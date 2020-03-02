Marblehead
Sunday
Police were called to 269 Pleasant St., at 4:10 p.m., after a caller reported a group of about five kids looking to enter a vacant property. The caller said kids are there every day and believes they are going inside as all the windows are open in the back. Units were sent to the address where they picked up the kids and took them back to the station and later released them to their parents. Police contacted the party responsible for the building. He was to contact his security company to secure the door and several other entry points. A company to board-up the property was to be contacted Monday.
A caller notified police, at 4:50 p.m., of a black 2000 GMC Sierra, in the vicinity of Baldwin Road, in which he had just witnessed the driver talking on the phone while operating the vehicle in violation of the new Hands-Free law.
A caller advised police, at 5:20 p.m., that water was coming up through the roadway in the vicinity of Maple and Humphrey streets. An officer checked and reported he believed it to be residual water from the Saturday night break. The on-call water man has been notified should it get worse.
Danvers
Monday
Police were sent to the Endicott Green Apartments, 180 Newbury St., at 2 a.m., for a male and a female disturbing the peace.
A cruiser was sent to 10 Purchase St., at 10:10 a.m. after a party reported malicious damage to a motor vehicle.
Beverly
Sunday
Police went to an Ober Street address, at 9 p.m., to speak with a mother regarding a possible fight.
Monday
Four officers were dispatched, at 12:05 a.m., to a Cabot Street address for an man threatening people with a knife.
At 12:10 a.m., police, fire and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location, for a person eating poisonous flowers. The person was transported to Beverly hospital for a mental issue. There were no poisonous flowers.
Officers went to a Linden Avenue address at 7:35 p.m., after a wife called to say she thinks her husband is too hard on his son.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Butman Street at 12:40 p.m., on a report of men with shovels and what looks like a metal detector. The officer spoke with the men, who were city employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The "metal detector" was some other device and the men were making repairs to veterans' tombstones.
Salem
Sunday
The report of a past assault brought officers to 27 Charter St., at 3:35 p.m.
Police were called to 29 New Derby St., at 6:45 p.m., for a shoplifter.
Officers were sent to 36 Boston St., at 7:40 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
A disturbance at a liquor establishment brought officers to 50 Saint Peter St., at 10:10 p.m.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Congress and Peabody streets, at 11:50 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
Units were sent to 43 Boston St., at 2:15 p.m., for a trespasser.
Peabody
Friday
Police were sent to In The Game, 535 Lowell St., at 3:35 p.m., after the manager reported that the husband of an ex-employee had come to the business and threatened him. The husband has left the property, the manager said, and he would like to speak to an officer.
Police were sent to Victoria's Secret, at 5:35 p.m., for a shoplifting after mall security reported they had detained a suspect. Police arrested Helena J. Maldonado, 30, of 281 Lawrence St., Apt. 3rd floor, Lawrence. She was charged with larceny over $1,200; unlawful possession of a theft-detection shielding device; and attempting to intimidate a witness/juror/police/court official.
A caller from Elephant Salon and Spa, 141 Summit St., called police, at 7:45 p.m., to report they have received a number of crude calls from an unknown female. An officer spoke with the female on the phone, but she refused to provide any information as to who she was. The officer was documenting the case and forward it to the CID.
A Postgate Lane woman called police, at 9:40 p.m., to report that her son had attempted to buy Bruins tickets on Craigslist. She said he had sent the money but never received the tickets and believes he has been scammed.
Saturday
Police stopped a vehicle at 11:40 a.m., at Nordstrom at the Northshore Mall. They arrested and booked the driver, a Haverhill man, as a courtesy to the Ipswich Police Department.
A woman called police at 4:45 p.m., from the vicinity of Brow Art 23, at 210 Andover St., to report a possible car accident by Legal Seafood where two parties were arguing. The owner of one of the vehicles called police to say the operator of the other vehicle had accused her 6-year-old of "dinging" her vehicle when the child opened his door. She said no such thing had happened and refused to remain in the area while the other operator yelled at her and her son, so she continued on to her piano lesson. She said she would be happy to speak with an officer about it. Neither party was at the scene when the officer arrived.
Sunday
Police were called to Dunkin Donuts, 3 Central St., at 6:40 p.m. after the caller saw a male party leave a large black duffel bag in the vestibule before entering and having a seat in the corner, where he was looking around suspiciously. The party was just awaiting a ride.
Police were dispatched to the Golden Banana, 151 Newbury St., at 10 p.m., after a Regional 911 call disconnected before transfer and the dial-back went straight to voicemail. Police found and broke up a brawl involving five to six females, and an ambulance was dispatched to evaluate minor injuries.
Monday
A Lynn Street caller reported, at 2 a.m., that her dogs were barking and she was concerned there might be something in her yard. Whatever it might have been, it was gone when police got there.
Officers were sent to Gardner Apartments, 22 Pulaski St., for the break-and-entry to a storage closet. The property was found in the next storage unit.
