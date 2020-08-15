Beverly
Thursday
Officers conducted grant-funded traffic enforcement at the intersection of Enon Street and Lakeview Avenue between 4 and 5 p.m., and then at the intersection of Rantoul and Bow streets from 5:25 to 6:19 p.m.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance between neighbors on Beckford Street at 6:58 p.m.
Friday
Police responded to a report of an assault at on Goodyear Street at 12:19 a.m. involving a possibly impaired driver.
A caller reported hearing multiple car alarms going off near Museum and Alden roads at 3:19 a.m.
A caller on Hobart Avenue reported identity theft at 10:11 a.m.
A caller on Northridge Road reported at 11:01 a.m. that camping equipment was stolen from the attic.
Police received a report of possible illegal dumping Ropes Street at 12:07 p.m.
A caller on Kelleher Road reported a stolen gold ring at 2:19 p.m.
Police responded to a car accident with property damage at the intersection of Dodge and Enon streets at 2:30 p.m.
Salem
Thursday
Report of a noise complaint on School Street at 3:24 a.m.
Report of a past break-in on Mason Street at 1:10 p.m.
Report of a taxi complaint at the station at 1:52 p.m.
Larceny reported on Nichols Street at 5:51 p.m.
A fraud/scam was reported on Read Street at 6:04 p.m.
Friday
Larceny reported on Sumner Road at 8:20 a.m.
A fraud/scam was reported on Central Street at 10:43 a.m.
A caller reported a break-in in progress on Laurel Street at 11:37 a.m.
A fraud/scam was reported on First Street at 2:12 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A caller complained of an erratic female driver on Lynn Street, speeding and passing on the inside, at 8:54 a.m.
A caller reported leaf blowers blowing debris into the roadway at the corner of Washington and Sewall streets at 11:04 a.m. They were gone when police arrived.
At 11:15 a.m., a homeowner on Washington Street, near the intersection with Pleasant Street, was very upset that people park on the street. An officer explained to the person that people are allowed to park on the street.
A Columbus Road resident called 911 at 11:18 a.m. and was upset that the U.S. census worker at her house could not speak and write English. She did not want to speak with an officer though.
A Britton Road resident reported at 12:39 p.m. there was a photo of her face on a social media site that she didn't post. The matter was forwarded to the criminal investigation division.
A person at Behsman Electric on Clement Avenue reported check fraud at 1:43 p.m.
An officer notified homeless people at Monument Cemetery on Wallis Street at 2:07 p.m. that their camp was going to be removed by the Cemetery Department.
A caller reported at 3:32 p.m. that the solar lights on her family member's grave were taken at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Police received a report of a past break-in to a car at Extended Stay American on Jubilee Drive at 4:23 p.m. A photo and computer equipment were taken.
A 39-year-old Malden man will be issued a court summons on a charge of having a revoked, uninsured vehicle on a public way, following a report of a car blocking a driveway on Northend Street at 6:31 p.m. The man was also issued parking ticket for blocking a driveway.
A caller reported a vehicle backed into a grill at a home on Lowell Street at 8:04 p.m. and took off.
A female caller on Gardner Street reported at 8:38 p.m. that a man came to her house and made threats to her regarding her son. The officer who responded was familiar with the person and would document the incident.
A woman reported she pinged her son's phone, which was stolen earlier, to an address on Roycroft Road at 9:52 p.m. She said she was waiting in a car at the corner of Roycroft and Margin Street for police. The phone was located and returned.
A caller reported a moped doing wheelies on Ayer Street at 10:09 p.m.
A caller reported suspicious activity at James Street Park at 10:28 p.m. Police said it was some people playing a game of Pokemon GO.
Friday
A caller on Foster Street reported she was hit by a friend who left the area at 12:35 a.m. She was more concerned, however, with the well-being of her friend because he was possibly drunk. State police were notified of the incident and given the license plate of the vehicle.
At 12:49 a.m., a caller on Coolidge Avenue asked to meet with an officer to get his dog that was kidnapped by his ex-girlfriend. Officers spoke with the man and he agreed to try and get his dog at another time.
Danvers
Thursday
A caller reported a suspicious person on Bay View Terrace at 5:19 p.m. It was a man from the Census Bureau.
Police received a report of a speeding car on Toomey Street at 8:33 p.m.
A caller reported there was a kid with a butter knife at Tapley Park at 8:45 p.m.
A caller reported suspicious activity on Reservoir Drive at 10:35 p.m. There was a couch in the road and a truck.
Friday
Report of a car break-in at the Knights Inn on Route 1 at 7:06 a.m.
Police received a report of larceny from a vehicle at Construction Telecommunication at 125 Liberty St. at 9:24 a.m.
A caller reported a dead raccoon on Sherwood Avenue at 10:38 a.m.
A caller reported there was a ladder in the travel lane on Route 128 southbound at 11:08 a.m.
Police received a report of shoplifting at Walmart at 11:41 a.m., involving clothing and beauty products.
A caller at Plains Park reported a scam via phone at 11:46 a.m.
A person was issued a court summons after a traffic stop in Danvers Square at 11:52 a.m.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Homestead Road resident called at 10:51 a.m. to report an unemployment claim fraud.
A Coolidge Road resident called at 11:22 a.m. to report credit card fraud. Items were ordered through Apple and shipped to the person's address. But at some point, the suspect contacted the delivery company and instructed it to hold the orders at the FedEx office in Peabody, where the suspect collected them. The caller also went on to say that he was the victim of unemployment fraud earlier in the year, which he wanted to report as well.
At 1:35 p.m., a caller on Front Street reported she received a message on her answering machine alerting her to fraudulent activity and that she was being sent a form. Someone gained access to her computer, she said.
At 3:10 p.m., a caller on Middle Street reported there was a car parked in front of his driveway. Police said the car was legally parked and there was room for the man to get out, but they did contact the vehicle owner and asked her to move it 5 feet up to satisfy the caller. She agreed to move the car. At 3:25 p.m., the man called back to say he had a friend coming over and he had a crate out in the road earlier to save the spot. He was told he can't put "stuff" in the road, but that the other car should be moved shortly.
At 9:52 p.m., a caller at Peach Highlands reported a car just jumped the hill and the person would try to send police a video of it.
Friday
At 1 a.m., a caller reported she was on a boat in the harbor and heard what sounded like three shots. She was told an officer was investigating a report of fireworks on Front Street. Nothing was found.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police responded to a disturbance at the intersection of Humphrey Street and Monument Avenue at 9:25 a.m.
Report of an assault on Humphrey Street at 10:36 a.m.
Trespassing reported on the 400 block of Paradise Road at 2:45 p.m.
Report of hazardous conditions at the Fish House on Humphrey Street at 2:52 p.m. Suspicious activity was then reported at 3:37 p.m.
Hazardous conditions reported on Puritan Road at 2:56 p.m.
Suspicious activity reported on Glen Road at 4:46 p.m., following by a report of an unwanted guest at 5:09 p.m.
Report of a neighbor dispute on the 400 block of Paradise Road at 7:30 p.m.
