Salem
Thursday
Police were sent to 1 Carol Way, at 3:30 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
A reported fraud or scam brought officers to 7 Hartford St., at 3:45 p.m.
Officers were called to 67 Winthrop St. at 4:05 p.m. for a hit-and-run accident.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought police to 35 Congress St., at 5:25 p.m.
At 6:05 p.m., police were called to 80 Rainbow Terrace for a drunken person.
The third fraud or scam report of the afternoon brought police to 6 Sable Road, at 6:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 227 Highland Ave., at 6:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to 254 Lafayette St., at 7:25 p.m., for a drunk.
A noise complaint brought officers to 25 East Collins St., at 9:35 p.m.
Friday
Officers were sent to 13 Palmer St., at 2:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Police responded to 36 Shore Ave at 8:03 and to 1 Story Ave., at 8:05 a.m., on parking complaints.
At 11:40 a.m., officers were sent to 275 Derby St., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
At 12:15 p.m., police were called to 193 Derby St., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 20 Hawthorne Blvd., at 12:40 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 2:34 p.m., to 331 Lafayette St., for a larceny.
An officer was sent to 112 Washington St., at 3:05 p.m., for a road hazard.
At 4 p.m. police were sent to 90 North St., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A call about a larceny brought police to 124 Lafayette St. at 4:10 p.m.
Peabody
Friday
A 2 Walden Hills man called police, at 8:25 a.m. and said he was having difficulty breathing. When the officer arriver, the man told him he was fine but he was having trouble with his TV. The problem was solved.
A 28 Squanto Road caller reported someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using his information.
Police were sent to 11 Pierpont St., at 11:05 a.m., after a vehicle rolled away from its parking space and struck a fence. A building inspector was notified, and the officer hung caution tape to prevent anyone from parking there.
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 11:40 a.m., to the Northshore Mall, 210N Andover St., for a two-vehicle accident. One vehicle was towed and one person was transported to Lahey-Peabody with non-critical injuries.
Officers were called to the intersection of Howley and Main streets, at 1:20 p.m., for a two-vehicle accident without personal injury. Both vehicles, however, had to be towed.
At 1:50 p.m., Avis Rent-A-Car, 5 Newbury St., reported a gray 2019 Jeep Compass had been stolen.
An officer was sent to 27 Howley St., at 2:20 p.m., after a caller reported her son had been hit by a motor vehicle while he was riding his bike. There was no report of injuries to the child or whether the driver stopped.
At 2:40 p.m., a report came in of a two vehicle accident in which a white sedan struck a pole, lost a door and continued on to 1st Ave. The officer said it appeared to have been a medical issue, and the party was transported to Salem Hospital. The vehicles involved were a white 2012 Hyundai Accent operated by a Peabody man and a white 2016 BMW 320xi, driven by a Wenham man. The Hyundai was towed, but it never lost a door.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Washington Street at Allens Lane, at 3:55 p.m., after a caller reported several youths on bikes beating up a lone youth. Responding officers found no youths in the area.
Police were sent to Main Barbershop, 146 Main St., at 5:30 p.m. after a caller reported someone had backed into her vehicle, but was denying it happened. The officer reported very minor damage, and assisted with a papers exchange. One of the drivers was summoned to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Marblehead
Friday
A Wallace Road caller notified police, at 1:25 p.m. that he had received an email which appeared to be from Amazon.com. It indicated there was a problem with an order and if he did not place the order, he should call 315-371-1328. He told police he called and spoke with "Ben, who started going on about him going to CVS and purchasing gift cards, etc." The man recognized it as a scam and, after hanging up, contacted his bank to ensure his accounts were in order.
Police were notified, at 4:10 p.m., that a large amount of wood had been dumped near Central Street, and the caller said it might be a hazard as it was blocking the sidewalk and was partially in the street. The officer said it appeared to be a cord of firewood that had been delivered, and he would find out who it belonged to. He located the party who had ordered it, and that party would be moving it off the street and sidewalk.
Police received an anonymous call at 8 p.m. from a person who wanted to report she believed there was an underage party going on somewhere on Leicester Road. She did not know the house number, but she believed there were more than 50 people and they were not wearing masks. The officer reported the family's daughter had some friends over.
