Salem
Monday
Police were called to 42 Osgood St., at 3:50 p.m., for a drunken individual.
Officers went to 58 Bridge St., at 4:30 p.m., to settle a dispute.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 135 Lafayette St., at 7:20 p.m.
Tuesday
Police were called to the vicinity of 43 Jefferson Ave., at 8:15 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A minor motor vehicle accident brought police to the vicinity of 70 Loring Ave., at 8:25 a.m.
At 10:50 a.m., officers were called to 516 Loring Ave., for another motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 40 Leggs Hill Road, at 11:25 a.m., after a person reported being threatened
Officers went to 12 Pope St., at 1 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
At 1:30 p.m., police were called to 286 Washington St., for another reported larceny.
Peabody
Monday
Police received a complaint just before 2 p.m., that two peacocks from 278 Forest St., were off their property. The owner of the peacocks was advised they were loose. He was asked to round them up, return them to his property and to ensure they do not go wandering again.
A mailman reported, at 4:25 p.m., that he turned the lights on in the mailroom at Cedar Pond Village, 1100 Salem St., and saw smoke, but no fire. The Fire Department investigated and found no fire. No further action was required.
A caller told police, at 4:25 p.m., that he and his wife had been going through some issues, and now his wife's sister, with whom he does not get along, has arrived on the scene. He said he just got home from work and doesn't want any problems, and he would just like to grab some belongings and leave for the night and avoid any confrontations. An officer was sent to preserve the peace, and the husband was able to grab his laptop and a few personal items and take off.
A caller from 14 Margin Terrace told police, at 4:35 p.m., that someone was attempting to pick up cell phones delivered to him fraudulently.
A driver called police, at 8 p.m., to report he had been involved in a road-rage incident on Route 114 eastbound, in the area of Petsmart. The other driver, in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows, had brandished a gun and pursued the caller into Brooksby Village, where he lost him. The caller, after speaking with police, drove back to Dunkin Donuts at 79 Andover St., where he related the details of the incident to the officers.
Tuesday
Police received a call at 6:10 a.m. from Gaeta's Shell & Citgo, 14 Newbury St., to report a male who had been assaulted. An EMS was not needed, but an officer went to Gaeta's to give the male a ride to pick up his vehicle at 170 Newbury St.
Marblehead
Monday
A Pleasant Street caller spoke to police at 11:05 a.m., to register a noise complaint about being awakened at 3:30 a.m., by someone pounding on her door. She said she was so startled she did not think to call police at the time. She was told to call when it's happening, next time, so there is something for police to investigate.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to Brimbal Avenue at 5 p.m., to speak to kids throwing snowballs at cars.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Park Street, at 6:25 p.m., for a mental health issue after a male in a tan jacket said he wanted to jump in front of a train. He was transported to Beverly Hospital for observation.
Police responded to the vicinity of 377 Cabot Street, at 6:30 p.m., after someone reported a kid had been jumped by a group of other kids.
Monday
Police were called to the intersection of Mill and Ropes streets, at 7:15 a.m., to assist a garbage truck that was unable to proceed down the roadway.
An officer was sent to 295 Cabot St., at 8:40 a.m., to speak with a party about a possible assault.
The report of an unwanted guest brought officers to Riverhouse, 56 River St., at 9:05 a.m., for an unwelcome guest.
An officer was sent to Enon Street, at 2:40 p.m., after a city bus was struck from behind.
Police were dispatched, at 10:15 p.m., to the vicinity of 11 Beckford St., for a fight outside.
Tuesday
Two cruisers were sent to a Manor Road address, at 12:05 a.m., for an elderly person having difficulty breathing.
Two cruisers were dispatched, at 6:10 a.m., to a Kelleher Road address, to assist Massachusetts State Police in serving an arrest warrant. The subject was not there.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Dodge Street and Salem Road, at 8:30 a.m., for an Alzheimer's patient who was out of control.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a Brimbal Avenue location, at 12:25 p.m. to assist a party who was choking.
An unemployment scam brought an officer to 30 Hillcrest Road to speak with a person whose information has been fraudulently used by another party to file for unemployment benefits.
Police were sent to Water Street, at 2:15 p.m., for an unknown medical incident with a man down and a woman screaming.
Police were dispatched, at 2:40 p.m., to check on the report of people possibly sleeping in boats in the vicinity of 126-127 Water St.
Police were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Wallis streets, at 3:05 p.m., to look for a man reported to be drinking alcohol on the street.
Danvers
Sunday
An officer was sent to McDonald's, 135 Andover St., at 6:55 p.m., for suspicious activity.
Monday
An officer was sent to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 2:30 a.m., for a suspicious white van on the premises. The vehicle was sent on its way.
Police were called to The K9Edge, 199 Newbury St., at 2 p.m., for suspicious activity. It was described as a delivery gone wrong.
State police responded, at 2:55 p.m., to 199 Newbury St., for a motor vehicle into a snowbank.
Police were dispatched, at 8 p.m., to the vicinity of Gulf Express, 160 Andover St., for a case of road rage, with one party having shown a gun.
Tuesday
Police were sent to Dyer Court, at 2:20 a.m., to check on suspicious people in the lot. The call was unfounded.
A Wenham Street female reported, at 9 a.m., that photos of her had been posted on the internet and she was seeking help in getting them down.
An officer was sent to the Hong Kong Cafe, 12 Maple St., at 10:55 a.m., to speak with management regarding a violation of the town trash bylaw.
The report of an overdose brought EMTs to 112 Kirkbride Drive at 12:15 p.m.
A driver called police, at 2:55 p.m., to advise them of 3 kids on bicycles on Endicott Street.
Swampscott
Monday
An Atlantic Avenue caller told police, at 3:10 p.m., that her cell phone number had been used on the dark web.
Police were sent to 371 Paradise Road, at 6:10 p.m., after another vehicle backed into the caller's vehicle in a minor accident. No one was hurt but one operator refused to provide their information to the other. After police arrival, both parties exchanged information and went on their ways.
||||