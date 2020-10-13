Beverly
Sunday
Police were called to a fight between a man and two women on Cabot Street at 5:05 p.m.
Police went to check on the well-being of a woman on Elliott Street who had placed a sign reading "help me" in the window at 6:23 p.m.
Monday
Vandalism and a possible break-in were reported on Elliott Street at 6:56 a.m.
Marblehead
Sunday
A Clifton Avenue resident called police at 10:14 a.m. to complain about noise from a nearby construction crew, telling police "it is not fair and it is not allowed." The crew, unaware of the town's bylaw, agreed to stop working.
A person went to the station at 12:11 p.m. to report losing a pair of Persol sunglasses.
Police contacted a Yorkshire Road resident at 3:26 p.m. at the request of Saugus police, regarding a hit and run crash in that town.
Police received multiple calls around 4:33 p.m. regarding the driver of a red 2005 Ford Mustang who was driving erratically at locations in town and nearly striking pedestrians. At 4:56 p.m., the red Mustang crashed into a tree and a fence on Atlantic Avenue, briefly trapping the driver and forcing a detour around the crash scene. The driver, whose name was not provided by police, was ticketed for driving to endanger, speeding, failing to stay in marked lanes and making an improper turn.
Swampscott
Sunday
A cyclist fell on Humphrey Street at 7:32 a.m.
Police received a call about kayakers in distress off Preston Beach at 1:48 p.m. Officials said the kayakers made it to shore without assistance and were unharmed.
Danvers
Friday
Police took a report of fraud from a Flint Street resident at 9:46 p.m.
Saturday
A break-in to a vehicle at Endicott Park on Forest Street was reported at 8:59 a.m.
Police took a report of people throwing things in Danvers Square at 2:03 p.m.
Police got a call from Connors Farm on Valley Road at 4:38 p.m. for assistance dealing with someone who was refusing to put on a mask.
An assault with a cane was reported at the Twin Oaks Nursing Home on Locust Street at 5:19 p.m.
Check fraud was reported on Pine Street at 10:15 a.m.
A marijuana overdose was reported at the Best Western on Dayton Street at 11:23 p.m.
Sunday
A theft of belongings from a residence on Newbury Street was reported at 2:50 p.m.
A sign was reported stolen from Pickering Street at 3:22 p.m.
Salem
Sunday
Injuries were reported in a crash on Mount Vernon Street at 12:54 a.m.
Police responded to a report of a fight on Salem Street at 5:10 a.m.
A dispute brought police to Endicott Street at 9:59 a.m., where Sandy Luna-Marte, 49, of 48 Endicott St., Salem was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace.
A larceny was reported from Dearborn Street at 10:54 a.m.
A past assault was reported on Lafayette Street at 2 p.m.
A theft from the area of Larkin Lane and Memorial Drive was reported at 4:17 p.m.
Two fights were reported at 5:56 p.m., one on Ropes Street and one on the corner of Nichols and South streets.
