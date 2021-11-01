Peabody
Friday
A vehicle ran into the South Peabody Liquor Mart, 87 Lynnfield St., at 2:25 p.m. The operator reported a knee injury but refused medical transport. The building inspector was called to the scene. Nothing further was available.
Police responded to the intersection of Kenwood Road and Northend Street, at 2:33 p.m., for a two-vehicle. The operator of one vehicle was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries and the operator of the other vehicle was issued a written warning for failure to stop.
Police were called to Shaw's Supermarket, at the Northshore Mall, at 3:05 p.m., after an unlocked vehicle was entered and a cellphone was taken.
Milford police called at 6:30 p.m., asking for a well-being check on an overdue party. The 82-year-old woman had been missing from Milford all afternoon and they asked that Peabody check as her daughter lives here. She said she thought her mother might have been going to the Old Navy in Bellingham and was advised to check with Bellingham police. The woman called back later to say that her mother had been located at a gas station in Rhode Island and was safe.
Police were sent to 58 Pulaski St., at 9:30 p.m., on the report that several parties were fighting. Officer reported an argument, and the parties departed without further issues.
Police were sent to the Toscana Ristorante, 3 Bourbon St., at 10:30 p.m., after an employee reported a dispute in the parking lot. A male had punched the hood of a vehicle. Police arrested Hunter G. Mahoney, 22, of 10 Evans Road, Lynnfield, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Saturday
A party came into the station at 8 a.m., to seek assistance in getting her dog back from where it is being boarded. The party was advised they should take civil action against The Dogmother LLC, 558 Lowell St.
Shawmut Communications, 310 Jubilee Drive, notified police, at 10:30 a.m., that they had been the victim of a ransomware attack. The insurance company has been notified and the officer will document and submit a copy of the ransom threat into evidence.
Police went to a Tracey Street address at 11:10 p.m., where they spoke with a caller who reported three male parties gave him a ride then robbed him. Officers reported the man was very confused and never got robbed.
Sunday
Police started off the night by responding to three separate locations, Sprague Street, Tracey Street and Jacobs Street, between 12:05 and 12:42 a.m., for parties with loud music disturbing the peace. They all went home for the night.
A car crashed into the building at 116 Main St., at 1:17 a.m., and the operator was transported to Salem Hospital with undetermined injuries. Michelle L. Sarsfield, 39, of 73 Libby Ave., Reading, will be summoned to court to face charges of drunken driving and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
A caller reported, at 11:50 a.m., from 18 Glen Drive, that his license plate had been stolen.
A Brooksby Village resident reported, just after noon, that they had been scammed out of more than $27,000.
Police were called to the intersection of Sandra and West Diane roads, at 7:55 p.m., for kids in clown costumes riding bicycles and knocking over trash barrels. Officers were unable to locate the cyclists and no trash barrels appeared to be disturbed.
A driver reported, at 8:30 p.m., from the vicinity of Washington Street, that an Uber driver, was trying to run them off the road. The victim was advised to pull over, and the suspect fled down Lynn street into Lynn. Lynn police were advised of the vehicle description and asked to be on the lookout for it.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Foster and Washington streets, at 10:55 p.m., after a caller reported a male trying to smash windows of the building and vehicles by Champion Pub. The male, in his 20s, was wearing a white plaid shirt and carrying a long stick. He was located at the end of Parsons Street and refused medical attention. He was transported back home to his wife in Lynn and was taken home to his mother.
Monday
Police went to Buxton Street at 12:30 a.m., after a caller reported a male and a female were fighting, but they left before police got there.
Police were called to a Proctor Circle address, at 12:35 a.m., after a juvenile female reported an adult male had smashed her phone and threatened to assault her. The 24-year-old male will be summonsed to court to face charges of malicious destruction of property and assault.
A Kings Hill Road resident reported, at 6:45 a.m., that his vehicle was vandalized overnight.