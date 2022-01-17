PeabodySunday
Police stopped a vehicle at 1:34 a.m., in the vicinity of 44 Lowell St. to assist the operator with the damaged bumper on their vehicle.
Police were sent to 75 Prospect St., at 7:30 a.m. after a caller requested an officer. On the officers’ arrival, the caller told them she was not feeling well and wanted to see a doctor. The caller, who told them she had a runny nose, said she would call a doctor.
Police responded to CVS, 174 Main St., at 9:36 a.m., for a shoplifter who took several items and fled in a vehicle. The thief took items worth a total of $10. The officer will follow up to see if the store wishes to handle the matter.
Police were called to Ralph’s Autobody, 386 Lowell St., at 11:05 a.m., for an argument between parties. It was a disagreement over wages and the second party agreed to return on Monday.
Police responded to 48 Washington St., at 11:23 a.m., for a minor two-vehicle accident with no injuries and no tows. One operator, a 25-year-old female was summoned to court on a charge of operating a motor-vehicle without a license. A licensed operator took the vehicle.
Police responded to the intersection of Andover Street and Esquire Drive, at 2:08 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident. Both operators refused medical transport and one vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 3 p.m. after a caller believed they heard a male in the next room threatening a young child. The officer checked on the group and reported there was no problem.
Police were sent to 48 Harris St., at 6:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run after a silver mini-van with two roof racks fled the scene. The vehicle, described as having heavy damage, took a right onto Tremont, and headed toward Salem. Police located the operator and took him into custody. Arrested was Marcelo Borges Do Carmo, 48, of 37 Harris St., Apt. 3, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving; operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license; and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident.
Police were sent to 1000 Crane Brook Way, just before 10 p.m., in response to a report of a large group in the recreation room, making a lot of noise. It was similar to an incident Saturday night. Officer reported a group of approximately 100 kids fleeing the building as well as property damage. The property manager was enroute as was the CID for photos.
Police were sent to 125 Lynnfield St., at 11 p.m. in response to a report. When officers arrived they found only an unoccupied vehicle running in the area of the call, 22 Alexandra St. The vehicle was towed.
Monday
Police were sent to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 5 minutes past midnight, for an unwanted party. He was assisted to a friend’s vehicle.
At 7 minutes past midnight police were sent to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., after a caller reported two people passed out in separate cars. The caller reported the two left prior to police arrival.
Police responded to Gedney Drive, at 6:24 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. The vehicle had struck a curb. A plow truck arrived, but a sander was needed.
An officer was sent to 8 Walnut St., at 10 a.m., after the rear bed of a truck flew off in the windstorm and damaged another vehicle.
An officer went to 189 Lynn St., after a neighbor reported an open door and window at 10:05 a.m. The officer reported the house was abandoned with the front door open, multiple open or broken windows on the upper level and water coming in. A key holder responded and secured the front door.
A 4 Stratis Way resident called at 12:55 p.m., to report that a trampoline had blown into his yard and was a potential hazard. An officer spoke with the caller, then went to 2 Felton St. to speak with the owner of the trampoline.
SalemSunday
Police were sent to 76 Margin St., at 7:30 p.m., for an assault in the past and arrested Luis Antonio Vasquez, 22, of 20 Peabody St., Apt 4-2, Salem. Vasquez was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, causing seriously bodily harm; and a fire-armed assault in a dwelling.
Police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 2:57 p.m., where they arrested two men for shoplifting. Javan Wesley Tooley, 33, of 5a Marc Drive, Unit 3, Plymouth, and Michael David Williams, 52, of 112 Southhampton St., Boston. They were each charged with shoplifting.
Middleton
Monday, Jan. 3
Police responded to TJ Maxx, South Main Street, at 5:10 p.m., for a customer who was yelling but left before police arrived.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Central and North Main streets, at 7:05 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without injury,
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Police responded to James Coffin Way, at 1 p.m., for suspicious activity. Officers advised the caller of procedure to trespass someone from the property.
Police stopped a vehicle, at 8:44 p.m., on East Street and gave them a verbal warning for speeding and driving without their license in possession.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
A caller complained, at 3:35 a.m., of loud music coming from Maggies Farm Restaurant on South Main Street.
Police returned to Maggie’s Farm, at 11:45 a.m., to follow up on previous noise complaint.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Angelica’s Restaurant on South Main Street, at 5:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident.
An ambulance was sent to Healthplus Urgent Care on South Main St., at 5:35 p.m., to transport an ill patient to a local hospital.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Officers were called to Middleton Family Medicine on South Main St., at 11:50 a.m., for suspicious activity. Officers found no issues.
Police stopped two vehicles, one at 2:01 and the other at 2:14 p.m., in the vicinity of Middleton Golf Course on South Main Street. Both operators were warned for speeding.
A caller reported, at 6:40 p.m., that an animal, possibly a coyote, was hurt after hitting a car, but it was gone when the officer was sent to check.
Friday, Jan. 7
Police were sent to Liberty St., at 1:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with injury. The person was transported to an area hospital.
A repair facility was notified, at 5:25 p.m., after it left a vehicle at the wrong address on Forest Street.
Police were sent to Essex Street to search for an accident after a caller reported hearing one, but nothing was found.
A vehicle was stopped at 9:55 p.m. on South Main Street, and the driver was given a written warning for speeding and for failing to clear snow from their vehicle.
Saturday, Jan. 8
An officer was sent to Coco Key Water Park, on Village Road, for a guest who was being disruptive.
A driver was stopped at 9:05 p.m., near the intersection of North Main and Piedmont streets, and cited for following too closely.
Sunday, Jan. 9
An officer responded to Locust Street, at 8:30 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injury.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Peabody Street, at 9:05 a.m., for another accident without injury.
An ambulance was sent to the Essex Sports Center, Manning Avenue, at 10:40 a.m., for a trauma with injury,
An ambulance responded to the Essex Sports Center, at 6:30 p.m., for another trauma with injury.