Beverly
Sunday
Police were sent to 224 Elliott St., at 6:30 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Monday
Officers were called to the next-door apartment of the Tozer Road address in the previous item, for a woman banging on the door.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of the 10 Park St. rail depot for an intoxicated train passenger refusing to leave.
A mulch fire resulted in firefighters being called to 90 Preston Place, at 9:40 a.m.
Peabody
Friday
An officer was sent to a Pierpont Street address, at 7:50 p.m. after a caller reported her mother was highly intoxicated. The officer reported it was a minor disagreement and the parties will leave each other alone.
Police said a vehicle they briefly pursued, at 7:30 p.m., pulled over in the vicinity of 51 Fulton St., and the driver bailed out and fled toward the cemetery on Mount Vernon Street. He was described as a heavyset white male wearing a blue hoodie and jeans. His vehicle was towed.
Police responded to an Elm Street apartment, at 9:35 p.m., after a caller reported his girlfriend’s father had entered the apartment with an axe and attempted to strangle him. The father left before police arrived but was located at his residence and arrested. Arrested was Ronald Edward Sarro, 61, of 37 Donna St., Peabody. He was charged with attempted murder; assault with a dangerous weapon; and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
An officer went to a Ledgewood Way apartment at 8:15 after a woman called and said she gave her Social Security number to a scammer. The officer reported the woman hung up before providing any pertinent information.
A woman called police from Capone’s Restaurant, 147 Summit St., to report that her boyfriend’s ex had slammed into her vehicle with the ex’s white Cadillac on Lynn Street. She said she attempted to follow the Cadillac, but lost it, and pulled into Capone’s to await officer’s arrival. After talking with the woman who called, officers went to the address where the Cadillac was registered where they observed it in the driveway with front-end damage. No one answered the door, so officers summoned the 34-year-old woman to court for leaving a property-damage accident.
Saturday
An officer was sent to Dunkin Donuts, 124 Newbury St., at 1:55 p.m. after an employee was threatened. The officer obtained a phone number for the suspect, then called him and advised him not to return.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 40 Lake St., for an SUV into a utility pole, with unknown injuries. The pole was heavily damaged and power was out. The male driver had head and hand lacerations. He was evaluated by Atlantic Ambulance but refused transport. The power company arrived on scene and the vehicle was towed.
Police were sent to Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St., at 7:05 p.m. for drug activity. A 63-year-old Beverly woman was summonsed to court for possession of a Class B narcotic.
Police were called to Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., after a person attempted to steal a bottle of vodka, but a store employee recovered it. He also noted the would-be thief’s license plate number and gave it to police. The employee spoke with the store owner to see what action he would like to take, and the officer will follow up.
Sunday
An officer was sent to 400 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:50 p.m., for the report of a past assault between two residents.
A Mill Street caller told police, at 4:15 that a teenager who shouldn’t be there is knocking at the door. The youth left before police arrived.
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 9:10 p.m. for an intoxicated male who keeps falling down while playing Keno. Atlantic Ambulance was summoned to check the man out.
An ambulance was dispatched, at 9:30 p.m., to Bunghole Liquors, 79 Lowell St., for a possible overdose victim in a vehicle in the parking lot. The 30-year-old Wakefield man was transported to Lahey-North and will be summoned to court for operating a vehicle to endanger. The officer will also file an application for an immediate threat against the operator.
A Holten Street woman called police at 10:15 to report that her ex-boyfriend was knocking on her door and refusing to leave. Officers spoke with the male, who said he thought she asked him over. He went on his way with no further issues.
Salem
Sunday
Reports of a fight brought police to Brothers Taverna, 283 Derby St., at 8:30 p.m.
At 9:05 p.m., police were called back to Brothers Taverna for another report of fighting.
Shoplifting brought officers to 29 New Derby St., at 9:40 p.m.
Monday
Police were dispatched to 13 Willow Ave., at 3:10 a.m., for the report of a break and entry in progress.
The report of a fraud or a scam was reported from 9 Hancock St., at 9 a.m.
Marblehead
Monday
A caller from the vicinity of Eisenhower and Lehman roads called police, at 12:45 a.m., to report a loud group of kids that had set off fireworks in the area. Remains of the fireworks were found in front of 45 Gerald Road, but there were no kids.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police were sent to a Norfolk Avenue location, at 9:30 a.m., for suspicious activity.
At 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to Home Goods, 450 Paradise Road, for a suspicious party.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 450 Paradise Road again, at 8:35 p.m.
Middleton
Monday, March 9
An officer went to a Lake Street location, at 11:35 a.m., where she offered advice to a resident on protecting oneself on social media.
An officer on Central Street spoke to youths riding bikes in the street.
Tuesday, March 10
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:50 a.m., at the South Main Street and Danvers line and arrested the driver for multiple operating violations. Arrested was Kristofor Vukaj, 34, of Baldwin Street, Peabody. He was charged with failing to stop for police; reckless operation of a motor vehicle; speeding at a rate exceeding the posted limit; a marked lanes violation; a passing violation; and driving under the influence of drugs.
Wednesday, March 11
An officer was sent to Maytum Lane at 9:30 a.m. to speak with a resident about a possible utility bill scam.
Police were dispatched at 2:55 p.m., to a North Main Street location for an accident with possible injury. They arrested the operator, Michael J. Frucci Jr., 51, of Great Pond Road, North Andover. He was charged with drunken driving; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation.
Thursday, 12 March
The sergeant was sent to Danvers Fish & Game, Birch Road, at 2:15 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle. It was a club member.
Friday
An officer was sent to a Pine Avenue address, at 2:40 a.m., after the resident reported a possible break-in attempt. Nothing was found.
A report of tire-slashings on two vehicles brought officers to Greystone Drive, at 5:35 p.m.
At 9:05 p.m., police were sent to Maggie’s Farm, South Main St., for a disturbance. They arrested Bernard Dino Martino, 57, of Sharpners Pond Road, North Andover, and charged him with assault and battery on a 60 year or older man.
