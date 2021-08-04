Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to Amigo's Mexican Kitchen, 210 Andover St., at 1:52 p.m., for a possible stolen cellphone. A detective will be contacting the suspect, whose ID is known, in reference to the stolen phone.
Police and an ambulance were sent to the 27 Perkins St. skate park at 3 p.m., for a young male with a broken leg. Police noted that the lock had been cut on the gate that faces the dog park. The mother arrived on scene and the youth was transported via ambulance to Salem Hospital.
A party from Pilot Freight, 13 Centennial Drive, called police, at 5:15 p.m., to advise them of a trailer collapse. The rig operator reported he struck a bridge in Connecticut but continued to operate despite having compromised the structural integrity of the trailer. The trailer collapsed at the local loading dock when two forklifts entered to unload. There were no injuries. The state police truck team responded, the CID responded for photos and OSHA was on its way.
A 16 Paleologos St. resident reported at 7:37 p.m., that a man with a firearm in his waistband had attempted to gain entry to her apartment, but he took off on foot down Union Street. The officer reported the call was unfounded, and the caller was transported to Salem Hospital.
Police were sent to Spring Hill Suites, 43 Newbury St., at 8:15 p.m., for an intoxicated male causing a disturbance in a third-floor hallway. Police arrested David Rue, 36, of 1029 Pleasant St., Schenectady, New York. He was charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
A Central Street party notified police, at 11 p.m., that his vehicle was just broken into. The suspect was identified and officers will be looking for him. They were unable to locate the 29-year-old homeless male, so they will summons him to court on charges of nighttime break and entry to a motor vehicle for a felony and for larceny over $1,200.
Wednesday
A resident of 16 Paleologos St., reported, at 3:20 a.m., that there was an unwanted person on her porch. The officer spoke with the person, who said she had not taken her meds and felt out of it and was going to sleep.
Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were sent to Green Street, at 6:10 p.m., to check on a homeless person camped there. A walk-in reported that he plays softball at the field, and there was someone living in the woods. He said it was the woods behind left field, and the party was a heavier, dirty-looking male, and he was concerned because of the number of children that play in the area.
Officers were sent to Stramski Way, at 11 p.m., on a complaint of loud music. They found a parked yellow Toyota Avalon sedan and kids partying in the upper lot with loud music.
Beverly
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 224 Elliott St., after a resident reported $140 in cash was taken from his wallet.
Two officers went to 9 Charles St., at 5:15, after a neighbor complained about a pellet gun there.
Police were sent to 45 Enon St., at 5:25 p.m., for a party who would not leave the store.
Two narcotics officers were sent to River Street and John George Park, at 5:30 to assist Danvers police in a narcotics arrest.
Four cruisers responded to 25 Beckford St., at 5:34 p.m., after a male said a knife was pulled on him. There was no basis for the call.
An officer was sent to 20 Sohier Road, at 6:30 p.m., for a report of suspicious activity with a neighbor.
At 11:55 p.m., police were called to the vicinity of 110 Cedar St., for a group of youths making noise.
Wednesday
The report of a juvenile matter brought two officers to 8 Puritan Road.
Police went to 31 Mason St., at 2 a.m., after a neighbor heard a loud scream. Nothing was found.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to 498 Rantoul St., at 7:45 a.m., after a caller reported $200 had been taken.
Three officers were sent to 62 Winthrop Ave., at 8:40 a.m., for an unwanted guest who snuck into the house.
Two officers and an ambulance were dispatched to 12 Rantoul St., at 10 a.m., for a party who was believed to have been consuming cough syrup.
Police were sent to Charnock Street, at 1:45 pm., for a domestic dispute after a female kicked her boyfriend.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to Wenham Street at 5:15 p.m. to look for a blue Chevy pickup being driven erratically. It was not found.
Police were sent to the Texas Roadhouse at 6 p.m. for two females who were fighting. They were refused service.
Wednesday
An officer was called to 8002 Kirkbride Drive, at 5:a.m., for a dog that was tied up outside and crying.
Police went to 154 Dayton St., at 9:50 a.m., to take a report on stolen bicycles.
