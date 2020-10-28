Marblehead
Tuesday
Nine town residents notified police on Tuesday that unknown parties had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
A Village Street resident notified police, at 11:10 a.m. that a landscape company was blowing leaves into his yard and refusing to pick them up. He asked them to stop, but, again, they refused. An officer checked the area, but the landscapers had departed.
Officers were sent to a Pleasant Street address, at 11:50 a.m. to make a well-being check on a man who had failed to show up for his arraignment at Lawrence District Court. When police arrived, they could see him asleep by the front window. They entered the apartment, arrested the 26-year-old man on a Marblehead warrant and took him to Lawrence District Court.
Police were called to a Pleasant Street location, at 1:10 p.m., for a man screaming at employees, and detail officers from a nearby site responded. There had been a heated argument over the use of the bathroom. The parties cooled off and the man left the store.
National Grid responded to an Ocean Avenue residence after a 4 p.m. call from a contractor saying he had hit a gas line. The gas leak was audible and two homes were evacuated. Service to the homes was temporarily shut off although there were no interior readings. National Grid arrived at 5:15 and shut off the line from the street to the house.
Wednesday
Police responded to the intersection of West Shore Drive and Lorraine Terrace, at 7:10 a.m., after a green Volvo truck pulled down wires and snapped a utility pole. Lorraine Terrace was blocked at West Shore Drive. The truck driver called and said he had pulled down the wires and was now parked on Lorraine. The Light Department was enroute. A few minutes later a woman called from work to report the whole side of her car was dented from where the wires fell on it.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to 395 Essex St., at 8:15 p.m., after a person reported being assaulted by a delivery driver.
An officer was called to 328 Hilltop Drive after the resident reported people banging on the wall.
Wednesday
Two cruisers were sent to Hale Street on the Manchester town line after Manchester requested assistance for one of their officers in breaking up a fight in progress.
Two officers responded, at 12:25 p.m., to 10 Pierce Ave., for “spooky noises in the attic.”
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 3:35 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage and unknown injuries.
Salem
Monday
Five reports of fraud or scams brought officers to 21 Nursery St., 5 Admirals Lane, 48 Winthrop St., 223 North St., and 38 Howard St., between 1 p.m. and 4:40 p.m.
Police were sent to 464 Lafayette St., at 6:50 p.m., for a break and entry to a motor vehicle.
A larceny brought officers to 9 Barton Square at 7:30 p.m.
Police were sent to 211 Washington St., at 7:50 p.m., for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicycle. The vehicle operator, who was cited for failing to yield to a bicycle in a crosswalk, told police he didn’t see the cyclist in time because of the dark. The cyclist was transported to Salem Hospital to be checked for non-critical arm and leg injuries.
Officers were called to 34 Willson St., at 10:45 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries.
Tuesday
A past break-and-entry brought police to 173 Lafayette St., at 2 a.m.
Police were sent to 18 Brown St., at 9:15 a.m., to send an undesirable or unwanted guest on his way.
Officers were called to 23 Clifton Ave., at 9:40 a.m., for a fraud or a scam.
At 11 a.m., they were sent to 98 Washington St., for another fraud or scam.
At 12:04 p.m. they went to 11 Prescott St. and at 12:05 p.m., to 11 Church St., for the same issue.
Police were called to Palmer and Prince streets, at 1:25 p.m. to break up a fight.
A parking complaint brought police to 24 Shore Ave., at 6:50 p.m.
Officers were sent to 2 High St., at 10:20 p.m., and to 1000 Loring Ave., at 10:50 p.m., on noise complaints.
Police were sent to 10 Howard St., at 11:40 a.m., to break up another fight.
Wednesday
Police started off the day with four fraud or scam cases: 43 Appleton St., at 9 a.m.; 59 Broad St., at 9:01 a.m.; 4 Autumn View, at 10:25 a.m.; and 44 Barstow St., at 11:15.
Two motor vehicle accidents without injuries were reported within 15 minutes: 252 Bridge St., at 12:43 p.m.; and the intersection of Canal and Ocean streets, at 12:56 p.m.
The next two scams were reported from 125 Canal St., at 1 p.m. and 22 Andrew St., at 2 p.m.
Between 1 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Salem police logged 22 incidents of fraud or scam, the majority of which were from people reporting fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits filed in their names. According to police, they have been notified of 53 such cases so far this month.
Danvers
Tuesday
Medical aid was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 4:25 p.m. for a possible finger amputation. The patient was transported to a local medical facility.
