Beverly
Thursday
Police and an ambulance were sent to Bow Street, at 4:55 p.m., for a drunken male who fell on the sidewalk and was still down.
Two officers went to 131 Brimbal Ave., just before 5 p.m., for a female sitting on the sidewalk crying.
Friday
Officers were sent to the intersection of Cabot and Congress streets, at 8:50 a.m., for a man asleep in a Porta Potty.
At 12:36 p.m., an officer was sent to Elliott Street, for a juvenile matter — an ongoing disturbance with students Thursday.
At 12:55 p.m., two officers were dispatched to 191 Cabot St., for a missing adult.
Four cruisers were sent to the vicinity of Bisson St., at 6:25 p.m., for a missing elderly woman who had wandered off.
At 7:40 p.m., a 49 Bridge Street party reported a package had been stolen from the doorstep.
An officer went to Sohier Road, at 7:50 p.m., to look for a male heard yelling for help.
Saturday
An officer was sent to 112 Rantoul St. at 11 a.m., for a minor accident after a driver backed into another person’s car.
Police, fire and a ambulance were dispatched to a Lothrop Street location at 12:30 p.m., for a possible heart attack.
An officer was sent to 31 Ober St., at 1:05 p.m., to check into a report of credit card fraud.
Police, fire and an ambulance were dispatched to 295 Hale St., at 1:45 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
At 6:05 p.m., an officer was sent to 107 Brimbal Ave., after someone reported a suspicious person lurking around a closed business.
An officer was sent to a Courtney Drive residence at 6:25 p.m., to look into a complaint that two juveniles had damaged another’s bike.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 17 Echo Ave., at 10:15 p.m., after multiple callers reported fireworks in the area.
Sunday
Officers went to 31 Simon St. at 12:40 a.m., in response to callers complaining about loud music.
Two officers responded, at 1:25 a.m., to 16 Kernwood Ave., after a male reported his girlfriend had made suicidal remarks.
An officer responded to 502 Manor Road, at 1:45 a.m., where he extinguished a small fire in the stairwell.
Just before 3 p.m. two officers went to the vicinity of 265 Cabot St., for a drunk yelling in the street.
At 7:35 a.m. police and an ambulance were sent to a Cabot Street location to check on a man in a car who may have overdosed.
An officer was sent to a Courtney Drive address at 9 a.m., to assist Seabrook police locate a missing juvenile.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Park Street location, at 3:35 p.m., to assist a male who had rolled down the hill.
Salem
Thursday
An officer was sent to a Cain Road address, at 5:45 p.m., for a juvenile issue.
Officers were sent to 43 Dow Street, at 10:10 p.m., to check out the sound of gunshots,
At 11:45 p.m., police were called to 20 Peabody St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Friday
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 92 Flint St. at 1:35 a.m.
At 3:30 a.m., officers were called to 12 Pope St., for a suspicious person and or motor vehicle.
Police went to 242 Bridge St., at 9:50 a.m., for a drunken person.
At 10:30 a.m., a motor vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 50 Traders Way.
The report of a larceny brought police to 11 Dodge St., at 1:05 p.m.
Officers were called to 21 Traders Way at 2:30 p.m., for a shoplifting.
Saturday
Police, who were sent to the intersection of Boston and Essex streets, at 3:55 a.m., for a disabled motor vehicle, arrested Frank Morillo. 28, of 49 North Franklin St., Lynn, and charged him with drunken driving.
Police were dispatched, at 5 a.m., to the intersection of Loring Avenue and Leggs Hill Road, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injury. After a brief investigation, they arrested Jadeliz Flores, 20, of 50 Beaver St., Apt. 2, Salem. She was charged with a marked lanes violation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle; and with drunken driving.
At 9:42 a.m., police were sent to 100 Washington St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest. They arrested Ronald Harlan Bruce, 51, homeless, of Salem, and charged him with trespassing.
The report of a past assault brought police to Salem Hospital Emergency Room, 81 Highland Ave., at 6:45 p.m.
Police were sent to 2 High St., at 10:35 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Sunday
A complaint about an undesirable or unwanted guest brought officers to 189 Lafayette St., at 1:12 a.m. After a brief investigation, officers arrested David J. Christensen, 55, of 189 Lafayette St., Apt. 2., Salem. Christensen was charged with malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,200; breaking and entering, for a misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct.
At 2:05 a.m., police were called to 51 Prince St., on a noise complaint.
At 7:45 a.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 81 Highland Ave., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
The break-and entry to a motor-vehicle brought police to 1 Berrywood Lane at 9:20 a.m.
Officers were sent to 57 Ord St., at 12:50 p.m., for the report of a larceny.
Danvers
Thursday
Officers were called to The Home Depot, 235 Independence Way, at 5:10 p.m., for a group trying to shoplift. They arrested Raymond Garland, 50, of 6 Dennis St., Peabody, and charged him with the theft of merchandise valued at more than $1,200.
