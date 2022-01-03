Peabody
Friday
Police went to 45 Washington St., at 1:17 p.m., for an ongoing dispute between neighbors with one woman claiming a previous incident of shoving. Parties were urged to seek anti-harassment orders.
Officers were called to 60 Trask Road, at 2:35 p.m., by a party who said their vehicle had been entered sometime last night. A driver's license, two credit cards and change were taken were taken from the unlocked vehicle.
Police responded, at 3:55 p.m. to a single-car accident at the intersection of Sutton and Putnam streets. The driver said another car had been involved but did not stop. He said a white/gray 4-door sedan failed to stop at the stop sign, causing him to crash, and sped off toward Salem. Two witnesses confirmed the details. He refused medical treatment, but his vehicle had to be towed.
Police were dispatched to the Elks Lodge, 40 Oak St., at 6:07 p.m., after a caller reported that six to eight children were playing nearby and one had what appeared to be a gun, As police were arriving to check on the children, a man came out of 16 Little's Lane and was recognized by an officer as having an active warrant out for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and the man, a 34-yer-old Little's Lane resident, was taken into custody on a Peabody warrant. Officers then spoke with the children, but none of them had anything resembling a gun.
A Sandra Road resident called police, at 6:45 p.m., to complain of fireworks in the area. Police checked but said the area was quiet at that time.
Police and firefighters responded, at 7:53 p.m., to The Residence at Vinnin Square Assisted Living, 240 Lynnfield St., for a structure fire in the back building, in rooms 309 and 311. Building evacuation was underway when it was determined that a single chair had caught fire, and it was quickly brought under control. The remainder of the residents were evacuated from that building to another, until the fire was determined to be fully extinguished and the building was cleared of smoke.
Police stopped a vehicle being operated erratically at 10:44 p.m., in the area of 199 Lynn St. The operator, a 21-year-old Lynn resident was summonsed to court on a charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
Saturday
Police were sent to Hardy Street, at 12:20 a.m., after receiving a fireworks complaint. The fireworks were shut down.
Police were dispatched to 7-Eleven, 100 Lynn St., at 1:40 a.m., in response to a call about a vehicle having struck the ice machine. A tow truck was called, but police waved it off as a family member was taking the involved vehicle home. Police arrested Francisco Genao Gonzalez, 51, of 534 Essex St., Apt. 115, Lynn, for drunken driving, second offense. Gonzalez was offered a chance to be checked by a medic, as he required insulin with meals, but he said he was OK and did not need it.
Police were dispatched to 7-Eleven, 79 Lowell St., at 3:50 a.m., after Atlantic Ambulance reported being called to an accident. Police arrested Abraham Exilus, 28, of 11 First St., Medford. Exilus was charged with drunken driving and with possession of a Class B drug.
Police responded to 11 Little's Lane, at 4:06 a.m., after a caller reported he was struck by his neighbor in Apt. 201. All units were tied up, so the man was advised to seek his own charges in court, and an officer documented the case. The man's 39-year-old female neighbor was summoned to court for assault and battery on a disabled person over 60 years of age.
Officers were called to James Street Park, at 9:45 a.m., for the report of a fist fight. They found no fight, but there was an argument over the line of people at the COVID-19 testing site.
Police were called to the McVann O'Keefe rink at 411 Lowell St., for an issue with a party who was refusing to wear a mask. He was offered one, but refused while being uncooperative and demeaning in his responses toward management. After a police officer and management spoke with him again, he agreed to wear a mask for the duration of the event.
Police stopped a vehicle at 5:25 p.m., in the vicinity of 25 County St., and summoned the 34-year-old, 62 Robinson St., Lynn, man to court for operating an uninsured vehicle and operating with registration revoked.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of T-Mobile, 232 Andover St., at 7:15 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. They arrested the driver, Karen Ann Cottreau, 72, of 4 Essex Green Lane, Apt. C5, Peabody, and transported her to the station for booking. She was charged with drunken driving, second offense, and with negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
Sunday
A party called police at 4:50 p.m., from Speedway, 545 Lowell St., to report that an elderly male, about 80, who was walking west on Lowell Street with his dog, had stopped to ask the caller for directions to Harbor Freight Tools on Route 1. The caller said the man appeared a bit disoriented and he was concerned he would attempt to walk on Route 1. The officer located the man and gave him a ride back to his residence at Brooksby Village.
Police and an ambulance were sent Four Your Convenience, 150 Main St., at 6:36 p.m., for a party sleeping in the store and not responding. The officer reported he had overdosed and attempted to follow up with family members at his residence. The man was transported to Salem Hospital and a family member was notified.
Police were called to 44 Wallis St., at 10:55 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident. The operator reported had left the scene with injuries, so an ambulance was dispatched to his residence. The 38-year-old Tremont Street, Peabody, man, who was evaluated by Atlantic and signed a refusal, will be summoned to court for unlicensed operation and leaving the scene of a property-damage accident. His vehicle was towed.
Monday
Police stopped a vehicle at 2:30 a.m., in or near the intersection of Walnut and Paleologos streets, and arrested Aislan Thiago Bales, 34, of 70 Margin St., Apt. 3, Peabody. Bales was charged with drunken driving and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Police responded go 23 Nickerson St., at 7:40 a.m. for a 3-year-old with their leg stuck in a shopping cart. The child was successfully separated from the shopping cart.
Beverly
Sunday
An officer was sent to a Kernwood Avenue address, at 8:45 p.m., to speak with parents of a teen girl regarding inappropriate pictures they had found on her iPad.
Monday
Police were sent to 17 Vestry St., at 9 a.m., for a report of possibly missing property.
Police went to 49 Hillcrest Ave., at 9:30 a.m., after a husband requested a well-being check for his wife.
Police returned to 24 Simon St., at 9:47 a.m., to check, again, for a vehicle possibly involved in a suspicious death in Maine.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Essex Street and Parramatta road, at 9:47 a.m., for a well-being check of an elderly male on the tracks.
At 9:57 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Dane and Knowlton streets to check on homeless people.
Police stopped a vehicle with Maine plates, at 10:24 a.m., near the intersection of Dodge Street and Beaver Pond Road and arrested a 34-year-old Sanford, Maine, man for Maine police on an outstanding warrant.
A private tow was sent to 181 Elliott St., at 11 a.m., to remove a Mercedes that had been left for three weeks in West Garage.
An officer was sent to 4 Ocean St., at 2:36 p.m., to check on a possibly-abandoned BMW without plates that hadn't been moved in three weeks.