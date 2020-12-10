Peabody
Thursday
A man on Wiseman Drive called police, at 10:35 p.m., to ask them to check into the strange "screaming noise" coming from the Maple Hill Cemetery area. He said it could be an animal, but he'd never heard anything like it before. An officer listened to a recording of the noise and said it was probably coyotes. He said he would check the area, however.
A caller reported, at 10:45 p.m., that when he went into CVS, 637 Lowell St., for a purchase. He found the doors open, the lights on and no associates to be seen. He said he brought his items to the register and called out several times but no one responded. He said he then left the building and called and waited for police. An officer checked and reported all was in order. The staff had stepped out back for a few minutes and did not hear the customer.
Thursday
Police were dispatched, at 9:50 a.m., to an Ellsworth Road address to issue a Peabody District Court warrant for seven counts relating to domestic violence. The 39-year-old man was served and arrested.
A caller from 16 Crowninshield St. reported, just before 11 a.m., that someone had stolen money from the laundry machine.
A person reported, at 12:15 p.m., from Dunkin Donuts, 124 Newbury St., that there were three men on the premises concealing weapons — swords, knives and an axe — on their persons. He said one had left and the other two were still there in a rented silver Honda minivan with an Ocean Hondo logo on the side. Police spoke with the men and reported that the weaponry was decorative.
Officers were sent to Pearle Vision, 9 Sylvan St., at 12:25 p.m., after an employee reported that approximately 20 minutes earlier someone had stolen two glasses frames and fled in a vehicle with a New Mexico registration.
Police were called to 7-Eleven, 23 Newbury St., at 12:30 p.m., to report two males fighting in the parking lot. The caller said the men then shook hands and started to leave without further incident. At that time, police arrived and confirmed all was in order.
Police were called to Avis Rent-a-Car, 3 Newbury St., at 2 p.m. after a caller reported the clerk would not rent a vehicle to him as he believed the person's license was fraudulent. The man said he would go to another Avis to rent a vehicle.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 56 Margin St., at 1:40 p.m., for a drunken person. After a records check, the person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Officers went to 175 Lafayette St., at 4:15 p.m., for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
At 4:30 p.m., police were called to The Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, for a shoplifter. They arrested Shawn Michael Finocchiaro, 39, of 65 Main St., Apt. 316, Peabody. He was charged with larceny under $1,200 and with unlawful deactivation or removal of a theft-detection device.
Police stopped a vehicle at 6:30 p.m., in the vicinity of 90 North St., and arrested the driver, Danielle Kitson, 37, of 47 Hancock St., Apt. 1, Salem. She was charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; operating a motor vehicle without an inspection sticker; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; operating an unregistered motor vehicle; and on an outstanding warrant.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 177 Boston St., at 10:25 p.m.
Thursday
Police were sent to 138 Canal St., at 11:40 a.m., to settle a dispute.
Police stopped a vehicle at 12:25 p.m., in the vicinity of Norman and Summer streets. After a brief investigation, they arrested the driver, Brian K. Gagnon, 42, of 32 Woodland Ave., Beverly. Gagnon was arrested as a fugitive from justice on a court warrant and on an outstanding warrant. He was additionally arrested for a crosswalk violation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; a number plate violation to conceal his identity; and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to 57 Warren St., at 3:05 p.m., for a larceny.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., for a firearms offense. They arrested Charles Marinaccio, 36, of 924 Main St., Woburn. He was charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; possession of ammunition without a firearms identification card (FID) and carrying a firearm without a license.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 10 Elm St., at 7:10 p.m., to check the well-being of a male in a blanket.
The report of a possible assault brought police to CVS, 1 Maple St., at 7:15 p.m. No one was found, however.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 219 Newbury St., at 9 p.m., for a Mustang speeding around the lot.
Thursday
Police were sent to the Senior Center, 25 Stone St., at 7 a.m. for crowd control. A large number of people and vehicles had gathered for the first day of free COVID-19 testing.
Police and medical aid were sent to Market Basket, 139 Endicott St., for an unconscious shopper.
Officers were sent to 126 Holten St., at 11:45 a.m., to investigate an overnight break-in.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 98 Newbury St., at 2 p.m., for a dispute between neighbors.
Beverly
Wednesday
An officer went to Stop & Shop, 329 Cabot St., at 10:10 p.m., to assist a woman whose wallet was missing.
Thursday
Police reported a car accident with property damage at 8:15 a.m., in or near the intersection of Hale Street and Tyler Road. No accident report was available.
An officer want to 15 Knowlton St., at 8:55 a.m., for a theft from the building.
An officer was called to 101 Rantoul St., at 10:40 a.m. for a package apparently stolen from the building.
Police were sent to 9 Juniper Valley Court, at 12:15 p.m. for an impersonation and fraud in connection with a rental scam.
An officer was sent to 100 Sohier Road to check out a report of vandalism to the softball field dugouts.
An officer was sent to 470 Cabot St., at 1:05 p.m. to take a report on a stolen vehicle.
Marblehead
Wednesday
A Lafayette Street caller reported to police, at 2:35 p.m., that a group of kids dug up and ruined the conservation area. They built a ramp they were using to jump from on their bikes and were scaring people walking by.
A Cornell Road resident told police, at 3:15 p.m., that he had been tricked in a gift card scam and will come in to the station to file a report.
A Pinecliff Drive resident called police, at 8:30 p.m. to report a man had knocked on her door claiming to be from National Grid, but she was afraid to let him in. Police advised her that National Grid was in the area investigating a gas leak but an officer would respond to verify that the man is a Grid worker.
An Atlantic Avenue woman called at 10:30 p.m. to report a house was holding a party outside on the porch. She was upset because they were disregarding the 10 p.m. curfew. The woman was advised the curfew applies to public property and not private property. She was unable to give the address but said it was near the sign, and if we drove by the area, we would find it. She was again told that, as it was private property, police were not going to respond. She said she would call the governor tomorrow because she's upset about people not following the rules. Police noted that "the sign" appears to refer to an electric sign police have out that says, "Mask up. Spread joy, not COVID."