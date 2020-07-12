Salem
Friday
Officers were sent to 13 Palmer St., at 12:30 a.m., for a fight.
Police conducted a traffic stop just after 12:05 p.m. in the intersection of Lafayette and Fairfield streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested Michael Mackie, 48, and Thomas F. Mackie, 36, both of 71 Summer St., Gloucester. Michael Mackie was charged with possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute, and with a violation of the city knife ordinance. Thomas Mackie was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a current inspection sticker; possession of a Class B drug; possession of a Class E drug, and violation of the city knife ordinance.
The report of a larceny brought police to 11 Hancock St., at 4:40 p.m., for a larceny.
Saturday
A report of threats brought police to 10 Jefferson Ave., at 8:15 a.m.
Police were sent to 170 Federal St., at 10:50 a.m., to take a report on a fraud or a scam.
Police were sent to Walgreen's Pharmacy, 29 New Derby St., at 1:20 p.m., on a reported larceny.
Beverly
Friday
Five cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of Cabot and Abbott streets, at 1:45 a.m., in response to a report of people fighting in the street.
Police were called to the intersection of Lyman and Ames streets, at 7:20 a.m., for a car accident with property damage.
Police were sent to 181 Elliott St., just before 9 a.m., for the report of a shirtless man selling drugs.
A report of a possible assault brought two officers to 40 Enon St., at 11:15 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 1:30 p.m., after a call was received about homeless people setting up furniture in the park.
Three units were sent to the vicinity of 19 Bay View Ave., at 10:40 p.m., to check on a group of people at the lighthouse. People were cleared out of Lynch Park.
Saturday
A Herrick Street resident notified police, at 11:20 a.m., that there was a stranger in his apartment earlier.
Officers were dispatched to 55 Dodge St., at 1:30 p.m., after a report of unruly patrons in Jersey Mike's.
At 1:55 p.m., two units were sent to 8 Roundy St., after a resident reported homeless people were in his living room.
Two officers responded to 131 Brimbal Ave., at 10:30 p.m., for a man thought to be carrying a shotgun.
Sunday
At 2:20 a.m., police were called to the vicinity of Hale Street and Paine Avenue, for youths at the beach.
Peabody
Friday
A TD Bank customer came into the station, at 4:10 p.m. to express his dissatisfaction with the branch policy after an ATM detained his debit card. Additionally, a female called later to report that the man with the debit card issue had called her mean names and offended her deeply. The man was sent on his way and will contact the bank for a new card.
A Becket Street woman called police, at 6:40 p.m., to say her neighbor's house is 3 feet from her property and she can see inside their windows, including their bathroom, which she feels is inappropriate because she does not want to see that. She wanted to know who she could speak to, but she did not want to speak to an officer nor was it an emergency. She decided she would reach out to City Hall.
Saturday
Officers were sent to 6 Tremont Place, at 1 a.m., to assist state police with a person believed to have been involved in a Chelsea hit-and-run earlier. Troopers arrested and took into custody the man in question.
Police were called to a Dobbs Road residence, at 9:10 a.m., after a man called from that location and asked for his brother to be removed from his mother's home. Officers reported that the man was inside and he had a firearm. Everyone but the male came out of the house, and the man came out shortly. He laid the firearm down and was transported to Lahey-North. The CID responded to assist with the inventory of the firearms. Police said the 57-year-old man will be summonsed to court on 25 counts of improper storage of a firearm.
Police were sent to a Fountain Street address at 8:10 p.m., for drunken neighbors throwing their dog in the pool. The officers reported the music was off for the night and the dog will stop swimming for the night.
Police were called to 11 Veterans Memorial Drive, after a neighbor complained about loud music again. They were told to turn the music off for the night. The officer noted there were about 100 people at the party. There was no mention of masks or social distancing.
Sunday
Police were called at 9:04 a.m., to the vicinity of Crystal Drive after a caller reported that a beaver trap had closed on someone's face. The ambulance was directed to go right down the bike path, and the male was transported to Salem Hospital.
Marblehead
Friday
A young male came into the station, at 3:45 p.m., to report he and a friend were in Turner Woods last Friday when they were approached by a man claiming to be a "Town Ranger." The "ranger" took the youth's tools from him and told him to go to the police station to get them back. The youth was advised the station has no record of any tools being turned in, nor do they have any knowledge of any "Town Ranger." He was described as a white male, late 50s to early 60s, bald, wearing a mask, T-shirt and shorts. He told the two he had taken the tools because they were "destroying the forest." Apparently police are familiar with the "ranger," as they spoke with him shortly afterward. He admitted speaking with the kids in the woods, but never took any tools. The kids left them in the area, which they later admitted. The man was advised not to confront kids and to notify police before approaching anyone.
Saturday
Police went to a South Street address, at 8:15 a.m., after calls about a man swearing, yelling, intimidating, ranting and waving his hands in the parking lot. Officers were advised of two earlier responses to the address, and neighbors said the man has been in this state all night. Officers spoke with the man, who said he was upset over landscapers starting early in the morning. He then shut the door on the officers.
An Atlantic Avenue woman called police, at 1:55 p.m., to report two people were trespassing on her property. She said she spoke with them, and they told her "there are no private beaches in Massachusetts." She said she then showed them documents stating it was her property, but they made a rude comment about what she could do with the document and still refused to leave. The pair moved along before the officer arrived.
Danvers
Friday
An officer was sent to Sanctuary Medicinals, 2 Electronics Ave., at 7 p.m., for a possible disorderly male, but an area search was negative.
Police were called to the vicinity of 103 Wenham St., at 10:40 p.m., for a person throwing fireworks in the street. An area search turned up nothing.
Saturday
Police were dispatched, at 10:25 a.m., to 91 Water St., for a car accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
Police were called to International Cars Limited, 181 Newbury St., at 3 p.m., for an attempted larceny. Someone had attempted to take two cars.
Police were sent to 26 Mill St., at 10:55 p.m., after neighbors called to complain about loud music. They were sent back about 35 minutes later, after more calls about the continuing music.
Sunday
At 1:40 a.m., an officer was dispatched, for a third time, to 26 Mill St., for the loud music, which, at this point included yelling, as well.
Police were dispatched, at 9 a.m. to the IRA Auto Body Shop, 105 Andover St., for a report of a male taking tires, but the call was unfounded.
Police were sent back to the IRA Body Shop, at 11:30 a.m., for a suspicious person in the lot but, again, the call was unfounded.
Swampscott
Saturday
A Windsor Avenue resident called police at 10:15 a.m. to speak with an officer regarding a past incident with a neighbor.
A Humphrey Street caller wanted to advise police, at 1:30 p.m., of a large group on the football field, as they didn't know whether such gatherings are permitted.
Police were sent to Fish House, 431 Humphrey St., for youths who continued to jump off the pier after being asked several times by the lifeguard to stop.
Police were sent to 104 Stetson Ave., at 5:50 p.m. after a woman was reported to be yelling that her dog was dying after being attacked by another dog.
Sunday
A caller notified police just after midnight that they had spotted a missing cat on Littles Point Road. The ACO was notified.
