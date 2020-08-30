Marblehead
Friday
A complaint was lodged with police at 8 a.m. Friday that a homeless woman had been sleeping on the property between two buildings on Pleasant Street, and the lot attendant would like her ID'd and removed from the property. She was dressed all in green and was in the area of Dunkin Donuts. An ambulance was dispatched but would not take her, and she said she would wait for the bus. She gave her name to police, but they had no record of it.
Police noted that blasting would be taking place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at a Clifton Heights Lane location.
Police were called to Marion Road, at 9:15 a.m., for a person with his belongings strewn all about, talking to himself. He said he is from Colorado, and was working on the bridge. He gave officers his name, but there was nothing on file or on record. The officer said the man was seeing people who were not there. EMS was requested, but it was canceled as the man was moving on. He was reported to have been in Woburn on July 18. Woburn police said he appeared to be under the influence and may have been trying to hurt himself. He was transported to the hospital at that time.
A caller advised police, at 9:20 a.m., of a woman, who had lost her mind, in front of Dunkin Donuts on Pleasant Street. The caller said she had no mask and was spouting "Jesus Talk." She was there with a suitcase and was wearing some sort of ID. A few minutes later, she got on the bus and departed.
Police notified the harbormaster, at 11:55 a.m., of a mako shark spotted off Ram Island.
A Clifton Heights Lane resident called police, at 12:35 p.m., to complain about the blasting.
A man called police, at 3 p.m., from Pleasant and School streets to say he thought he had parked his Hyundai Sonata on Route 114, but he couldn't find it. An officer advised him about three minutes later that it was parked by National Grand.
A woman called police, at 5:25 p.m., to report she was in the park with her two young children when another woman pulled up onto the sidewalk and proceeded to tell people there she was having a picnic for her mother's birthday, and everyone else had to leave. She also approached a quadriplegic and made him move, which upset the caller and her children. An officer responded to the area and reported there was a picnic in progress, but there were plenty of other people around.
A woman called police, at 8 p.m., to report her 11-year-old son had ridden his bike to Starbucks at 4 p.m. and had yet to return home. He was riding an orange bike and wearing an orange helmet, but did not have a phone. An officer located the child on his bicycle on Stonybrook Road, and his mother went to get him.
Police and fire were called to an Elm Street address at 8:30 p.m. after a neighbor called to report a large fire in the yard near a structure. He said the entire yard was on fire. Engine 2 reported the bushes had caught, as there was too much fire in the firepit. Firefighters extinguished the fire by 8:40. At 9:20, the neighbor called back and said the woman went right back out after firefighters left and started the fire again. He said she was throwing seat cushions into the fire to get it going. The neighbor said she yelled she was going to do it every night, now, because he called on her. Firefighters and a police officer returned, but they reported there was no issue. The fire was contained and was not out. Firefighters returned to quarters.
Police and an ambulance were called to an Ocean Avenue location, at 10:35 p.m. for a possibly-drunk female, by a woman who was concerned for her safety. On arrival, police learned the girl was not drunk, but had a dairy allergy. EMS was requested to evaluate her, and her parents were notified and they were aware of the situation. The girl was transported to Salem, accompanied by her parents.
Multiple reports of fireworks were reported before 9:45 and 11:10 p.m., but no one was apprehended.
Saturday
Police responded just before 1 a.m., to an Elm Street location for a blue Kia Sorento SUV. The vehicle, which was not near any buildings, was located and found to have a smoldering fire in the back seat. The fire was extinguished without issue, and by 1:35, all fire department vehicles were clear and back in service.
Police were called to Ocean Avenue, at 10:05 p.m. for a gray Jeep driving on the beach and driving recklessly in the parking lot. Police identified the vehicle but there was no indication of any action taken.
Peabody
Thursday
An officer was sent to St. Mary's Cemetery on Margin Street for a father and son setting off fireworks. They were sent on their way.
A 24 Clark Road resident advised police, at 7:35 p.m., that a caller was requesting $1,600 from him. An officer spoke with the victim. No money had been exchanged and the caller was advised not to exchange money.
A 24 Clark Road resident notified police, at 8:10 p.m., that he was getting death threats via text from two numbers. Police said it appeared to be related to the 7:35 p.m. scam calls attempting to get $1,600.
Friday
Police were called to Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., room 215, at 11 a.m. to speak with a person reporting electronics items taken from his room, apparently at some time prior to 10:30 a.m. There was no damage to the room or door. Police did, however arrest Jiales T. Thompson, 35, 50 Timson St., Apt. 3, Lynn, on an outstanding other-department warrant.
Police were called to the intersection of Central and Tremont streets, at 4:44 p.m., for a motor-vehicle/pedestrian accident. Police said a Salem woman driving a Dodge Ram truck was turning from Tremont onto Central Street at a low rate of speed when she hit three juveniles and an adult who were just stepping into the street. Three of them were transported to Salem Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. At this point, no charges have been filed.
Salem
Friday
The report of a fraud or a scam brought officers to 175 Lafayette St., at 6:40 a.m.
Police were sent to 38 Swampscott Road, at 12:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A fraud or a scam was reported at 100 Washington St., at 12:40 p.m.
Police were called to 247 Essex St., at 1:35 p.m. for vandalism or graffiti.
A motor-vehicle hit and run brought police to 74 Lawrence St., at 1:30 p.m.
Police went to 37 Whalers Lane, at 1:35 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
A 41 Harbor St. resident notified police, at 3 p.m., of a larceny.
Police were dispatched to 124 Lafayette St., at 5:10 p.m., for a fight.
Police responded to two noise complaints within a minute of each other: from 50 Freedom Hollow, at 8:09 p.m.; and from Old Road and Willson St., at 8:10 p.m.
