Marblehead
Sunday
A Londonderry Road resident told police at 12:48 p.m. that accounts belonging to the person's late husband have been compromised.
A 911 caller reported three boats rafting were about to bump into her boat neat Harding Lane at 2:04 p.m. The harbormaster responded and spoke with the rafting boaters, who moved along.
An anonymous caller reported a contractor working on Sunday on Old Salem Road at 2:36 p.m.
At 2:51 p.m., Swampscott police said they received a report of a possible capsized sailboat with women in the water off Atlantic Avenue. Officers and the harbormaster responded, all of whom learned that the vessel never capsized, and it and its occupants were safe on land.
An argument between two men on Evans Road led to the arrest of a 33-year-old Lynn man on warrant from another department.
At 7:52 p.m., a navy blue REI Co-op bike was reported taken sometime on Wednesday from an Ocean Avenue address.
Smoke in a Washington Street building at 10 p.m. turned out to be due to an issue with a dryer. Firefighters unplugged the appliance.
Partiers turned down the music at a sweet 16 celebration on Adams Road after police took a report of a large, loud party at 10:58 p.m.
Monday
A frightened woman told police at 12:38 a.m. that the doorbell kept ringing at her Driftwood Road home. Police responded and disassembled the faulty bell system for her.
Peabody
Friday
A person went to the station at 7:46 p.m. to report a scooter had been stolen on Magnolia Way.
A Crane Brook Way resident told police at 10:11 p.m. that her apartment was filling with water. The water was turned off, and maintenance for the apartment complex handled the incident.
Jose Cruz, 25, of 34 Wadsworth St., Rochester, New York, was arrested on charges of drunken driving (second offense), driving without a license and negligent operation after a report at 10:37 p.m. of a car traveling on the wrong side of the road near Hotel Road.
Saturday
Police responded to reports of loud music on Tremont Street and Scott Drive just after midnight.
Police closed Crowninshield Street to traffic after a water main break at 5:17 a.m.
A car struck a telephone pole and a parked car on Margin Street at 8:01 a.m. National Grid was called to inspect the pole and the car was towed. It was unclear how many people were in the vehicle and whether there were any injuries.
A caller from Stop & Shop on Howley Street told police at 3:31 p.m. that he believed another car hit his parked car in the lot.
Northshore Mall security asked Peabody police for help dispersing about 15 cars near The Cheesecake Factory at 9:08 p.m.
Police broke up a group of people in the parking lot of the Holy Ghost Society on Howley Street at 10:36 p.m. after a report of a fight.
Michael Beausoleil, 20, of 4 Walker Road, Peabody, was arrested on charges of drunken driving and speeding after a traffic stop at 11:26 p.m. near the Wilson Square Citgo on Andover Street.
Sunday
Tree limbs were reported down on Sprague Street and West Livingston Drive around 11 a.m. Police notified the Department of Public Works in both cases.
An Irving Street resident told police at 12:03 p.m. that someone had fraudulently withdrawn $6,200 from her bank account.
A Ravenwood Road reported a solicitor going door to door at 12:37 p.m. The person was a census worker.
A caller complained about cars parked on both sides of Bay State Road, creating a hazard, at 1:39 p.m. Police responded and had one car moved because it was blocking a fire hydrant, but found everything else to be in order.
AAA called police at 2:19 p.m. and said a tow truck driver had been threatened with a handgun. Police contacted the tow company and spoke with the driver, who said he heard a man pull back the slide of a gun as he told the driver to leave the area. The driver told police he never saw the gun. An officer brought the driver back to the scene, after which Adinilson Magno Santos, 40, of 58R Pulaski St. Apt. 1, in Peabody, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, improper storage of a firearm, and possessing ammunition without a license. Police said Santos also had warrants from Peabody and Malden district courts on drunken driving and other motor vehicle charges.
Contractors asked police for assistance at 2:39 p.m. on Leblanc Drive, where they wanted to collect some tools they left a work site along with payment they were owed. The officer advised the contractor that this is a civil matter.