State police responded, at 8:10 p.m., to the intersection of I-95 South and Centre Street for a motor-vehicle rollover.
An officer was sent to Dollar Tree, 8 Newbury St., at 9:20 p.m., after a caller reported there appeared to be no employees in the store.
The report of a shoplifter brought police CVS, 311 Newbury St., at 9:30 p.m., for a shoplifter.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 180 Newbury St., at 10:35 p.m., for a report that kids were running around and disturbing the peace.
Friday
An officer was called to a Summer Street location, at 7:15 a.m., to check the well-being of a party sleeping in a motor vehicle.
Police were sent to the Post Office, 17 Conant St., shortly before noon, for a female who refused to leave.
The report of a suspicious white car parked in the woods brought police to Forest St., at 12:45 p.m., but it was gone when they got there.
Police went to 166 Dayton St., at 5 p.m., to check on the well being of a female.
An officer was sent to Hunt Nursing Home & Rehab Center, 90 Lindall St., at about 5:30 p.m., to check on a possibly stolen item.
At 5:55 p.m., an officer was sent to the vicinity of 93 Locust St., at 7:55 p.m., for a suspicious person who was videotaping.
Police were called to 222 Rosewood Drive, at 9:45 p.m., for 15 vehicles trespassing.
Saturday
Police were called to the intersection of Endicott Street and Independence Way, for a two-car accident with possible personal injury.
Animal Control was called to 46 Wadsworth St., at 3:45 p.m., for a sick skunk, but it was gone on arrival.
The report of a suspicious package brought police to the Olive Garden at 4:55 p.m. It was two cans taped together. No threat.
Officers went to Target, 240 Independence Way, at 7:40 p.m., for kids making threats.
At 10:25 p.m., police were called to 5 Coolidge Road, for a loud party disturbing the police. Police said the call was unfounded.
Sunday
Police were sent to Tapley Park, 239 Pine St., at 3:50 a.m., after neighbors called to complain about yelling coming from the park.
At 12:40 p.m., police responded to Carmax, 161 Andover St., for a two-car accident without personal injury.
Police were called to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, at 1:05 p.m. to assist staff in dealing with a male who was out of it. He was taken into protective custody.
Police were sent to Lowes Home Improvement, 153 Andover St., at 1:30 p.m., for a shoplifting.
A two-car motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police to Independence Way, at 2:45 p.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 3:10 p.m., for a naked male in the field.
An officer was sent to Total Wine, 100 Independence Way, at 3:15 p.m., for an intoxicated male.
Peabody
Sunday
Police were called to Paddy Kelly’s, 154 Washington St., at 1:50 a.m., for a person passed out at the wheel. The party was taken to the police station where an officer gave them a safe ride home.
A Ellsworth Road caller reported hearing a loud explosion at 5:45 a.m., but an officer sent to check the area found nothing.
A caller asked police, at 7:25 a.m., to make a well being check on a building resident at 75 Central St., as he had not been seen in several days and an alarm has been sounding in the apartment was not being turned off. The resident was transported to Pilgrim Rehab on Saturday. Per pilgrim, he was safe at their facility at this time.
Police went to the 3rd Cidjebs Iglesia, 100R Lynn St., at 3:40 p.m., after a caller reported loud music coming from the church. The officer said they were wrapping up the service and would try to keep the noise down in the future.
Northshore Mall security advised police, at 5:20 p.m., that a person in their office wanted to make a report about a suspicious party. The officer spoke with the person, who said she had let a female, known as “Peaches,” use her cell phone, and that “Peaches” had accessed her bank account and stolen money from it.
Swampscott
Friday
Police stopped a vehicle, at 9:43 a.m., in the vicinity of 8 New Ocean Street for operating without plates.
A driver called police from the CVS Pharmacy parking lot, 413 Paradise Road, at 12:40 p.m., to report his vehicle had been struck and that he would flag down an officer.
A caller reported, at 7:05 p.m., that there were a large number of bikes in front of the Stop & Shop at 450 Paradise Road, throwing a two-liter bottle of Coke around like a football. The caller said they have already had words with a motorist.
Saturday
At 10:40 a.m., an 8 Bellevue Road resident called to request the animal control officer be notified of a stray golden retriever in their yard. ACO was notified.
A caller notified police, at 1:30 p.m. that there was a duck with a possible broken leg on Fishermans Beach West in the vicinity of 365 Humphrey St. The ACO was notified.
An employee of Wholefoods Market, 331 Paradise Road reported to police that her car was struck while parked in the store lot. A witness observed the incident and provided a picture of the license plate of the other car involved. An officer will meet with the caller at her home.
A Norfolk Avenue party called to speak with an officer about ongoing harassment. The officer will meet with the caller.
A Hawser Lane resident called to report his gray male cat with double paws has been missing since Tuesday. ACO was notified.
Danvers
Thursday
