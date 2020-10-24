Middleton
Tuesday, Oct. 13
No injuries were reported in a crash at Lake and South Main streets at 8:07 a.m.
One person was injured and three vehicles towed after a crash on South Main Street at 9:11 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a crash on North Main Street at 5:41 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Police were called to a North Main Street business at 7:02 a.m. for an employee dispute.
Police are investigating a report of extended unemployment fraud at a business on Ajootian Way.
A turtle was struck on Boston Street at 4:05 p.m.
A driver will receive a court summons on a charge of driving without a license following a crash on South Main Street at 5:38 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Police received a call regarding suspicious activity, "parties in clown costumes driving around," from an address on Shipley Court.
Marblehead
Thursday
A contractor on Harvard Street reported striking a gas line at 9:54 a.m. The line was under a property that was under construction. A crew from National Grid arrived to fix the line at 10:20 a.m.
A Cloutman's Lane resident called at 10:19 a.m. and asked if police had his nephew in custody. The caller reported receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney, asking him to send $8,000 to represent the nephew at a hearing in "City Hall." The caller told police he was pretty sure it was a scam but wanted to confirm his suspicions. The call was indeed a scam.
A white pickup truck parked all day in a "voter only" space on Washington Street was ticketed at 2:07 p.m.
Salem police called at 6:09 p.m. about a wallet full of money found in that city and belonging to a resident of Broughton Road.
Threats were reported on Mechanic Square at 9:59 p.m.
Peabody
Thursday
A 56-year-old Wakefield woman was taken to Salem Hospital after she was reported to be irate and driving erratically around the IStorage facility parking lot on Andover Street at 9:37 a.m.
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Main Street at the McDonald's at 9:50 a.m. Both vehicles were towed.
Police took a report of fraud at the Carroll School on Northend Street at 12:02 p.m.
A Gardner Street resident called at 4:37 p.m. to report threats by his landlord.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to Manor Road for an unwelcome guest — an ex-boyfriend — at 8:21 p.m.
Friday
Suspicious activity on Robb Road shortly after noon was apparently a private investigator.
A man whose boat became stuck in the intersection of Hale and Lothrop streets caused a bit of a traffic backup at 1:44 p.m.
A car crashed into a rock on Boyle's Lane just after 4 p.m.