Police were sent to the intersection of Elliot Street and Route 128 south at 7:20 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment. The drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Wednesday
Police responded to Andover and Garden streets about 7 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury. They arrested one driver, Seth Eberhardt-Ladd, 36, of 393 Salem St., Bradford. He was charged with drunken driving, second offense and failing to yield at an intersection.
Police were sent to Pete’s Garage, 33 Wadsworth St., at 2:25 p.m, for suspicious activity. A party claimed to be fund-raising for Babe Ruth League baseball.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police were sent to Summit Plaza, 145 Summit St., for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle. The man was transported to Salem Hospital with minor injuries.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of the Municipal Light Plant on Warren St., at 1 p.m., for the report of a black Mazda that had struck a fence in the parking lot of 50 Warren Street, and the operator appeared to be passed out in the vehicle. The vehicle was later located on Warren Street Extension. The vehicle was towed and the operator was transported to Beverly Hospital. The 31-year-old Wakefield man was summoned to court for leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
A 12-year-old Keys Drive girl told police, at 5:10 p.m., that a group of 7-8 kids have been bullying her, were outside banging on her door and trying to start a fight. She said they scattered when she called 911. The responding officer reported the juveniles had been arguing via text messages. They were advised to stay away from each other and the case was forwarded for further action.
Police were sent to 12 Crowninshield St., at 11:15 p.m., after a caller reported a Honda CRV parked in the middle of the road behind the building. The vehicle and driver were located and Atlantic Ambulance was requested to evaluate the driver. Police arrested Eddy R. Collado, 32, of 50 Warren St., Apt. 505, Peabody. He was charged with drunken driving and with resisting arrest.
Wednesday
Police were sent to a Chestnut Street address at 1:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance
Officers were dispatched, at 8:50 a.m., to a 30 Lowell St. building where they arrested a 47-year-old Peabody woman on an outstanding other-department warrant. The charges included assault and battery on a child with injury and assault and battery.
A Brooksby Village Drive resident reported, at 1:50 p.m., that her computer had been hacked and her personal information may have been obtained. Police determined the suspect was able to obtain the woman’s personal information as well as her credit card info. Both cards were canceled.
Police responded to Victoria’s Secret, at 4:10 p.m., for shoplifters. They said a man and woman entered the store together and loaded up bags of merchandise, then walked out into the Mall towards JC Penny. Officers searched the area but were unable to find the suspects.
Swampscott
Monday, Oct. 19
A case of identity fraud was reported, at 10:40 a.m. from a Beach Avenue address.
A 200 Essex St. party reported, at 11:15 a.m., that his rear license plate had been stolen.
An Outlook Road caller reported a coyote that appeared to be injured or sick.
A resident of 585 Humphrey St. complained to police, at 3:10 p.m., that the music coming from field hockey practice was unreasonable.
An elderly Paradise Road caller told police, at 6:40 p.m. that he had given out his Social Security number to a scammer. He was upset and wanted to make a report.
Tuesday, Oct 20
A student reported to his school nurse, at 11:40 a.m., that his mother was having chest pains this morning when he left, and she was still sleeping when he just called. The nurse requested a well-being check and phone contact was made with the mother.
A mailman reported, at 12:55 p.m., that mail was building up at the residence of an elderly Alden Road female. A well-being check was made, and she was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road, just before 5 p.m., after a group of teens reportedly stole drinks from the cooler.
Thursday, Oct. 22
Police were sent to a New Ocean Street address, at 10:50 a.m., after a woman reported her brother had locked her out of her apartment. She said he was not supposed to be there.
Friday, Oct. 23
A Phillips Circle resident reported, at 12:20 a.m., that a gray minivan pulled up in front of his residence, a man with a beard and a cap got out, walked around the property, then ran back to the van and drove away.
An officer was sent to a house on Dead Eye Run, at 3:50 p.m., after a caller said her vehicle had just been stolen with her house keys in it, and she wanted an officer to check the property before she went in.
A Gooseneck Lane caller complained to police, at 6:15 p.m., that her elderly neighbor takes pictures of her children while they are playing outside their home.
Police were sent to an Essex Street location, at 9:39 p.m., for a multi-vehicle accident with one operator arrested. Arrested was Kelly Roebidue, 53, of 15 Fuller St., Lynn. She was charged with drunken driving and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
A Paradise Road caller reported, at 9:25 a.m., that two bicycles were stolen from his storage area at Crown Point. He requested to speak with an officer.
The Senior Center called at 12:05 p.m., to report an elderly female to be a possible victim of financial abuse. The requested an officer to speak with the woman. The officer spoke with the woman and with Social Security and there was no fraud.
A Bates Road woman reported a group of about seven kids, one wearing an all-blue sweatsuit, was harassing her because she has a Trump sign on her lawn.