A larceny complaint brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 8:20 p.m.
Police were dispatched, at 8:25 p.m., to 18 S. Washington Square for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.
Police were dispatched to 136 Bridge St., at 11:05 p.m., for a break and entry in progress.
A suspicious person in a motor vehicle brought police to 283 Derby St., at 11:10 p.m.
Saturday
Police were sent to 10 Linden St., at 1:40 a.m., for a fight.
Police went to 18 Pingree St., at 6:04 a.m., for a report of threats being made.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought officers to 10 Crombie St., at 8:30 a.m.
A past assault brought officers to 288 Derby St., at 2:10 p.m.
Police were called to 60 Washington St., at 2:47 p.m., for one motor-vehicle hit-and-run, and to 42 Hathorne St., at 3:10 p.m., for another.
Officers were sent to Walgreen's, 59 Boston St., at 4:30 p.m., for a shoplifter who had been apprehended. They arrested Kristie Frances Samaras, 39, of 44 Robinson Road, Woburn. She was charged with possession of a Class B drug.
Separate disturbances brought police to separate addresses, approximately 1 minute apart: to 51 Ocean Ave., at 10:53 p.m., and to 29 Chestnut St., at 10:54 p.m.
Sunday
Police went to the intersection of North Street and Mooney Avenue, at 10:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers went to 14 Leavitt St., at 11:35 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police were called to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 2 p.m., for a suspicious person in a motor vehicle.
Beverly
Thursday
Police were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Pleasant streets, at 4:55 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Officers were dispatched, at 7:25 p.m., to 393 Rantoul St., for a possible fight between employees.
Friday
Officers were called to 20 Blaine Ave., at 12:30 a.m., for an unwanted guest.
Officers responded to 19 Rezza Road, at 9:10 a.m. after a resident called to report their tires had been slashed.
Police were sent to the dead end of Ocean Street, at 1:30 p.m., for a report of people in a car drinking.
An officer was sent to 54 Elliott St., for a panhandler who was aggressively accosting people.
A two-car accident with property damage sent police, fire and an ambulance to the intersection of Essex Street and Brimbal Avenue.
Danvers
Thursday
An officer was sent to 14 Watson Parkway, at 10:55 p.m. for a prowler, after a man was seen peering through a window.
Friday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Porter Street and St. Hilaire Ave., at 1:20 a.m., for kids on bikes disturbing the peace.
An officer was called to the Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 3:50 a.m., for someone yelling, but the person left before police got there.
An officer went to Linden at Danvers, 220 Conant St., at 8:30 a.m., for a car that had been keyed.
Police were sent to Kappy's Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 9:50 a.m. when a party reported seeing a man dragging a woman.
Fire Department was called to 36 Fellows St., at 10:15 a.m., for a car fire.
A reported prowler brought officers to Children Early Learning Center, 140 Commonwealth Ave., at 10:25 a.m., after a prowler was reported.
Police were sent to Dunkin Donuts, 99 High St., at 1:20 p.m., for a possible accident involving a motor-vehicle and a bicyclist. A driver was pulling out of Dunkin Donuts when they tapped a bicycle, knocking the rider to the ground. He was unhurt, however, and went on his way. The driver was not cited.
A check fraud brought an officer to Peoples United Bank, 1 Conant St., just before 2 p.m.
An officer was sent to 155 High St., at 5:22 p.m., to investigate fraud concerning an E-Z Pass.
An officer was sent to 31 Locust St., at 10:50 p.m., to take a report on a scam or a swindle involving a dating app.
Saturday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Burley and Conant streets, at 3:35 a.m. for a person lying on the sidewalk.
At 11:30 a.m., police were called to 23 Prince St., to investigate the theft of property from the back yard.
A possible case of credit card fraud brought police to Panera Bread, 100 Independence Way, at 2 p.m.
An officer went to TGI Friday's, 49 Newbury St., to talk with a party who said they had been threatened.
Swampscott
Friday
Animal Control was sent to Tedesco Maintenance Building, 173 Salem St., at 9:50 a.m., for a small coyote with a trap over its mouth. The animal was gone when the ACO arrived.
Police went to the Mobil Station at 525 Paradise Road to make a well-being check on a 25- to 30-year-old woman, in the gas station lot. The woman appeared to be on drugs, but refused to go to the hospital.
A woman came to the police station at 2:10 p.m., to report possible harassment.
Police were called to the vicinity of 200 Essex St., at 2:20 p.m., for a group of kids on bikes creating a hazard as they rode toward Stop & Shop.
Animal Control received several more calls advising it of a small coyote with a trap on its head in the vicinity of the Tedesco Maintenance Building, 173 Salem St.
Police, ambulance and medical examiner were called to 35 Franklin Ave., at 8:15 p.m., for an unattended death in the residence.
Police were called to a Columbia Street location, at 8:20 p.m., for a large gathering that was not social-distancing. The officer reported attendees appeared to be following guidelines.
Saturday
Police were dispatched to Walgreen's, 505 Paradise Road, at 10:50 a.m., after a caller reported about 100 people rallying in the parking lot. The officer said there were about 30 on the sidewalk and no issue.
A 60 Nason Road resident came into the station, at 2:55 p.m., to report an issue last night with his neighbor at 64 Nason Road. The responding officer was advised of the complaint.
A 79 Millett Road woman told police she was scammed while trying to buy a dog and would like to make a report.
A man brought in a bank card he had found on Fisherman's Beach West. The card owner was not listed.
Police were called to Wholefoods, 331 Paradise Road, at 7:15 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident with damages of less than $1,000
Firefighters were sent to 18 Shepard Ave., at 7:40 p.m., for a gas grill tank on fire. The fire was extinguished without issue.
