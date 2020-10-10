Marblehead
Thursday
A driver declined medical attention following a crash at the intersection of Lafayette and Pleasant streets at 11:29 a.m.
Smoke in the attic and a burning smell brought firefighters to a home on Arnold Terrace at 12:16 p.m.
A woman called police from Tucker Street at 10:54 p.m. regarding a loud man's voice. She could not pinpoint the man's location. Police subsequently located a man singing while walking his dog, but noted that he was not singing loudly. Police also observed that bells were ringing at Abbot Hall at the time.
A caller from Brook Road reported at 11:02 p.m. that a group of girls were playing loud music, yelling, screaming, and not maintaining proper social distance. Police learned that the girls were having a soccer meeting. All were wearing masks.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police were sent to Cherry Street at 5:08 p.m. regarding a child who had been outside for three hours without a shirt. Police found no problem.
A Burpee Terrace resident went to the station at 5:17 p.m. to report losing one of his registered guns while riding his motorcycle.
A Sargent Road resident reported the theft of his boat from outside his residence at 5:50 p.m.
A fire in a microwave oven was reported at 7:01 a.m. in an apartment on Paradise Road.
A manager at the Homegoods store on Paradise Road reported finding a wheelchair with some medical information at 9:40 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
An accident involving a mail truck and another vehicle was reported near the intersection of Russell and Lowell streets at 9:30 a.m.
A tractor trailer took down wires on Walnut Street at 12:15 p.m.
A hit and run at the Dunkin' Donuts on Central Street was reported at 12:50 p.m. A vehicle registered in Malden may have been the culprit; police in that city were notified.
A resident of Goodale Street called at 2:28 p.m. to report that two girls in Peabody Track jackets had taken a "Back the Blue" sign outside the caller's home. The caller had photos.
Northshore Mall security called at 2:39 p.m. to report a man parked outside of Legal Seafoods, allegedly harassing customers, for approximately an hour. Police told the man he was not welcome and he agreed to leave. At 4:02 p.m., police were called to Lynnfield Street about the same man, who at that point was "nodding off" and in need of medical attention. The man was taken to Salem Hospital.
A damaged 2020 Ford Expedition that may have hit a tree earlier on Thursday was found parked on Lowell Street, partly blocking a driveway, at 3:02 p.m. with the keys in the ignition. A witness told police that the driver appeared to have slept in the vehicle until 10:15 a.m., then got out and walked away.
A caller from Beacon Street reported at 4:01 p.m. that someone had used her identity to file for unemployment benefits.
A stolen 2016 Kawasaki motorcycle was found behind the Wardhurst restaurant on Lynnfield Street at 4:28 p.m. It was towed out of the area and the owner was notified.
Beverly
Thursday
A report of a wire fraud scam was taken from a Park Street address at 5:39 p.m.
A Swan Street resident reported credit card fraud at 5:46 p.m.
Friday
A Morgans Island Road resident reported identity theft at 11:59 a.m.
Credit card fraud was reported on Rantoul Street at 12:46 p.m.
Danvers
Friday
Police took a report of "three mean turkeys" on Hobart Street near Clark Farm at 7:41 a.m. The foul-mood fowls were gone on arrival.
Police took a report of a man asking questions at an air hangar on Old Burley Street at 8:25 a.m.
Unemployment fraud was reported on Flint Street at 11:22 a.m. and on Carolyn Drive at 2:14 p.m.
