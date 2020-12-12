Marblehead
Thursday
The owner of a limousine company that provides car service called police at 12:44 p.m. to complain that a customer in Marblehead had not paid her bill for more than a month. Police told the business owner that it is a civil matter.
Residents of a Pond Street building called at 1:46 p.m. to report finding blood on a gate. Police observed what appeared to be animal fur as well.
A man called at 2:48 p.m. to report losing his briefcase, which he'd placed on the roof of his car after leaving the National Grand Bank in the area of Pleasant and School streets. He said the leather briefcase contained a book. He was re-tracing his path from the bank.
A caller from Brook Road reported a group of kids playing football while unmasked at 4:03 p.m. The youths were gone when police arrived.
Friday
A caller from Pleasant Street complained of noise from a dumpster being emptied at 6 a.m., advising police that this was "unacceptable." Police noted that the caller has called multiple times per week. The caller was advised to make a complaint to the Board of Health.
Swampscott
Thursday
A caller from Essex Avenue reported threatening text messages to her son at 2:04 p.m.
An Archer Street woman returning from walking her dog at 9:30 p.m. reported finding a prowler in her yard.
Salem
Thursday
Michael Steven Burke, 26, of 37 Annapolis Way, Newbury, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boston and Proctor streets on a charge of driving after license suspension, subsequent offense.
Beverly
Thursday
Police went to the 300 block of Cabot Street for reports of multiple car alarms sounding at 11:58 p.m.
Friday
Police went to a Bridge Street address at 1:02 a.m. for a well-being check after a caller reported that his girlfriend "took a bunch of melatonin." An ambulance was also sent.
Police went to the 100 block of Essex Street at 1:18 a.m. for a report of someone trying to break into an apartment.
An unattended death was reported on Blaine Avenue at 5:24 a.m.
A bike was reported vandalized on Cabot Street at 2:47 p.m.
