Marblehead
Tuesday
A Green Street resident reported to police, at 12:30 p.m. that a $5,000 charge, about which he knew nothing, had shown up on his credit card account. He contacted his bank and they were able to stop the charge, but they need a report from police. The caller was advised an officer would contact him.
A caller advised police, just before 4 p.m. that a group of some six to 8 teens were scaling the fence to the tennis courts at the high school. Police moved the group along.
A Bayview Road caller told police at 8:20 p.m., that something appeared to have been spray-painted at the end of her driveway. She was unsure whether it might have been teens or a utility company, and she asked that an officer be sent to take a look. The officer checked and called the woman back to advise her that it appears to be mark-outs for the water/sewer department and Dig Safe.
Wednesday
Baldwin Road blasting activites were scheduled to begin at about 10 a.m. and end by 3 p.m.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Newbury Street in the vicinity of the Centre Street overpass for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
Officers were sent to Best Western Plus, 50 Dayton St., after a person threatened to kill a guest.
Police were dispatched to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 8 p.m.., for a shoplifting.
An officer was sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., to investigate the report of a party being threatened.
An officer was sent to Laser Gentle, 1 Elm St. at 3:15 p.m., to assist a homeless female.
Beverly
Tuesday
Three officers were sent to a Rantoul Street location at 7 p.m., for a male and a female yelling in the street.
An officer was sent to 254 Essex St., at 7 p.m., to check on unauthorized use of the YMCA camp.
At 8:50 three officers were sent to the vicinity of 453 Essex St., to check on a suspicious party and vehicle.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 24 Herrick St. at 9:15 p.m. to check on an unknown party walking around a home.
Wednesday
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 6:50 a.m., to Baker Avenue for a party who fell and sustained a possible broken hip.
Two cruisers were sent to the vicinity of 5 Scott Ave. and Scott Street, for suspicious activity in a motor vehicle parked behind Henry's.
A report of possible drug activity brought police to the vicinity of Cabot and Edwards streets, at 1:45 p.m.
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Western and Shortell avenues, at 3:55 p.m., for a drunk walking in the middle of the street.
Peabody
Tuesday
An employee of CVS, 535 Lowell St., reported at 3:05 p.m., that a patron came to the store, caused a disturbance and fled. When officers attempted to speak to him, he did not answer the door.
Police and an ambulance were sent to 6 Sanborn St., at 3:20 p.m., for an overdose. The party, who was breathing, was transported o Salem Hospital.
A caller reported at 5:15 p.m. that some 10 teenagers appear to be having a football practice on the athletic field at Veterans Memorial High School, 485 Lowell St. Officers dispersed the subjects.
An officer was sent to 7 Sunnybrook Lane, at 6:20 p.m., to take a report on a credit fraud.
Wednesday
Police were sent to Jesus Cristo e o Senhor Universal, 150 Main St., for damage to the glass doors that appears to have been caused by a vehicle driving through them.
Police were sent to Zucker Foods, 4 Lake St., at 11:45 a.m. after the catalytic converter was reported stolen from an ice cream truck.
Police responded, at 3:50 p.m. to a Lake Shore Road location to check on a man reported to be slumped over the steering wheel in his vehicle. The officer reported the man was texting with his head down.
Salem
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 258 Jefferson Ave., at 12:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
The report of a larceny brought officers to 100 Washington St., at 2:10 p.m.
Another oficer was sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 3 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Two separate reports of suspicious persons and motor vehicles were called in at virtually the same time, at 3:31 p.m. Officers were sent to 71 North St., on the first; and to 57 Orne St., on the second.
An officer went to 7 Becket St., at 6:30 p.m., for a parking complaint.
A report of a fight brought police to 41 Harbor St., just before 7 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of North and School streets, at 7:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible personal injury.
Police were called to 37 Winter Island Road, at 8:10 p.m., for a missing juvenile.
A report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 6 Monroe St., at 9:25 p.m.
Police went to 247 Essex St., at 10:15 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Wednesday
Police responded to 247 Essex St., at 10:15 a.m., for a noise complaint.
A caller notified police, at 11:25 a.m. of a suspicious party in the vicinity of 15 Gallows Hill Road.
Police were dispatched, at 1:35 p.m., to 99 Webb St., for the report of a larceny.
An officer was sent to 1 Lemon St., at 1:45 p.m., for a parking complaint.
Officers were sent to 12 Boardman St., at 3:20 p.m. to make a well-being check
