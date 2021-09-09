Peabody
Tuesday
A woman called police from CVS, 79 Lynnfield St., at 9:11 a.m., to say she believed there were people in the parking lot harassing her. She could not say who they were, what they were wearing or what vehicle they were in. Due to her erratic and paranoid state, she was evaluated by EMS, but signed a refusal. It appeared the woman was anxious about an upcoming court case.
An Overlea Avenue resident reported vandalism to his car and yard, including hot dogs in the shape of a cross placed on his car's driver side door handle and on his girlfriend's vehicle, both of which were parked in the driveway. There are no suspects at this time.
Police responded at 10:20 a.m., to the vicinity of Chase Bank at the Northshore Mall for a two-car accident. One operator was transported to Beverly Hospital and one vehicle was towed. The other vehicle was parked at Chase Bank for the time being.
A Cosmos Drive caller reported to police, at 12:50 p.m., his daughter was pointing a knife at him. The 29-year-old Peabody woman was summoned to appear in court on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and with threatening to commit a crime.
A man reported, from an apartment at AHEPA Penelope No. 120, that his mother and caretaker were physically fighting in the apartment. He said his mother was on the floor and the caretaker was pulling her hair. The caretaker, Denise A. Bettinger, 47, of 111 Foster St., Apt. 212, Peabody, was taken into custody and transported to the station, where she was charged with assault on a +60/disabled person.
Police were dispatched to the vicinity of Lynn and Washington streets, at 3:25 p.m., after a caller reported a person passed out in a motor-vehicle. The operator was taken to the police station for a drug evaluation, which he failed. Michael W. Brennan, 50, of 6 Ledgewood Way, Apt. 3, Peabody, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. his vehicle was towed
A Lynnfield Street resident notified police, at 3:45 p.m., of having been scammed out of $1,800 in gift cards he sent to a fraudulent account.
Police responded to the vicinity of 124 Tremont St., at 5:30 p.m., for a car into a pole and the pole about to fall. Injuries were initially reported but were not mentioned again Salem police were asked to close Tremont Street in Salem and an officer was hired to direct traffic at the site during possible pole replacement. The vehicle was towed.
A Foster Street mother called police, at 8 p.m. to request a well-being check on her son as she had not heard from him in several days and was concerned. She said she would like to file a missing persons report Wednesday if he is not home Tuesday night. She said she had gotten several calls from unknown people trying to get her to pay her son's debts.
Wednesday
A Central Street female called police at 9:43 a.m., to say there was an unwanted guest in her apartment who did not live there. She yelled in the background that he just broke the door and was refusing to give the apartment key back. He then fled toward the back door wearing camo sweatpants, a hat and no shirt. The caller then changed her story and said he was a roommate, but he hadn't paid his share and they were not getting along. She said she did not want to report the damage to the door at that time, but decided to give his last name to police after first saying she didn't know him. After a records check, police arrested Joseph Tyler Marchetti, 24, of 7 Central St., Apt. 301, Peabody, and charged him on an other-department warrant.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A caller reported from Gilbert Heights Road, at 2:30 p.m., that his 2012 red Toyota Camry sedan was hit there today between 9:45 and 11:45 a.m., while parked on the street.
A caller reported at 3:50 p.m., that a few minutes earlier, while pulling over to allow emergency equipment to pass, and "clipped" a parked car on Market Square. She said she went around to leave a note on the car, but when she got back, it was gone. She didn't remember anything about the car, but left her information and phone number in case any one calls to report it.
A caller from Mechanic Square reported, at 6:12 p.m., that two kids were trying to break into the building. They told an officer they were just looking in the window and not trying to gain access. There was no damage to any window, so the officer sent them on their way.
A Baldwin Road resident called at 8:15 p.m., to complain that the lights they have set up over at the school are blinding and they need to be adjusted. He was advised that we would log his complaint, but it would be an issue with the school or the company working the project, not police. He was told police would reach out to those parties with his complaint on Wednesday.
Danvers
Monday
The report of a shoplifter brought police to Connors Farm, 30 Valley Road, at 4:25 p.m.
An officer went to the High Street Shell Station, 79 High St., at 5:40 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without injuries. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
Tuesday
Officers were called to Danvers Auto body, 22 School St., at 10:13 a.m., for a non-domestic dispute.
An officer was called to Brentwood Rehab & Healthcare, 56 Liberty St., at 11:30 a.m., on a report of elder abuse.
At 11:45 a.m., an officer was called to Hathorne Hill Rehab & Care, 15 Kirkbride Drive, for a report of elder abuse.
Police were sent to Maison Esthetique, 94 High St., at 11:47 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injury. A vehicle had struck a fence.
An officer went to Concord Gas Station, 112 Water St., at 12:25 p.m., to provide legal advice on handling a case of larceny by check.
A party called police, at 12:35 p.m.. from the Ferncroft Pond Conservation Area, 80 Ferncroft Road, to seek assistance. They were lost on the trail.
Police were sent to M&H Engineering, 183 Newbury St., at 1:35 p.m., to escort off the property a terminated employee who was unwilling to leave.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Agway, 9 Wenham St., at 2:05 p.m. for a motor-vehicle accident.
Officers were sent to Target, 240 Independence Way at 2:22 p.m. for two disorderly teens.
Police were called to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 2:40 p.m., for a patient-on-patient altercation.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and medical were sent to a Duck Pond Road location, at 5:25 p.m., to assist one female with another female who was drunk.
