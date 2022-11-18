Salem News police logs for Friday, Nov. 18
Peabody
Wednesday
A Connolly Terrace woman called police at 3:33 a.m., to report she believed someone was knocking on her windows.
The DPW was called out to the vicinity of 67 Foster St., the intersection of Lowell and Foster streets and the intersection of Margin Street and Sheldon Road, at 7:24 a.m., for reports of street flooding.
A Wallis Street resident told police, at 8:49 a.m., that his car and boat had been broken into overnight. The caller told the officer that when the car returns from New Hampshire, he will call back with an inventory of missing items.
Police stopped a vehicle at 9:26 a.m., in the vicinity of 80 Foster St., and arrested the driver, Alexis Nicole Pagliarini, 29, of 105 Bay View Ave., Salem. She was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and for failing to stop for a red light.
A man with a suitcase was reported walking south on Newbury Street, at 11:41 a.m. The sergeant located the man and gave him a ride to the Saugus line.
A clerk from Avis Rent A Car, 1 Newbury St., called police, at 1:55 p.m., to report a stolen vehicle, a 2022 black Honda CRV, plates 2XCR56.
At 2:35 p.m., a caller reported a single vehicle accident with airbags deployed and debris in the road, at the I-95 north and Route 128 south interchange. State police handled and called an ambulance. Peabody provided a fire truck and officers for traffic control. No additional information was provided.
Peabody police mailed a citation for an expired registration to a driver they were unable to stop at 2:40 p.m., at the interchange of Lowell and Newbury streets. Police were unable to stop the vehicle because they were going in opposite directions.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the vicinity of 100 Lynn St., at 5:23 p.m., for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was transported to Lahey-Burlington. No Further information was provided.
Police went to Avalon at Cranebrook, 1000 Crane Brook Way, at 11:15 p.m. for a large group playing basketball after hours. The residents of Building 2204 were unaware of the curfew and went on their way.
Salem
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 286 Washington St., at 4:17 p.m.
Police went to 109 Bridge St., at 5:43 p.m., to settle a dispute.
Police were sent to 11 Chandler St., at 6:40 p.m., to report on a larceny.
Officers went to 300 Washington St., at 7:02 p.m., to assist at a fire.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 263 Jefferson Ave., at 8:10 p.m.
Police responded to the vicinity of Webb and Bridge streets at 8:25 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian or a bike.
Officers responded to 205 Highland Ave., at 10:06 p.m. for a past break and entry.
Police were sent to 10 First Street at 10:35 and to 256 Jefferson Ave., at 11:20 p.m. on separate noise complaints.
Thursday
Police were called to the area of Champlain Road and Willson Street at 5:43 a.m. for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 124 Ocean Ave. at 6:46 a.m., to maintain order during a private repossession tow.
An officer was sent to 40 Derby St., at 9:08 a.m., to look into a fraud or a scam.
Police made eight motor-vehicle traffic stops for various offenses between 8:24 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
Police went to 24 Fort Ave., at 11:11 a.m., to quiet a dispute.
Report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 9 Cloutman St., at 11:43 a.m.
Police were called to 3 Clifton Ave. at 1:30 p.m., for a hold-up/panic alarm. Alarm was accidentally set off.
Officers responded to 173 North St., at 1:54 p.m., to check on a suspicious party and/or motor vehicle.
A juvenile issue brought officers to 197 Congress St., at 1:54 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., at 4:26 p.m. to investigate a report that a party was asking for money.
An officer went to Tapley Manor, 95 Holten St., at 4:48 p.m. to investigate a possible scam phone call.
A motor vehicle hit and run accident brought police to the vicinity of the Cherry Farm Creamery, 214 Conant St., at 5:35 p.m.. Police identified the other vehicle as a Ford Escape with Mass plates 151LN4.
Police stopped a vehicle at 8:07 p.m. on Avalon Bay Drive, in the vicinity of the indoor sports entrance. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator, Edward Demase, 46 Robinson St., Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with possession of a Class E drug.
An officer went to Harmeling Physical Therapy, 5A Hutchinson Drive, at 10:51 p.m., to report harassing phone calls.
Thursday
An officer was off with a suspicious vehicle, at 1:37 a.m., at BJ’s Wholesale Club.
Police were called to 4 Hathorne Circle at 6:38 a.m., to provide medical aid. The party was transported to an area medical facility.
A town service call was made, at 8:21 a.m., regarding a tree fort in the vicinity of Danvers High School, 60 Cabot Road.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 11:45 a.m., for a motor vehicle hit and run. The at-fault driver did not leave their information.
A party reported, at 11:49 a.m., an earlier motor-vehicle break-in at 3 Robin Hill Road.
An officer was sent to 160 Locust St., at 12:08 p.m., for a possible barn fire.
An officer was sent to 2 Cherry St., at 1:23 p.m., to make a well-being check.
An EMC was sent to 80 Village Post Road, at 2:10 p.m., for a person who was unconscious and not breathing. They were transported to an area medical facility.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:41 p.m, in the vicinity of 64 Poplar St., and issued a summons to the driver.