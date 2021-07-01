Peabody
Wednesday
A Birch Street caller reported that a drone was flying around the neighborhood, possibly spying on females in the back yards. An officer sent to check said it might have come from 21 Villa Lane, but there was no answer at the door.
Police responded to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 1:40 p.m., after a third party reported a fight was in progress outside of the hotel, and a knife was involved. Police summoned a 20-year-old Marietta, Georgia, resident to court to face a charge of threatening to commit a crime.
A Wallis Street caller reported, at 2:35 p.m., that her cable wires were cut at 12:55 p.m., today. She was advised there was a cable outage and Comcast has been contacted.
A caller from 10 Blackstone St., reported, at 2:37 p.m., that her in-laws had forged her signature for a loan. The case was forwarded to CID.
Thursday
A caller reported, at 1:50 a.m., from Northfield Properties, 65 Main St., that a party had passed out. The officer reported the man had too much to drink and he was assisted to his apartment to sleep it off.
A woman came into the station, at 9:46 a.m., to report that her ex boyfriend stole her Barclay Bank credit card sometime between February 17 and April 17, and made a purchase at a car dealership she is now being billed for.
Officers were sent to the dumpsters at Avalon Essex, at 12:05 p.m., for a dispute between two parties. They were separated, and a report was taken.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Callers from Fort Beach Lane and Front Street saw a bus, at about 9:05 with "Call Police" illuminated on its front message board. Officers stopped the bus near the high school and spoke with the driver, who said it was accidental.
A man from Green Street Court came into the station, at 12:30 p.m., to report he had just come from a store where he was sent to buy a $500 gift card. He told officers a caller, who said he was from Publisher's Clearing House, had told him he had won a big prize, but to get it, he needed to send them a $500 gift card for administrative expenses. He said the store clerk told him it was a scam and, thanks to the clerk, he lost no money.
Police responded, at 3:25 p.m. to a cell caller who reported a collision on Pleasant Street involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a bus. There were only three passengers on the bus and none reported injuries. Transit police called and were given the info for both vehicles. Total damage was estimated at less than $1,000. Both vehicle were able to go on their way.
The harbormaster was notified at 6:25 p.m., of a boat that had lost engine power at the mouth of the harbor. The 34-foot, dark blue, center console craft was told to drop anchor and wait for the harbormaster. All six parties on board were wearing life jackets. The harbormaster arrived on scene in 15 minutes and had all six people and a dog safely ashore by 6:45 p.m.
A caller asked, at 10 p.m., why the Causeway was blocked off by cones across the street. She was advised that police had not blocked it off, and it must have been a prank. She said she would move them out of the way. An officer was sent to the location to be sure it was clear and he reported nothing was blocking the causeway any longer.
Beverly
Wednesday
Officers were sent to Pleasant and River streets, at 6:40 p.m., for a car stuck under the bridge.
An officer was sent to Dodge Street and Access Road, at 6:50 p.m., to check for a fire that was reported in the woods.
A cruiser was called to 18 Lenox St., at 7 p.m., after a woman called to say a tree had fallen on her vehicle.
Also at 7 p.m., police were called to 31 Cedar St., for a tree into a house.
At 8:30, police were called to 8 Victor Ave., for a tree into a house.
Police and fire were dispatched, at 9:05 p.m., to the intersection of Essex and Bertram streets for a tree down on the power lines.
Police and fire were called to Wirling Drive and Beatrice Road, at 9:40 p.m., for a tree struck by lightning.
A cruiser was sent to Route 128 north and Exit 19, at 11:50 p.m., for a disabled vehicle with a man walking in the highway.
Thursday
An officer was sent to the intersection of Essex and Munroe streets, at 2:30 a.m., for a suspicious vehicle with its back doors wide open.
Two cruisers were sent to 26 Radcliff Road, at 3:40 a.m., after an elderly woman reported hearing knocking on her windows.
Two officers responded at 4:55 a.m., to Rantoul and Bow streets for a male hit by a car.
Police were dispatched to 44 Cole St., at 10:17 a.m., to check for nefarious activity.
The report of a drunken female causing a disturbance brought two officers to 407 Cabot St., at 10:50 a.m.
At 11:45 a.m., three cruisers were sent to the intersection of Colon Street and Sohier Road, for a drunken male in the parking lot..
Police, fire and ambulance were called to an Elliott Street location for a male party down on the roof.
Danvers
Wednesday
Medical aid was dispatched, at 5:10 p.m., to the Mobil station at 156 Endicott St., for a party suffering from heat exposure. They were transported to a local medical facility.
An officer went to Honey Dew Donuts, 156 Andover St., at 5:30 p.m., for a past hit-and-run. State police handled.
Overflowing sewers were reported at about 8:30 p.m., from the vicinity of 8 Charles St., and from 28 Carolyn Drive.
Area flooding was reported at 6:45 p.m., in the vicinity of the Cherry Street Fish Market, 26 Hobart St.
A tree limb was reported down on a wire, at 7:05 p.m., in the vicinity of 139 Holten St.
Police notified the town with a service call, at 8:45 p.m., after lightning struck a pole in the vicinity of 13 Oak St.
Thursday
A cruiser was sent to Doubletree Hotel, 50 Ferncroft Road, at 12:54 a.m., for a disorderly person trying to get into someone else's room.
Officers were called to Hathorne Hill Rehab and Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, at 8 a.m., for the report of a past assault.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Collins and Flint streets, at 9:40 a.m., for a party walking unleashed dogs.
A report of illegal dumping brought an officer to 54 North Putnam St., at 1:40 p.m.
A party called police, at 2:10 p.m., from Honda North, 382 Newbury St., to report a scam or a swindle involving threatening text messages..
Police were called to Andover and Garden streets at, 3:10 p.m., in response to a call about kids throwing rocks, but they were gone on arrival.
Police were sent to 52 Hobart St., at 4:50 p.m., where they arrested Stephen Campbell, 64, of that address. Campbell was charged on an out-of-state fugitive from justice court warrant.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to the intersection of Bridge and Goodhue streets, at 5:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 7 Garden Terrace, at 6:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 7 Boston St., at 7:20 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle. At 7:45 p.m., an office was sent to 16 Winter St., for the same issue.
A motor vehicle hit-and-run accident was reported at 36 Palmer St., at 9:15 p.m.
Officers went to 154 Bridge St., at 10 p.m., on the report of a dispute.
At 10:30 p.m., police responded to 4 Canal St., to look into threats that had been made.
Thursday
A cruiser went to 26 New Derby St., at 3:10 a.m., to check out a noise complaint.
At 10:24 a.m., police were called to 12 First St., to investigate a larceny.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police, to 1 Cleveland Road, at 10:25 a.m.
Police were called to 70 Summer St., at 11:10 a.m., to investigate a past break-and-entry.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 98 Restaurant Row, at 11:15 a.m.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Bridge and March streets, at 11:40 a.m., to look into a larceny.
The theft of a motor-vehicle or a motor-vehicle plate brought an officer to 50 Traders Way.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 600 Loring Ave., at 12:30 p.m.
An officer was sent to 4 Chase St., at 2:55 p.m., to deal with a juvenile issue.
Officers were dispatched, at 3:10 p.m., to 295 Derby St., to investigate a larceny.
||||