Peabody
Wednesday
Police stopped a driver, at 3:20 p.m., in the vicinity of Big Pig Barbecue, 108 Newbury St., and summonsed the Lynn man to court for driving with a suspended registration; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving without a license. His vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to the intersection of Andover Street and Buttonwood Lane, at 5:15 p.m., for a two-car accident. There was no indication of injuries, tows or citations.
An officer was sent to the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., at 7 p.m., after the desk clerk told them a woman in her 60s wanted to check in but was refused because she had no ID, and now she was refusing to leave the lobby. A taxi was called to take her to Andrews Street in Lynn, and police advised the woman go with the taxi when it arrived. The clerk was advised to call police back if she refused to leave with the taxi.
The front desk clerk at the Holiday Inn, 1 Newbury St., advised police that a male was curled up in a fetal position by the first floor elevator, breathing and conscious but making no sense. He was transported, via ambulance, to Salem Hospital.
Thursday
Police were sent to 20 Harris St., at 2:05 a.m., after a resident reported his back door was open and he wanted police to check his home. The officer checked the building and found all was in order. The caller was advised to contact a locksmith in the morning to change his locks, and to look into installing cameras.
Police responded to the vicinity of Meineke Auto Care Center, 241 Newbury St., after a caller reported he was involved in a motor vehicle accident. One vehicle, a 2018 grey Toyota Corolla, was towed and its operator was transported to Lahey-North with unknown injuries.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Phillips Street caller notified police, at 11:10 a.m., of illegal dumping and asked for an officer to look at it.
A man called from Boston, at 1:30 p.m., to report that some $350 worth of solar panels had been stolen from his boat. He had notified the harbormaster and was told to report the theft to police.
A woman called police, at 2:50 p.m. to report that trucks were constantly flying up and down the street from a construction site at the end of the road, and she was afraid someone was going to get hurt. An officer spoke with an employee there who said they will slow it down.
A Jane Road resident called, at 6:20 p.m. to report she had gotten a call from someone claiming to be from Social Security. She said she thought it was a scam and hung up on them, and was wondering if police had gotten any other calls regarding it. She was advised it was a scam and police had received several calls on it. She was told she had done the right thing, and not to give out any information over the phone.
An officer reported finding an orange and black Trek bicycle in the vicinity of Flint Street and Orange Avenue.
A driver called police about an extremely loud gray Harley Davidson, that its owner drives around town like a maniac at a high rate of speed.
Police were sent to a School Street restaurant and bar, about 9:05 p.m., after a female tried to get a drink, but was turned away as she already appeared to be drunk. The female then went next door, where she ate and drank. Upon leaving, she returned to the first establishment and threw her leftovers at the person who had refused to serve her, then walked away. The person who refused her was able to identify the woman because she had left a charge slip in the bag of leftovers she threw at him. An officer went to her Washington Street address for a follow-up, but there was no answer.
Salem
Wednesday
A report of graffiti brought police to 1 Heritage Drive, at 5:10 p.m.
The theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate brought police to 18 Cliff St., at 7:25 p.m.
Police were sent to 22 Proctor St., at 7:30 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Thursday
Officers were called to 3 Dove Ave., at 1:15 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A noise complaint brought police to 17 Palmer St., at 2:50 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 1 McKinley Road.
An officer was sent to 10 Federal St., at 9:25 a.m., for a parking complaint.
Police were dispatched to 4 Pickman Road, at 9:45 a.m., to investigate a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 70 Webb St., at 12:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries were reported ten minutes apart: at 2:05 p.m., in the vicinity of Broad Street and Dalton Parkway; and at 2:15 p.m., at 40 Walter St.
Officers were sent to 109 Congress St., at 2:55 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Swampscott
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 395 Essex St., at 9:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the intersection of Elmwood Road and Monument Avenue, at 11 a.m.
Officers were sent to 153 Elmwood Road, at 4:35 p.m., for a juvenile problem.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two units were sent to 55 Ober St., at 6:45 p.m., for possible drug activity inside a Blue Land Rover.
An officer was sent to 377 Hale St., to monitor parking complaints at Mingo Beach.
Police were sent to 19 Radcliff Road, at 8:30 p.m. to make a noise check.
Officers were sent to 19 Radcliff Road again, at 11 p.m., to check the residence.
Police were sent to 19 Radcliff Road for a third time, at 11:25 p.m., for a general disturbance. People were working on cars and loudly playing music.
Thursday
Officers went to a Stewart Lane residence, at 7 a.m., for a woman locked out of the bathroom.
An officer was sent to 165 Essex St., at 11:25 a.m., to speak take a report on money stolen out of a checking account.
An officer was called to 446 Rantoul St., at 4:40 p.m., to move a panhandler along.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 1:20 a.m., to speak with a woman who reported money had been stolen. The Lynn woman was taken into protective custody for the night.
An officer was sent to 135 Andover St., at 2 a.m., for a vehicle disturbing the peace by playing loud music. It was gone on arrival.
Officers were sent to 11121 Bay Drive, for a report of two males with firearms.
An officer was sent to 20 Rand Circle, at 9:10 a.m., for a case of malicious vandalism. A car's tires had been popped.
An officer went to Eastern Bank, 4 Federal St., at 8:05 a.m. for a case of check fraud.
Police were called to Danvers Fresh Marketplace, 17 Elm St., at 8:55 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was sent to 14 Cabot Road, at 1:10 p.m., to check on a suspicious female taking pictures.
An officer was sent to Danvers Square at 1 Maple Street in response to complaints about kids riding bikes in the area.