A juvenile told police at 3:03 p.m. that their mother's ex-boyfriend had broken into their home on Stevens Street. Judson S. Coelho, 40, of 82 Central St. Apt. 1R, Peabody, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny and violating an abuse prevention order.
Police took part in a birthday parade on Columbia Boulevard at 4 p.m.
Police assisted the Fire Department after several youths lit a small fire near the woods at the Welch School at 7:18 p.m.
Monday
A caller from the Hampton Inn on Route 1 told police at 6:55 a.m. that the front license plate to their car, a Maryland plate that read "M0ZES," was either lost or stolen.
Beverly
Friday
A person reported being attacked by two pit bulls on Lexington Drive at 4:20 p.m.
Items were stolen from a backpack on the 200 block of Cabot Street at 5:51 p.m.
A loud party was reported at 10:44 p.m. on Fayette Street.
A deer got its head stuck in a fence on Cole Street at 11:23 p.m.
A Baker Avenue resident told police at 11:59 p.m. he thinks someone broke his window.
Saturday
A man was banging on the door of a Mill Street apartment at 1:04 a.m.
Police assisted state police on the scene of a car crash on Route 128 south at Exit 20A at 12:06 p.m.
A person was shot with a ball bearing on the 200 block of Cabot Street at 5:27 p.m.
Sunday
A loud party was reported at 2:17 a.m. on the 200 block of Rantoul Street.
A loud argument brought police to Conner Road at 1:42 p.m.
A trailer carrying a boat unhitched from a car at 4:51 p.m. on Kernwood Avenue.
A hit-and-run crash brought police to the 200 block of Rantoul Street at 6:21 p.m. The culprit left a note.
Officers responded to a report of "kids out of control" at 8 p.m. on Middlebury and Aricia lanes.
Monday
Someone was trying to steal packages at 3:16 p.m. at Rantoul Street apartment complex.
Salem
Sunday
An unwanted guest was reported at 12:42 a.m. on Dove Avenue.
A dispute brought police to Pope Street at 10:28 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Fort Avenue at 11:19 a.m.
A suspicious person was reported on Highland Avenue at 2:02 p.m.
Larceny was reported on Palmer Street at 5:08 p.m.
A past assault was reported on the 200 block of Lafayette Street at 6:20 p.m.
A breaking and entering was reported in progress at 10:59 p.m. on Conners Road.
Monday
Fireworks were reported on Nursery Street at 1:20 a.m.
A hit-and-run car crash was reported on Leavitt Street at 5:54 a.m.
A fraud or scam was reported on Tremont Street at 11:25 a.m.
A dispute brought police to Rainbow Terrace at 2:21 p.m.
Swampscott
Sunday
Police took a noise complaint on Sargent Road at 12:20 a.m.
A disturbance was reported on Burrill Street at 10:59 a.m.
Monday
Police took a report of motor vehicle theft on Norfolk Avenue at 12:56 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue at 4:58 a.m.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 24
Mud damage to gravestones at Oakdale Cemetery on Maple Street was reported at 8:22 a.m.
A duck on Maple Street was found missing its bill at 4:21 p.m. The animal control officer was notified.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
A damaged car was found in the China Villa parking lot on Maple Street at 2:27 a.m.
A Watkins Way resident reported bank fraud at 11:40 a.m.
A cellphone was reported stolen on East Street at 4:25 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
A North Liberty Street resident reported unemployment fraud at 11:39 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
A report of a brush fire on Peabody Street at 12:45 p.m. turned out to be dust in the air.
A Park Avenue resident reported receiving annoying phone calls at 4:14 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 28
Police checked on suspicious activity on Longeran Road at 1:28 a.m. It turned out to be an employee working late.
A deer was hit by a car at 5:03 a.m. by Dunkin' on North Main Street.
A Holly Gate Circle resident reported receiving scam Social Security calls at 11:01 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Suspicious activity at the Main Street Pub on North Main Street at 12:35 a.m. turned out to be the owners moving furniture.
A Campbell Road caller reported hearing an explosion at 6:10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Police helped a resident with a complaint about a local business at 12:26 a.m.
A dead deer was reported caught in a soccer net on overlook road at 8:37 p.m.
