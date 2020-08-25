Swampscott
Sunday
The animal control officer was notified at 9:05 a.m. about a stray dog at a home on Nichols Street.
At 9:46 a.m., a caller reported a bike had been left for several days by the wall at the train depot.
A caller at 10:26 a.m. reported people playing soccer without a permit at Upper Jackson Park.
All available units were asked to report to the intersection of Elmwood Road and Monument Avenue for crowd control at 2:34 p.m.
A caller at 5:59 p.m. reported a strong smell of sewage in the Stetson Avenue area.
A fight was reported on Puritan Road at 7:23 p.m.
A caller at 11:24 p.m. reported a manhole cover on the 300 block of Paradise Road had damaged his vehicle.
Marblehead
Sunday
A Pond Street resident called at 10:15 a.m. to register a complaint about a dumpster on Atlantic Avenue. Police notified the Board of Health about the issue.
A caller at 10:37 a.m. reported a small whaler-type boat was taking on water near the Red Steps on Chestnut Street. There were no passengers on board, the caller said. The harbormaster notified the owner, who arranged for a salvage company to retrieve the vessel.
A Dunns Lane resident reported at 12:07 p.m. that the rear window of her Toyota Prius had been broken sometime after 5 p.m. Saturday. The window had spidered but had not fallen apart.
At 3:37 p.m. a Prospect Street caller told police he was involved in a road rage incident that started in Lynn. The caller said that a maroon Jeep with New York plates was tailgating him to his house, but he couldn't get the license plate. Police advised him to call back if he saw the vehicle again and could get a license plate.
Monday
Police responded to May Street at 12:25 a.m. for a report of six people yelling and screaming at one another. It turned out to be a misunderstanding among friends.
Peabody
Friday
An Intervale Avenue resident told police at 4:43 p.m. that someone had taken a "Blue Lives Matter" sign from her front yard.
Police stopped and issued a citation to a person on a motor scooter on Roosevelt Avenue at 6:54 p.m. because the operator wasn't wearing a helmet. The scooter was also unregistered, so the operator walked it home.
Police will seek charges of texting while driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance against a 28-year-old Marblehead man after a traffic stop at 9:46 p.m. on Andover Street.
Saturday
Officers responded to the former Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services facility on King Street at 12:09 a.m. after people were seen on surveillance camera entering the building. Police will seek breaking and entering charges against a 25-year-old Peabody man and a 19-year-old Woburn woman.
Police assisted with a reported hit and run crash at 12:58 a.m. The crash happened in Danvers, but the suspect fled to Peabody. The suspect's car was found on Pulaski Street and towed.
A fallen tree branch struck a vehicle and blocked Tracey Street at 4:48 a.m. The DPW was notified and removed it.
A woman called police at 8:58 a.m. after seeing a 3-year-old running down Cashman Road toward Lynnfield Street. She pulled over and followed the toddler back to a Florence Road residence, but there was no answer when she knocked on the door. An officer later spoke with the boy's parent.
A Plymouth woman was cited for using her cellphone while driving during a traffic stop on Andover Street at 10:01 a.m.
Police responded to an apparent neighborhood dispute on Crane Brook Way at 2:37 p.m. after a woman reported that an older man had chased her and another man with a hammer. The officers spoke with the older man, who said his neighbor was pouring water into his vent.
Police will seek charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving with an expired license against a 53-year-old Swampscott woman after a past hit-and-run crash at the South Peabody Liquor Mart on Lynnfield Street.
A Thorndike Street resident told police at 4:08 p.m. that her kitchen window had been damaged by what looks to be a ball bearing or a small rock. She also said a sign had been taken from the edge of her driveway last Thursday, but it was returned to her back stairs around 6 p.m. Friday.
A passer-by reported at 4:35 p.m. seeing a man in a black hooded sweatshirt smash the window of a vehicle with a rock in the municipal parking lot on Mill Street. Police could not find the suspect but documented the damage.
A caller told police at 5:40 p.m. that the people in a car parked next to hers at Burtons Grill hit her car three times when they opened the door. Police noticed two dents and said they will attempt to speak with the people in the other car.
Police will seek a larceny charge against a 23-year-old Peabody resident after an employee from Cash Call on Main Street reported an item had been stolen on Aug. 19.
A Central Street resident told police at 6:50 p.m. that there was a large gathering at the white house on the corner, and cars were illegally parked. Police determined the gathering was a wedding reception, and guests moved their cars. Police received another parking complaint about the event at 8:30 p.m. but found the road to be clear for emergency vehicles. Partygoers also complied with any parking requests.
A manager at Green Tea on Newbury Street told police at 9:13 p.m. that a party of 12 became unruly when they were refused service, and they won't leave the property.
Sunday
Police will seek drunken driving, speeding and marked lanes violation charges against a 19-year-old Peabody woman after a car crash on the 300 block of Lowell Street at 1:48 a.m. Police said a 40-foot section of fence at a Lowell Street house, as well as a section of chain-link fence nearby owned by the city, were both damaged in the crash.
Police gave a final warning to end a loud party on Aborn Street at 6:13 a.m.
A caller reported someone using a leaf blower at 6:21 a.m. on Main Street. Police checked the area but couldn't find the person.
A caller reported glue on the inside of U.S. Postal Service mailboxes at 10:27 a.m. at the Big Y Plaza on Lowell Street. Police spoke with the postal supervisor, who said the glue was likely left from someone using a plastic bottle and string to remove letters and small packages from the dropbox.
A 911 caller from Beckett Street at 10:27 a.m. reported her neighbors were not practicing social distancing while washing their cars. Police told her to call the Health Department.
Police helped remove two "squatters" from the fourth floor landing at Holiday Inn on Route 1 at 8:46 p.m.