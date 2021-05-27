Peabody
Wednesday
A caller from Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, reported, at 6:25 p.m., that someone was using her credit card.
Police went to the Double Bull Taphouse, 210D Andover St., at 8:25 p.m., on the report that a male was shouting and punching vehicles in the parking lot by Pole 8. The officer spoke with the male and reported he was frustrated because he couldn't find his vehicle. The officer helped him find the vehicle, but it was disabled and would not start. The officer left the male waiting for his father to come and help him.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A caller notified police, at 12:35 p.m. that yesterday he saw three people, who appeared to be homeless, heading into Marblehead. He said they wore scruffy clothing, were carrying sleeping bags, and had a bicycle with them. He was calling today, he said, because he just saw the three — two males and a female — walking near Salem State. He said he may call if he sees the group in town again.
Four officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Broughton Road, at 5:10 p.m. for vandalism. The next three paragraphs in the log were redacted with nothing further available.
A party called in at 5:25 p.m., from Countryside Lane to express their concern about the number of bikes being ridden on the sidewalks instead of on the street. She said anyone on the sidewalk could be hurt or killed and she wanted to know if police could do anything about it. She was advised dispatch would pass it on to see if there was any way police could address the issue.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to West Shore Drive, at 8:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident involving a Blue 2010 Lexus SUV and a blue 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee. Both vehicles were towed and one operator refused medical service.
Police were called to Atlantic Avenue, at 10:22 p.m., for a gray 2011 Subaru Outback into a tree. There was no indication of any injuries, but the vehicle was towed.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 12 Baker Ave., at 5:05 p.m., after a neighbor reported hearing a woman scream.
Two officers were called to 43 Beckford St., at 11 p.m., to assist an out-of-control customer.
Three officers were dispatched to a Roundy Street address, at 11:50 p.m., for a female saying she was going to harm herself.
Thursday
Thirteen vehicles were stopped in various locations across town, from 7:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. under the auspices of a traffic-enforcement grant.
An officer and an ambulance were dispatched, at 11:15 a.m., to Cherry Hill Drive, for a student having a seizure in the gym.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Dane and Knowlton streets, at 12:25 p.m., to check in on the homeless.
Two cruisers and an ambulance were sent to the intersection of Brimbal Avenue and Route 128, for an out-of-control special needs student.
Three units, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 2:20 p.m. to 2 Fielder Road for a car into a fence. Police arrested the operator, Sarah Palumbo, 45, of 4 Fielder Road, Beverly. She was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, 2nd offense; and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
An officer was sent to 19 Radcliff Road, at 2:40 p.m., to check on a nuisance residence
A party called police, at 3:05 p.m., to report a purse stolen from a motor vehicle in the vicinity of 191 Cabot St.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were called to the intersection of Harbor and Lafayette streets, at 5:25 p.m., for a suspicious person. They arrested Geraldo Marquez, 53, of the streets, Salem. Marquez was charged with possession of Class A drugs, subsequent offense; and possession of Class C drugs, subsequent offense.
Officers were sent to 135 Lafayette St., at 7 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a disturbance brought police to 20 Central St., at 11:53 p.m.
Thursday
The first noise complaint of the night was registered at 12:38 a.m., as police were sent to 251 Jefferson Ave.
At 12:46 p.m., police were sent to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to 10 Howard St., at 4:22 a.m. on a civil issue.
Police responded to 400 Highland Ave., at 7:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury.
At 12:55 p.m., officers were sent to 247 Essex St., to make a well-being check.
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 29 Highland Ave., at 2:20 p.m.
An officer was sent to 50 Winter Island at 2:05 p.m., for vandalism and or graffiti.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A 6 New Ocean St. resident came into the station, at 12:50 p.m., looking for reports regarding harassment by an unknown female and trying to seek a harassment order against the same female. The resident was making wild accusations and would not listen to reason. They were advised to go to Lynn District Court.
An employee of Walgreens, 505 Paradise Road, called police at 2 p.m., to report a shoplifting. The suspect had left the store.
A woman from 307 Paradise Road reported, at 3:10 p.m., that her new stairs had been damaged by what appears to have been a rim and tire that flew off a vehicle yesterday. She said she had video of the incident.
||||