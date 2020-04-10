Beverly
Thursday
A Lenox Street resident reported at 5:52 p.m. that his apartment had been broken into.
Friday
Police went to a Cabot Street business at 1 p.m. for a report of a man yelling in the store.
Police went Hale Street at 2:40 p.m. for a report of a man screaming at people.
Marblehead
Thursday
Public safety did a "drive by birthday" on Pitman Road at 9:30 a.m.
A ladder was reported to have fallen off a truck at the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets at 11:22 a.m. and was in the road.
A Pleasant Street business reported at 12:55 p.m. that someone had used a stolen credit card there on March 10.
Another "drive by birthday" was conducted on Village Street at 1:33 p.m.
And another "drive by birthday" went down West Shore Drive at 2 p.m.
The "drive by birthday" team returned to Village Street at 4:45 p.m.
Police took a report at 4:56 p.m. that someone on Pickwick Road had ordered groceries through Instacart but the items were never delivered.
A Washington Street resident called police at 9:24 p.m. to report that a UPS delivery of toilet paper was stolen. A tracking number showed that the coveted item had been delivered to the home. The caller was advised to contact UPS and the seller.
Swampscott
Thursday
Police were called to Vinnin Liquors on Paradise Road at 2:25 p.m. for a disturbance.
A "con or scam" was reported on Windsor Avenue at 3:49 p.m.
