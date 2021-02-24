Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pleasant Street woman was notified a few weeks ago that her license had been found and was being held at the station. When she showed up at about 1:50 p.m. to retrieve it, the license could not be found. Police gave her a printed copy of it after she berated them.
Peabody
Tuesday
Officers were dispatched, at 3 p.m., to 25 Margin St., for a three-vehicle accident with possible injury. The incident occurred at the end of the shift and no further information was available.
A Franklin street resident called police, at 3:10 p.m., to say that her daughter was arguing with her. The caller said the daughter was being mean to both parents. The officer will document the call and follow up with the elder affairs officer.
Police were sent to a May Street address, at 4:35 p.m., where they served a Chelsea warrant on a 25-year-old Peabody woman. She was arrested and taken into custody.
Police responded to 16 Leonard Road, at 5:40 p.m., after a woman called about a loud bang she had heard an hour earlier. The officer checked outside and advised her that a large piece of ice had fallen from the roof onto her car, breaking the windshield. The officer helped the woman cover the broken windshield, and she contacted her insurance company.
Officers were dispatched, at 10:15 p.m., to Outback Steakhouse, 300 Andover St., for a physical altercation between employees in the kitchen. Police spoke with the manager, who confirmed there had been an argument between the two cooks and one had been sent home.
Police were sent to 75 Walnut St., at 11 p.m., to make a well-being check on a caller’s friend who had sent a non-sensical Facebook post of capital letters and symbols and now could not be reached. She was not at home but police spoke with her via callbox. She said she was fine and spending the evening with her boyfriend. She was not aware of any Facebook post and must have sent it in error.
Wednesday
A Roosevelt Avenue caller reported, at 12:15 a.m., her husband needed assistance to move from his bed to the recliner. Atlantic Ambulance was dispatched to the residence.
Police were called to a Whitney Drive house, at 8 a.m., to speak with a female who said a male had been harassing and threatening her and may have been breaking into her house for several months. The officer on scene requested an ambulance for a mental health evaluation. The female was transported to Lahey.
An officer was called to Big Y Plaza, 637 Lowell St., at 11 a.m., to check one a male who was looking into cars in the area of the Northshore Bank, but he was gone upon their arrival.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Brooksby Farm, 54 Felton St., at 11:20 a.m., to assist another agency with drone hunting.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Sohier and Northridge roads, at 4:30 p.m., after several cars were struck by snowballs.
Officers went to a Conway Street address, at 7:10 p.m., to retrieve a firearm for safekeeping.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Beverly High School, 100 Sohier Road, at 11 p.m., for a slumped-over, underdressed male.
Wednesday
An officer and the Fire Department responded, at 9:50 p.m., to 650 Hale St., for a car on fire.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded to Bridge Street, at 1:20 p.m., for an unresponsive female.
Two officers went to Dunkin Donuts, 112 Elliott St., at 1:45 p.m., after a male party walked out with the tip jar.
Officers were dispatched to 137 Dodge St., at 2:45 p.m., for a two-car accident.
The report of a stolen car brought police to 17 Conant St., at 3:05 p.m.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Park and Dow streets, at 2:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 48 Liberty St., at 3:30 p.m. to investigate a past break-and-entry.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 70 Washington St., at 4:35 p.m. After a brief investigation, they arrested Ronald Harlan Bruce, 60, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with trespass.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 539 Loring Ave., at 7:40 p.m
A call about a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 24 Grove St., at 11:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 12 Pope St., at 9:20 a.m. to make a well-being check.
At 10:26 a.m., police were called to 227 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 7 Abbott St., at 11 a.m.
At 4:53 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 14 Story Road for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Danvers
Tuesday
Officers went to the intersection of Maple and Summer streets, at 5:20 p.m., for a minor motor vehicle accident.
The report of a larceny brought an officer to 6 Venice St., at 6 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
A 130 High Street resident called police, at 9:50 p.m., to report receiving threats via text message.
Wednesday
Police were dispatched, at 9:55 a.m. for a well-being check of a woman opening her robe in public. She left before police arrived.
An officer was called to Cumberland Farms, 76 Newbury St., at 11:30 a.m., for a customer who was upset and disorderly.
An officer was dispatched to 8 Rand Circle, at 1:10 p.m., to assist a female asking for help.
A Ledgewood Drive woman called police, at 1:30 p.m., to report that her ex had just driven by.
A caller from Fairlane Condominiums, 6 Venice St., reported, at 1:40 p.m., that someone had taken packages delivered to her address.
At 3:25 p.m., police were sent to 9 College Pond Drive, after a resident reported a loud bang upstairs. The officer who responded reported that everything checked out.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Animal control was sent to the intersection of Capen Road and Essex Street, at 7:55 a.m., after a caller reported a dog — possibly a coyote — had been hit by a car and ran into the cemetery.
A caller notified police, at 10:40 a.m., that a black pit bull was running loose in the area of Burrill and Boynton streets. The ACO was notified.
A caller notified police, at 1:10 p.m., that his wife had fallen on the beach and broke her leg. He was calling from home in Salem after his wife called him. Exact location was unknown and the call was transferred to the fire department.
Middleton
Monday, Feb. 15
The sergeant was sent to a North Main Street location, at 5:15 p.m., to check out a possible case of illegal dumping.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
A cruiser was sent to the intersection of Lowell and Main streets, at 9:05 a.m., to check on a car into a snowbank.
A detective was sent to Auto Sound on South Main Street, at 9:40 a.m., to investigate a case of larceny by check.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
An officer was sent to a Liberty Street address, at 3:45 p.m., to keep the peace, if required, during a vehicle repossession. It took place without issue.
Thursday, Feb. 18
Police were sent to the intersection of Maple and South Main streets, at 5 p.m., for a minor motor-vehicle accident that turned out to be a case of road rage. There was no damage to either vehicle.
Friday, Feb. 19
A vehicle was stopped, at 1:15 p.m., on North Main Street and the operator was issued a verbal warning for speeding.
A resident’s License to Carry and his firearms were confiscated at 8:30 a.m., at the station.
Saturday, Feb. 20
Officers were dispatched, at 5:55 p.m., to Maggie’s Farm on South Main Street after a complaint about a gathering was called in.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of South Main Street and Meadow Drive, and the driver was cited for illegal lights.
At 11 p.m., a vehicle was stopped on South Main Street and the driver was cited for a loud exhaust.