A Marblehead resident notified police, at 8:20 p.m., that their daughter took took her mother's car without permission and left in an agitated state. Police spoke with the parents and searched unsuccessfully for the vehicle around Marblehead. At 9 p.m., Verizon began pinging for the daughter's phone. Her doctor was contacted and asked to OK a Section 12 (a legal authorization for a temporary non-voluntary commitment for psychological diagnosis and treatment). The cellphone was pinged to within a 900 meter area of Wenham Lake, and at approximately 9:55 p.m., the girl was located and transported via ambulance to Beverly Hospital.
Saturday
A West Shore Drive caller complained to police at 8 a.m. that the plates covering an excavation on Pleasant Street were loose and creating an unbearable noise. The contractor was notified, and he sent the job foreman to take care of it. At 10 a.m., an officer went to the site to handle traffic as the crew adjusted the plates. At 11:25 a.m., a caller said the nails they put in to secure the plates had made it worse. Throughout the afternoon, the work crew returned several times to try to fix the plates, followed each time by more complaints and additional calls to the contractor. The last call logged was just before 6 p.m. A message was left for the contractor. Nothing further was logged.
A Blueberry Road resident called at 9:45 a.m., to complain about a 10-year-old riding an electric bike through the area. They wanted to know if it was legal. Police noted it was an electric scooter, and it was fine.
A Harvard Street caller notified police, at 12:35 p.m., that their "We Love America" sign was stolen at 10:47 last night, and they had it on video. The caller said the sign had been out for two months.
The Central Fire Station was notified, at 3:15 p.m., that a white 2020 Chevy Expressvan with Arizona plates was fully submerged at Riverhead. Bill's was sending its big wrecker, but it was on the other side of Salem and, with traffic, would be a while.
A caller complained to police, at 4:50 p.m., that a neighbor in the vicinity of Orchard Street and Longfellow Road was having a house party with more than 30 people and no masks. Police noted they were under the limit and there was no issue.
Police were sent to a Pickwick Road location at 9:45 p.m., for a hit-and-run crash in which a white Mercedes SUV hit a parked car and took off down Pickwick Road. The striking vehicle was located on Shetland Road, and it was towed, along with the other vehicle. An officer was sent to Bill's to photograph the damage on the Mercedes.
Danvers
Friday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police to Sunline Patio & Fireside, 24 Newbury St., at 12:20 p.m.
Police were sent to the intersection of Locust and Lindall streets, at 1:50 p.m. for a minor motor-vehicle accident without personal injury.
An 18 Carolyn Drive caller notified police, at 2:15 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her identification.
Beverly
Friday
Officers were sent to Goodyear and McKay streets, at 9:50 p.m., to check on a child sitting on the sidewalk.
An officer was sent to 42 Railroad Ave., at 11:40 p.m., to check on a call about a vehicle striking a fence.
The report of a possible break-and-entry in progress brought two cruisers to 4 Thaxton Road, moments before midnight.,
Saturday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 24 Cabot St., at 3:50 a.m., for a man in a gray hoodie looking into windows.
At 6:40 a.m., police were sent to the vicinity of McKay and Balch streets, for a man in a gray hoodie in and out of the traffic. Police arrested Edward D. Brennan, 36, of 7 Cornell Road, Beverly, and charged him with disturbing the peace.
Police were sent to 399 Essex St., at 5:15 p.m., to assist firefighters with a possible stove fire in Apt. 218.
Four cruisers were sent to the intersection of Story Avenue and Bresnahan Court, at 7:25 p.m., for a very minor accident with virtually no damage, and no injuries. The parties exchanged information and went on their ways.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of 501 Manor Road, at 19:50 p.m. for a report of two suspicious men in the area.
Sunday
Officers were dispatched, at 12:35 a.m., to the vicinity of 107 Essex St., for a large group of people fighting at Hurd Stadium.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Bennet St., at 1:15 a.m., for reports of a loud party, but unsure of location.
Police stopped at the intersection of Lothrop and Bartlett streets, at 2 a.m., for a vehicle parked in the roadway with its lights off.
Three officers were sent to the vicinity of 101 Rantoul St., at 6:30 a.m., for a man walking up and down yelling profanities.
Officers were sent to 13 Longwood Ave., at 3:50 p.m., for a contractor possibly working on a home.
Police were called to 346 Cabot St., at 5:05 p.m., for a male and two females fighting in the street.
An officer went to 245 Essex St., at 6:25 p.m., to a see if a female with a "Help Me" sign in the window needed assistance.
