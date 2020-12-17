Salem
Wednesday
A dispute was reported on Boston Street at 7:43 a.m.
A motor vehicle break-in was reported on the 400 block of Bridge Street at 8:49 a.m.
A past break-in was reported on Boston Street at 10:24 a.m.
A past break-in was reported on the 100 block of Lafayette Street at 12:25 p.m.
Harassment on Monroe Street was reported at 2:37 p.m.
Larceny was reported on Rainbow Terrace at 3:14 p.m.
A disturbance on Federal Street at 6:11 p.m. led to one arrest. John Marc Aiello, 38, listed as homeless, of Salem, was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, vandalism, disturbing the peace and a municipal bylaw violation.
A dispute was reported on Watson Street at 6:55 p.m.
Police took a report of harassment on Margin Street at 9:05 p.m.
Thursday
Larceny was reported on Grove Street at 3:16 a.m.
A dispute was reported on Gallows Hill Road at 12:18 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
A caller from the Fairweather Apartments on Central Street told police at 9:02 a.m. that a man whom she would not let into the building Tuesday night is now accusing her of stealing a package. The man was gone when police arrived, but the woman said she would let police know if he returns.
A caller reported an erratic operator traveling slowly and turning the interior lights on and off near the Peabody Sunoco on Lynn Street at 5:22 p.m. Police found the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was indecisively looking for a place to stop for dinner.
A Crane Brook Way resident was causing a disturbance in a hallway with a hammer at 6:39 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
A vehicle break-in was reported at 3:50 a.m. at Endicott Green Apartments on Route 1.
Police responded to a reported disturbance by unruly youth at 12:26 p.m. on Central Avenue.
A dog bit a pedestrian at 3:38 p.m. at John George Park on River Street.
A suspicious package was reported at Ocean State Job Lot on Endicott Street at 4:54 p.m.
Two women were fighting at Lahey Health Behavioral Services on Middleton Road at 6:14 p.m.
A sewer backup was reported on Elliott Street at 7:07 p.m.
Possible gunshots were heard on Ferncroft Road at 9:26 p.m.
A loose dog was brought to the station at 10:58 p.m. The animal control officer was notified.
Thursday
A car was hit by a snow plow at 7:47 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Route 1.
A dispute between customers was reported at Planet Fitness on Archmeadow Drive at 2:16 p.m.
Police responded to a dispute over snow on Elliott Street at 2:36 p.m.
Swampscott
Wednesday
A larceny was reported on Redington Street at 9:47 a.m.
A caller from the Clarke School on Middlesex Avenue reported a man in a white Jeep acting suspicious outside the school at 9:54 a.m.
Heavy smoke was reported coming from a building on Essex Street at 10:40 a.m. Firefighters responded and found the cause to be smoke from a heater.
A Bosch drill was found at 1:27 p.m. at the intersection of Eastman Avenue and Essex Street.
A caller at 1:33 p.m. asked for an officer to be present while the person collects belongings from an ex-girlfriend's house on Puritan Lane.
A package was reported stolen from the 400 block of Atlantic Avenue at 2:04 p.m.
Marblehead
Wednesday
An officer reported seeing a student flee the Veterans Middle School on Pleasant Street at 9:15 a.m.
A credit card found in a Pleasant Street plaza at 9:35 a.m. was returned to its owner two hours later.
A Page Road resident told police at 10:52 a.m. that her husband gave a scam caller his Social Security number. She did not know if he gave out any banking information.
A Hanover Court resident told police at 12:28 p.m. that his wife had given her caller their bank account number, and now someone is trying to transfer money. They were trying to get through to someone at their bank to stop the transfer.
A Jersey Street resident's computer was hacked at 1:04 p.m.
A woman told police at 2:04 p.m. that her SUV rolled on its own while at the dump, striking a dumpster. No one was injured, and the woman said she would notify her insurance company and fill out the proper forms.
A 911 caller reported a belligerent customer on Atlantic Avenue at 2:48 p.m. The customer later went to the station and asked to speak to the highest ranking officer about "his altercation."
Thursday
Four vehicles were towed between 1:30 and 2:46 a.m. due to the snow emergency.
At 3:13 a.m. a Green Street caller told police her neighbor repeatedly dumps snow and leaves in her parking lot. She has spoken to him multiple times about the issue to no avail. Police advised her to contact Lynn District Court about her options.
A caller at 6:39 a.m. reported an erratic plow driver on Knights Hill Road. The driver went through three red lights, had no rear lights on the truck, and was not driving cautiously, the caller said.
