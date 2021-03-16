Swampscott
Sunday
Police took a report of harassing phone calls at 12:29 a.m.
Police logged eight or nine complaints during the weekly protests on Humphrey Street at 2:04 p.m., including blocked traffic and noise.
Police went to Banks Road at 3:30 p.m. for a report of a rabbit with a rope around its neck.
A Honda parked on the sidewalk on Burrill Street was ticketed at 4:58 p.m. after a caller said it was blocking his mother’s ability to walk.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to the Fairweather Apartments on Central Street for a person who had reportedly fallen at 9:56 p.m. It turned out not to be a fall but a broken toilet seat.
Monday
A Tremont Street landlord asked for a well-being check at 7:46 a.m. after he believed he’d heard his tenant, who has been reported as a missing person to Lowell police. Police checked and reported that no one was there and it appeared no one had been there for some time.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to an address on School Street at 4:56 p.m. for “a drunk female causing a scene.”
Monday
Police went to the intersection of Hull Street and Pine Knoll Drive at 8:25 a.m. for a tool bag found in the street.
Danvers
Monday
Police took a report at 8:44 a.m. of a past shoplifting at Endicott Liquors.