Police and medical were called to 355 Rantoul St., at 6:30 p.m., for a male down on the sidewalk.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Herrick Street, at 9 p.m., to find and return a 17-year-old male who fled from the hospital.
Wednesday
Police were sent to 35 Hilltop Drive, at 6:50 a.m., where they served a harassment prevention order.
The report of a larceny brought police to 181 Elliott St., at 8:45 a.m.
Officers were sent to the intersection of Herrick and Heather streets, at 10:50 a.m. for a two-car accident with property damage.
Police were called to 112 Sohier Road, at 12:25 p.m., after a male attacked a parent in a classroom in a domestic abuse case.
An officer was sent to a Cabot Street location, at 1:15 p.m., for a bike that was damaged in a case of bullying.
An officer was sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 1:20 p.m. to investigate the theft of a mountain bike stolen from Beverly High School.
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Laurel Street and Walnut Avenue, at 5 p.m., to look for possible unauthorized solicitors.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 25 Essex St., at 5:20 p.m., after several homeless people were reported to be fighting.
Salem
Tuesday
Reports of a fight brought officers to 91 Lafayette St., at 12:40 a.m.
Officers went to 209 Essex St., at, 8:17 a.m., for a larceny report.
Police were sent to 1 Sewall St., at 9:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were called to the vicinity of 53 Ocean Ave., at 11:30 a.m., to settle a disturbance.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of 171 North St., at 1 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with no injuries.
The report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 15 Aurora Lane, at 1:10 p.m.
Police responded to two motor-vehicle accidents without injuries in less than a half hour: in the vicinity of 171 North St., at 1:21; and in the intersection of Harbor and Prince streets, at 1:47 p.m.
Police were called to 10 Lafayette St., at 2:35 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam.
A juvenile was reported missing from 37 Winter Island Road, at 3:10 p.m.
Officers were called to 295 Derby St., at 3:20 p.m.
A break and entry to a motor-vehicle was reported, at 4:22 p.m., from 26 Hazel St.
An officer was sent to 12 First St., at 5:05 p.m., for the report of a fraud or a scam
Police went to 109 Bridge St., at 6:15 p.m., on a larceny call.
Officers were called to 3 Cauldron Court, at 6:45 p.m. to check on a reported fraud or scam.
The report of a past assault brought police to a Marlborough Road location at 8:07 p.m.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Tremont and Mason streets, at 10:25 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
A noise complaint brought officers to 7 Broad St., at 10:35 p.m. They arrested Frazier Elias Jones, 29, of 1 Broad St., Apt. 7, Salem. He was charged with resisting arrest and disturbing the peace.
Officers were sent to 88 Essex St., at 11:25 p.m., on another noise complaint.
Wednesday
Officers went to 32 Clifton Ave. at 12:25 a.m., in response to a general request for police.
At 6:52 a.m., officers were sent to Congress and Palmer streets on a parking complaint.
A larceny brought police to 36 Derby St., at 8:40 a.m.
At 8:55 a.m., police went to 29 New Derby St., for a shoplifting.
Officers responded to 70 Loring Ave., at 9:30 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A juvenile issue brought police to 77 Willson St., at 11:23 a.m.
A shoplifting brought police to 450 Highland Ave., at 11:30 a.m.
Police were called to the intersection of Appleton and Nursery streets, at 1:35 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
At 4:20 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of Mason and Tremont streets to make a well-being check.
At 4:50 p.m., an officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., to keep the peace for a private trespass tow.
Middleton
Monday, Aug. 30
A driver who was pulled over at 6:15 a.m. on South Main Street was given a written warning for failure to stop.
Another driver, who was pulled over at 7:08 a.m., on River Street, was given a written warning for speeding.
A driver who was stopped, at 11:25 a.m., at the intersection of Pinedale Road and Maple Street was given a verbal warning for a crosswalk violation.
Tuesday, Aug. 31
An officer was sent to the Fuller Meadow School, on South Main St., at 9:20 a.m., in an ongoing investigation.
An officer was sent to Richardson's Dairy on South Main St., at 8:25 p.m., for a trespasser. He was verbally warned.
Wednesday, Sept. 1
Police were called to the vicinity of Peaslee Circle at 7:10 a.m., to investigate the sound of gunshots, but police found nothing.
An officer was sent, at 1:35 p.m. to Magical Beginnings, on River Street, for a complaint of a loose dog in the area.
Thursday, Sept. 2
The sergeant was sent to a Park Avenue address, at 5:20 p.m., to investigate a case of credit card fraud.
A vehicle was stopped at 10:05 p.m., on Dansereau Place, and given a verbal warning for speeding.
Officers were dispatched to the vicinity of Chancho's on South Main Street, at 11 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without personal injury,
Friday, Sept. 3
The sergeant was sent to Mill Street, at 11:55 a.m., to settle a dispute between neighbors.
Saturday, Sept. 4
An officer was sent to a Zaloga Way residence, at 2:10 a.m., and spoke to the homeowner about a loud house party still going on.
At 6:05 a.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of Peaslee Circle in response to a report of hunters in the area. There were no issues.
At officer was sent to Belleview Avenue, at 7:45 p.m., where they advised a party to stay off the roadway with their ATV.
Sunday, Sept. 5
An officer was sent to Marketbasket, at 12:10 p.m., to check for suspicious activity, but nothing was found.
