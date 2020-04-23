Beverly
Wednesday
Officers assisted Salem police with the search for a suspect in an assault in that city at 9:27 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to a report of a tree down on Greenwood Avenue at 1:17 a.m.
Police went to an address on Home Street at 11:17 a.m. for a report of an ex banging on someone's door.
Police went to a Rantoul Street address at 12:33 p.m. for a report of a woman who had been locked out of her home by her husband.
A Roundy Street resident reported at 1:11 p.m. that she was scammed on social media.
Peabody
Wednesday
The Fire Department reported at 3:09 p.m. that someone had stolen the catalytic converter off of the Fire Department's Honor Guard van parked at the department headquarters on Lowell Street. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's emission control system and are valuable for the metals they contain.
A large group of teens playing basketball at the Burke School on Birch Street was moved along at 4:17 p.m.
Police stopped a Honda on Lowell Street at 7:54 p.m. after getting a call from a North Reading resident who had been following the vehicle after the driver threw trash in his driveway. Officers warned the driver of the Honda to stop littering, and told the caller that if it happens again, he should contact the North Reading police.
Thursday
A Center Street resident called police at 8:37 a.m. after finding an injured cat in her backyard. She agreed to bring the cat to the Borash Veterinary Clinic and the animal control officer was notified.
Police took reports of graffiti at locations in the city: at 9:38 it was found at Kennedy Field Park, at 9:55 it was reported at Independence Greenway Trail, at 10:42 a.m. and at a construction site on Route 1.
A male Lynx Point/Himalayan mix cat was found dead on Columbia Boulevard, the apparent victim of a coyote, at 12:09 p.m.
Police were called by someone at the Federal Express facility on Lakeland Park Drive for a report of a peacock in the parking lot at 12: 55 p.m. Animal control was notified.
A Lynn Street resident called police at 1:14 p.m. after partially digging up a grenade in the garden. A state police sergeant from the bomb squad arrived to take the item.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Willlard Road resident called at 10:18 a.m. to report an email that appeared to be extorting her by threatening to release personal information from his computer unless he paid the person $2,000 in Bitcoin. The police advised the caller that it is a scam. (Similar emails, which include a recipient's email address and a password the person has used, are believed to be the result of a recent data breach on a retailer's website). Police took a similar call from a Brook Road resident at 12:58 p.m. and from a Clifton Avenue resident at 1:18 a.m. on Thursday.
A person being arrested on a warrant at the police station at 11:06 a.m. was found to be carrying someone else's EBT card; officers attempted to call the person whose name was on the card, without success, and opted to mail it.
A person turned in a credit card found on West Shore Drive at 12:30 p.m.
A Mechanic Street resident reported shortly after 4 p.m. that she is having difficulty getting a homeless man to leave her property. She said she had initially allowed the man to live in her garage, then her basement, until neighbors complained. She then allowed the man, along with his girlfriend, and their four dogs, to live in an apartment she owns. Now, her son wants to move into that apartment, but the formerly homeless man is refusing to leave. Police advised her that she will have to go to court to evict him.
Swampscott
Wednesday
An accident was reported on Crescent Street at 3:51 p.m.
A disturbance was reported on Vantage Terrace at 8:29 p.m.
||||