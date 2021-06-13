Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to Savers Value Village, 139 Endicott St., at 7:25 a.m., to check on the theft of two chairs overnight.
The report of a fraud brought an officer to Whipple Street, at 8:45 a.m.
An employee at the Rose Court Building, 360 Andover St., reported, at 10:30 a.m. that a computer had been hacked.
Police were sent to Route 128 North and the end of the ramp at Endicott Street, at 11:55 a.m., for a minor accident without personal injury. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their ways.
An officer was called to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., at 1:25 p.m., to deal with an unwanted male guest in the produce section.
Police were called to Costco Wholesale, at 5:20 p.m., for a person who stole electronics valued at $1,000. The suspect was identified and a summons was issued ordering them to appear in court.
Officers were sent to Wendy’s, 186 Endicott St., at 8:15 p.m., to look into a past assault.
Cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Rand Circle, at 9:20 p.m., after a caller reported hearing four gunshots.
Officers were dispatched to 5234 Kirkbride Drive, at 10:30 p.m., where they arrested a 67-year-old resident on a warrant.
Saturday
Officers went to Nichols Street, at 2:25 a.m., after neighbors called to complain about backyard karaoke disturbing the peace.
Animal control was sent to the vicinity of Columbia Road, for a raccoon stuck in a drain.
Officers were called to Town Fair Tire, 121 Endicott St., at 11 a.m., after a person took a tire he hadn’t paid for.
Police were sent to Econo Lodge, 152 Endicott St., at 1 p.m. for a non-resident break-and-entry. Four teens were inside a room they had not rented.
Sunday
Police were called to the Gulf station, Route 1/425 Newbury St., at 7 a.m., for a disorderly customer. After a brief investigation, they arrested Thomas Jacobs, 59, of 145 Pinckney St., Boston, on charges of assault, malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200 and a civil rights violation.
Police were sent to Costco Wholesale, 11 Newbury St., at 1:55 p.m. for a shoplifting report.
At 3:15 p.m. police were called back to Costco for a past shoplifting.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were called to the 200 block of Rantoul Street, at 4:10 p.m., to check on a child.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Congress and Wellman streets, at 11:30 p.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run accident with property damage.
Saturday
Police were sent to Kernwood Avenue in the vicinity of the Kernwood Bridge, at 12:02 a.m., for the report of a person hanging over the bridge.
At 12:12 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Rantoul streets to look for a man hanging over the side.
At 1:30 a.m., officers went to Blaine Avenue on a noise complaint.
An officer was sent to Manor Road, at 11:25 a.m., to speak with a woman reporting a stolen bike.
A Rantoul Street resident reported, at 2:15 p.m., that they had an unknown person in their bathroom.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to Walnut Street, at 7:30 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
Three cruisers were sent to Ober Street, at 9:30 p.m. for a large group of 60-100 youths on the beach.
The report of a house party disturbance brought police to Park Street at 10:15 p.m., where they found an outside band rocking the neighborhood.
Sunday
Police were sent to Essex Street, at 12:20 a.m., to check the left side of the YMCA for people drinking.
At 12:40 a.m., they went to Mechanic Street for a loud group around a fire.
Three cruisers and an ambulance were sent to Route 128 south at the Danvers line for a man on the side of the highway near Exit 44.
The report of a man and a woman fighting brought police to Cabot Street at 4:05 a.m.
An officer was sent to the 100 block of Hale Street, at 10:35 a.m. to assist a van with a flat tire.
An officer went to Conant Street, at 2:40 p.m., to assist a resident being disturbed by a group of kids.
Two officers were sent to 1 Water St., at 3:15 p.m., for a fishing dispute on the pier.
Peabody
Saturday
Police were sent to Hardy Street, at 12:10 a.m. after a caller reported a fight. It was only a verbal argument.
Police were called to Paddy Kelley’s, 154 Washington St., at 12:55 a.m., for a disturbance, but the parties left before police arrived.
Police were sent to Trask Road, at 8:20 a.m., for a dispute about a dog and a vehicle. The dog ran into the stopped vehicle and dented it.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Tremont Cleaners, 102 Washington St., at 10:50 a.m., for kids throwing water balloons, but they had gone.
Police were sent to Trader Joe’s, 300 Andover St., for a woman missing after taking a cart back to the store. The 18-year-old woman was found at TJ Maxx, returning items. She said she had told her father.
Police were sent to Lynnfield Street, at 2 p.m., for an issue with an Uber driver. The driver was supposed to have gone to a Lynnfield Street address in Lynn and had called Lynn police to check.
Police were sent to Littles Lane, at 7:25 p.m., after a resident said her neighbor spit on her belongings and stole some items in the basement.
A Scott Drive caller reported her neighbor just put an axe through the fence, in what police said was an ongoing dispute between neighbors. There was no axe. It was a small piece of wood that has been in the fence for three months.
Sunday
Police were dispatched to the intersection of King Street and Ellsworth Road at 12:43 a.m., for a single-car accident. The vehicle had struck a pole and its operator was arrested and transported to the station. The operator, a 38-year-old Lowell man, was being sought on Lowell District Court charges.
A caller reported, at 1:10 a.m., from Pulaski Street, that an unknown person with a knife had shown up at a house party. A woman was transported by Atlantic Ambulance to Salem Hospital with unknown knife injuries. Kyle Castillo, 23, of 1 Goldberg Road, Peabody, was arrested and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and with carrying a dangerous weapon (a double-edged knife.)
A caller from Hingston Street, reported, at 8:30 a.m., that two tires had been slashed on his SUV.
The landlord for a Foster Street address requested police help him check on an apartment. He said he found blood near the apartment and a deadbolt was broken. The resident told them her husband hurt himself with a weed-whacker and was being treated at the hospital. The officer will document.
A Herbert Avenue caller reported, at 1:20 p.m., that a neighbor was cutting down his tree. The officer said they are going to continue cutting the tree down.
Police were sent to Laced, 210L Andover St., at 5:55 p.m., after an employee a male party stole a shirt 20 minutes earlier. The suspect, who was wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt, and a Celtics face mask stole a T-shirt priced at $150.
Salem
Saturday
Police were called to Summer Street, at 12:03 a.m., for a past assault.
Police responded to Union Street, at 1:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Officers went to Wheatland Street, at 1:20 p.m. in response to a report of a past assault.
At 7:05 p.m., police were called to Lawrence Street for a disturbance.
At 11:45 p.m., police were sent to the intersection of Boston and Proctor streets for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian or bike. A 34-year-old man was brushed from his bike by an SUV that was turning at the intersection. He was standing by his undamaged bike, had a few minor abrasions, and did not want medical attention. The SUV operator was not cited, and both parties went on their ways.
At 11:50 p.m., officers were called to Congress Street for a disturbance at a liquor establishment.