Officers were sent to 6 McDewell Ave, at 2:10 p.m., on a well-being check. After investigating the situation, officers arrested Jairo Fernandez, 33, of 44 Chestnut St., Lynn, and charged her with possession of a Class B drug with intent to distribute.
An officer was sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., for some unruly kids, but they left before he got there.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 119 Marlborough Road, at 4 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 70 Boston St., at 5:15 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Lafayette and laurel streets, at 7:10 p.m.
An adult was reported missing, at 8 p.m., from 37 Winter Island road.
Another adult was reported missing, at 8:30 p.m., from 48 Lafayette Street.
Police were called to 163 Derby St., at 8:40 p.m, for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A 35 Palmer St. resident complained to police, at 8:40 p.m., of being harassed.
Officers were called to the intersection of Orne and North streets, at 11:33 p.m., on a noise complaint.
Wednesday
The report of a motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought officers to 15 Colby St., at 1:15 a.m. After a brief investigation and search, they located Roger Rafael Rojas-Capellan, 26, of 11 Story St., Salem. He was arrested and charged with a marked lanes violation and drunken driving.
Police were sent to 204 Highland Ave., at 1:40 p.m., on a well-being check.
Police went to 7 Filmore St., at 6:45 a.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Police were called to 50 Fort Ave., at 9:40 a.m., for vandalism or graffiti.
Police were called to 37 Greenway Road, at 10:45 a.m., to settle a dispute.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 124 Lafayette St., at 12:35 p.m.
Police stopped a vehicle at 2 p.m., in the vicinity of 21 Broad St., on a routine motor vehicle traffic stop and, after a brief investigation, arrested the operator, Divine Jesus Molina, 27, of 15 Franklin St., Apt. 24, Lynn. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license and with having a vehicle with a nontransparent window obstruction.
The report of an assault in the past brought officers to 12 Butler St., at 4:55 p.m.
At 5:13 p.m., police were called to 7 May St., for a larceny.
Middleton
Monday, July 26
An officer was sent to North Main Street in the vicinity of Rizzo's Pizza, at 2:55 p.m., for a report that traffic lights were not cycling, but all was in order.
Tuesday, July 27
An officer was sent to Walgreens on South Main Street after they reported an attempt to pass a fake prescription.
The sergeant was sent to MK Services Corp. on South Main Street, at 4:55 p.m., for a report of a past motor-vehicle accident.
Officers were called to Dave's Covenient Liquors, North Main Street, at 10:40 p.m., for suspicious activity. The party was gone on arrival.
Wednesday, July 28
An officer went to Fuller Pond Road, at 7:55 p.m., in response to a call about a window broken by a landscaper.
Thursday, July 29
A vehicle was stopped at 12:22 a.m., in the vicinity of Auto Choice, on North Main Street, and the driver received a verbal warning for an unsafe lane change, marked lanes violation and unsafe passing.
Police went to Fast Freddie's Mobile, South Main Street, at 1:10 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle. The unattended vehicle was parked near the air pump with its hood open.
A vehicle was stopped at 7:30 a.m., on Maple Street and the operator was given a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
Friday, July 30
Northeast Kitchen on South Main Street called to 2:15 p.m. to report receiving scam phone calls.
Saturday, July 31
Police were sent to Maggie's Farm, South Main Street, at 2:35 a.m. The business was closed but the outside patio music had been left on. The officer was able to enter and turn the music off.
Police stopped a recreational vehicle at 2:40 a.m. on School Street and cited the operator for a recreational equipment violation, a recreational vehicle on a public way, and a helmet violation.
Police stopped a vehicle at 3:53 a.m. on North Main Street and verbally warned the operator for speeding.
At 5:30 p.m., an officer spoke with a party, at Paradise Golf on Lonergan Road, and warned them against taking pictures of people without their consent.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:20 p.m. on Debush Avenue and the operator was cited for improper operation of a motor vehicle and for a number plate violation.
Sunday, Aug. 1
A vehicle was stopped and the operator warned for speeding, at 2:15 p.m., at the intersection of South Main Street and Meadow Drive.
Officers were dispatched to Richardson's Dairy on South Main Street, at 4:22, for parties fighting, but they left before police could get there.
||||