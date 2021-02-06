Marblehead
Thursday
A woman called from Florida at 10:33 a.m. to report that her Ring doorbell camera had just alerted her to someone walking around in her yard on Lincoln Park. The man was leaving as police pulled up to the home, and it appears he had left a package. An officer checked the doors and found that they were secure.
A caller reported "bad" graffiti on the cement landing near Front Street at 10:56 a.m.
A minor fender bender on Pleasant Street at 11:41 a.m. led to some unpleasantness when the owner of one of the vehicles returned home and started giving the other driver problems. The other driver called police but did not want to make a formal report.
A person went to the police station on Gerry Street just before 1 p.m. to report that the pedestrian light at the intersection of Gerry and Pleasant was not working. The town's wire inspector was notified and advised police it's solar. "Sun is coming out and it should start working. (By the way) don't know anything about them." He further advised police to notify the public works director "as he was not consulted in the purchase of the lights."
Peabody
Thursday
A 2002 Buick Century reported stolen by a Peabody resident was located on First Street in Salem at 3:12 p.m.
A past assault at the Northshore Mall was reported at 7:51 p.m.
Friday
Police searched the area of May Street after a woman reported a man in a green coat had followed her to her door and tried to go inside while she was walking her dog at 5:39 a.m. The woman said she had a brief conversation with the man and believes he had mistaken her for his girlfriend.
Beverly
Thursday
A car crashed into an apartment building at 325 Cabot St. at 5:54 p.m. A resident was attempting to park and mistook the gas for the brake. No injuries were reported but a door was damaged.
Daniel Callanan, 30, of 23 Dean St., Norwood, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. on Cabot Street after a business called to report a suspicious man in front of the store. He was wanted on seven warrants. Police also charged him with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and providing false identification. They then added a charge of burning a public building after he set fire to toilet paper in his cell at the station.
