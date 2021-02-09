Marblehead
Friday
A neighbor dispute at 9:27 a.m. brought police and the highway superintendent to Sheldon Road, where it was determined that American flags had been placed on public property.
A caller at 1:25 p.m. informed police that according to Ellen, Swampscott is the "epicenter of the purple haze."
A caller from Farrell Court reported at 2:34 p.m. that a man in a coat with a fur collar and black ball cap was smoking and had his pants down around his knees and was wearing "shoes that were worn out in the '40s."
A recycling truck spilled hydraulic fluid in the area of Atlantic and Clifton avenues at 2:37 p.m.
Saturday
A caller from the area of Smith and Devereux streets at 10:33 a.m. reported seeing someone lean into a back seat of a four-door pickup truck and beat a teenager inside. The truck then left toward Atlantic Avenue.
Police are investigating after someone reported at 12:21 p.m. that they were swindled of $10,000 in an Amazon scam.
An employee of the JCC on Community Road called at 3:22 p.m. after receiving a call from someone asking the names of Holocaust survivors. The employee said he panicked and hung up. Police said they will step up patrols in the area.
An oven fire brought first responders to a Garden Road home at 12:58 p.m. It turned out that the oven had been put into self-cleaning mode. Power to the appliance was shut off and the owner said they will contact a repair person.
No injuries were reported when a vehicle crashed into a house on Washington Street at 2:23 p.m. The Jeep Renegade was towed from the scene.
Minor injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Pond and Lime streets at 2:28 p.m.
A light pole snapped on Londonderry Road at 4:37 p.m. A tree was reported down at the intersection of Emerald and Sapphire avenues at 4:41 p.m.
A caller from Pig Rock Lane reported at 4:55 p.m. that someone would not return his tools.
A tree came down on Green Street at 5:50 p.m.
A bus was stuck at the intersection of Franklin and Selman streets at 6:50 p.m. The bus slid into a property on Franklin Street. By 7:43 p.m. it was free and on its way.
Peabody
Sunday
A single car accident was reported on Lake Street at 4:47 p.m. A driver was taken to Salem Hospital.
A driver whose car was parked on Walsh Avenue with the license plates to another vehicle will be summonsed to court on an attaching plates complaint. The vehicle was towed for snow removal at 5:18 p.m.
Police went to Andover Street after a resident called at 5:24 p.m. to report that a neighbor was shoveling snow onto her steps. Police urged the neighbor to be more mindful.
A car that ran off the road at the junction of Routes 114 and 128 north was winched out by a towing company at 8:19 p.m.
Monday
A car ran into a guardrail on Route 1 north at 12:27 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Lynnfield Street at 8:16 a.m.
Police went to a crash on Tremont Street at 8:22 a.m.
Beverly
Sunday
A driver told police he hit a parked car on Folly Pond Road at around 7:30 p.m. due to the snow.
Police assisted a woman in a car who was having a medical issue at around 7:30 p.m.
A Hillcrest Road resident complained that a contractor was plowing snow onto a neighbor's land at about 8 p.m.
Monday
A plow struck a car in a parking lot in Ellis Square as reported at 7:19 a.m.
Police responded to a Lothrop Street address at 11:05 a.m. for a report of a person yelling in the street.
An Apple Road resident at 1:26 p.m. reporting being assaulted by a neighbor.
Police received a report at 2:30 p.m. of a larceny from the lumber store at 82 River St.
Police went to Hobart Avenue for a neighbor dispute at 2:34 p.m.
Middleton
Saturday
Firefighters responded at 6:30 a.m. to a camper fire on Peabody Street.
Sunday
Police assisted with a boyfriend/girlfriend dispute at 8:52 a.m.
Police responded to a plowing complaint on Briarwood Lane at 6:18 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of North and School streets at 2:51 p.m.
Harassment was reported on Hodges Court at 3:05 a.m.
Two crashes were reported at the roundabout intersection of First Street and Swampscott Road, at 3:19 p.m. and at 4:15 p.m. No injuries were reported in either crash.
Injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Tremont and Grove streets at 6:12 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash at the roundabout intersection of Norman and Summer streets at 6:41 p.m.
Vandalism or graffiti was reported on a Derby Street building at 11:10 p.m.
Monday
Police took a report of "road rage" at Lafayette Place at 7:11 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Boston Street at 9:49 a.m.
Shoplifting from a business on the upper end of Essex Street was reported at 2:18 p.m.
