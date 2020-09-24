Peabody
Wednesday
An employee of Ampet, 139 Lowell St., reported, at 9:20 a.m., that someone had passed a counterfeit $50 bill last night. The officer was able to contact the suspect, who agreed to go by the station to make restitution.
A 41 Hampshire Road resident reported someone had fraudulently applied for unemployment compensation using his identity.
A 75 Lynn St. caller notified police at 9:40 a.m., that someone had broken into their motor vehicle overnight.
A male came into the station at 1:20 p.m. to make a report of past threats.
The director of Catholic Charities, 13 Pulaski St., called at 2:20 p.m., to request an officer to preserve the peace when they terminated a woman's child from the program due to the woman's aggressive and angry behavior.
Police and EMS responded to Amazing Superstore, 82 Newbury St., at 3:15 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident, with one party complaining of a hip injury.
An officer was sent to 9 Magnolia Way, at 5:20 p.m., for the theft of a package. The package contained a $400 pair of sneakers.
A Hoover Avenue caller reported, at 5:50 p.m., that her children had been harassed earlier today at the park by a few male juveniles on bikes. She said she did not know the suspects' names but had pictures of them. The officer located and spoke with all parties involved. He will document the incident.
An 8 Corey Drive resident notified police, at 6:30 p.m., of a past break-and-entry to his motor vehicle.
Thursday
Acura security advised, at 4 a.m., that a vehicle drove through the lot, then a male with a white shirt walked by. The male is an employee at Century House and parks there every morning.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Washington Street woman notified police, at 10:10 a.m., that she had just learned someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using her identification.
A woman called police at noon from an Elm Street location to report that her dog had locked her out of her car. She called back moments later to advise that she had gotten in and no longer needed assistance.
An Amherst Road woman came in to the station at 1:45 p.m. to report a possible case of Social Security fraud. She said she had gotten a number calls attempting to get her information, but she told them nothing. She was advised to ignore the calls in the future.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Humphrey Street and Pickwick Road, at 2:45 p.m., for an accident involving a blue Lincoln MKC SUV and a brown Honda Accord. One vehicle was towed and two women will walk to daughter's house. No injuries were reported.
A walk-in reported that she just saw a local man holding a sign that was offensive to her. She was told that Marblehead police are aware of the man, and he was exercising his First Amendment right to free speech. She said she didn't think so because the sign says that "people should die." She was told again that he was within his rights, and she responded by saying the man was being aggressive and "pushing" the sign into people's faces as they walked by.
A Yolande Road resident called police, at 5:45 p.m., to report being scammed on Craig's List. He told them he saw a piano on Craig's list for free, so he made arrangements with the seller and sent him the shipping costs via Venmo. The seller then called back and said he needed more money for shipment. The local man refused, saying they already had an agreement and for the seller just to send his money back, but the seller refused, and he now believes he was scammed.
A Front Street caller notified police, at 9 p.m., that he could see someone shining a laser at airplanes. He thought they were either at Crocker Park or on an adjacent rooftop in the area near the harbormaster's office. Police noted a near-identical complaint from an MSP sergeant at Logan Airport on August 19. Logan said they had gotten no laser complaints tonight, but they consider it an "on-going threat" and would like the people identified and the information passed on to them. Marblehead police located the party with the laser. He said he was shining it "at installations" and there were no planes when he was using it. State police were contacted and advised that they were getting the information.
A caller reported, at 9:25 p.m., from Pleasant Street that "a skateboarder all dressed in black, with a black knit hat, was riding in the middle of the road." The caller said when cars "honk at him, he flips them off" and has "no regard for safety." He was gone when officers arrived.
Salem
Wednesday
A parking complaint brought an officer to 313 Essex St., at 5:10 p.m.
Police were called to 29 Highland Ave., at 5:15 p.m., on a public health-related issue.
Police were sent to the intersection of Highland Avenue and Traders Way, at 9:15 p.m., to assist in the exchange of papers after a minor motor-vehicle accident.
Thursday
Police were sent to 18 Upham St., at 6:20 a.m., to make a well-being check.
Separate larceny reports brought officers to 205 Highland Ave., at 8:55 a.m., and to 10 Nursery St., at 9:50 a.m.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries brought police to the intersection of Lawrence and Wheatland streets, at 9:55 a.m.
Police were called to 11 Traders Way just before 10 a.m., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A motor-vehicle hit-and-run brought police to 227 Highland Ave., at 10:40 a.m.
Police were called to 287 Highland Ave., at 11:55 a.m., for a drunk.
Officers went to 450 Highland Ave., at 1 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
The Fire Department was called to 15 Roslyn St., at 1:40 p.m., for a vehicle or a boat fire.
Beverly
Wednesday
Two units were sent to the vicinity of 211 Rantoul St., for a motor-vehicle accident with property damage.
An officer was sent to Ellis Square, at 5:20 p.m., to speak to a homeless man drinking in front of the church.
Officers were sent to 10 Park St., at 6:15 p.m. to check out a party who fit the description of a person of interest.
A general disturbance brought two officers to the vicinity of 42 Bow St., at 7 p.m., for two females arguing.
Police, fire and an ambulance responded, at 8:55 p.m., to the report of an unresponsive man in the driveway
Thursday
A call about an animal clawing at the back door brought an officer to 77 Sohier Road at 12:20 a.m.
Two officers were dispatched, just before 6 a.m., to 918 Hale St., for a possible intruder in the house.
An officer was sent to the intersection of Hale and Everett streets, at 8:55 a.m., for the DPW Tree Department working without a detail.
An officer was called to 152 Conant St., at 9:45 a.m. to investigate an attempted fraud by check.
At 11:50 a.m., police went to 315 Rantoul St., for possible past vandalism to a vehicle.
Two officers went to the vicinity of Hale Street and Tyler Road at 2 p.m., for suspicious activity: A female was pulling at a male's shirt.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 85 Andover St., at 5:10 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
The report of a larceny from a motor vehicle brought police to 43 Cherry St., at 7:05 p.m.
An officer was called to AMC Theatres, 100 Independence Way, at 8:15 p.m., for an unwanted male.
A report of fireworks brought police to Cherry Hill Drive, at 9:45 p.m., but the parties had already left.
Thursday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Elm and Page streets, at 2 a.m., to look for two juveniles engaged in suspicious activity.
Officers were sent to 161 Andover St., at about 4 a.m., for a someone lying face down at the side of the building.
The report of a fraud brought police to 52 Purchase St., at 6:30 a.m.
Officers were sent to 196 Locust St., at 8 a.m., for malicious damage to a flag.
Police were called to the intersection of Locust and Poplar streets, at 9:50 a.m., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A party at 140 Atlantic Ave. notified police, at 11:55 p.m., that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in his name.
A Cherry Street woman called police, at 1:55 p.m. to say that she allowed her ex to spend time with their kids and now he refuses to bring them back.
A Crosman Avenue caller advised police at 2:55 p.m., that they had found a baby bunny in the pool. The ACO was notified.
A woman called police, at 8:25 p.m., to report machinery is being operated from what she thinks is 76 Nason Road, and it was causing a disturbance.
||||