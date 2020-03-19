Peabody
Wednesday
A Lynn Street caller notified police at 5:20 p.m., that an older blue Mercedes sedan came down the street and pulled over in front of his neighbors house for a moment. Three occupants got out of the car, looking around in apparent panic, as one said loudly, "We gotta to get away from here!" Then they jumped back into the Mercedes and sped away. Police checked the area but found nothing out of order.
Police were called to the Northshore Mall at 6:10 p.m. after mall security said they had asked a member of the media to leave and they were refusing. The officer said they left shortly after police arrived.
Police were sent to Maddy's Car Wash, 300 Andover St., at 9:35 p.m. for loud noises and gatherings at the car wash. An officer spoke with the group, and they said their exhausts were loud when they pulled in and out of the parking lot. Officers returned 20 minutes later after another caller complained about the noise. This time, the parties were asked to leave and the callers were advised to speak to the car wash management in the morning.
Officers were called to 47 Shore Drive, at 10:10 p.m., after a caller reported an unknown person was holding down the buzzers, banging on the door and sounding like he was trying to break it down. The officer spoke with the party, who explained he was a resident, he had locked himself out and he was trying to get somebody to buzz him back in. The officer confirmed the man's residency and assisted him in returning to his apartment.
Thursday
Police were called to the vicinity of 17 Lynnfield St., at 7:25 a.m., after a vehicle struck another parked vehicle. The van was towed, and the operator will be summonsed to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Officers were sent to a 38 Keys Drive apartment at 9:30 a.m. to look into a report of past threats. They summoned a 28-year-old Lynn man to court for threatening to commit a crime.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched, at 9:05 a.m., to the vicinity of Maverick Street for a man who tripped and fell while walking his dog and was still down, on his back and moving his legs. ACO was also in route to see if dog needed assistance. The man declined medical assistance and his wife came and picked him up and his dog.
A Sewall Street resident came in to the station, at 3:10 p.m., to report being assaulted by their roommate. They declined medical attention.
A fire truck was sent to a Trinity Road location at 9:05 p.m., after a man complained his neighbor was having a bonfire and it was getting large. He said they also had a confrontation about it. The command was terminated and the fire truck returned to the station.
Beverly
Wednesday
The Fire Department was called to 37 Ober St., at 6:50 p.m., for a possible chimney fire.
Police, fire and ambulance were called to a Cabot Street location, at 7:10 p.m., for a male passed out in a car with the engine revving.
Police were called to the vicinity of 70 Ober St., at 10:40 p.m., for a group of kids around a bonfire.
Thursday
Officers were called to the vicinity of 507 Rantoul St., at 2:10 a.m., on the report of a man looking into windows.
Police were sent to 315 Rantoul St., at 11:15 p.m., to make a well-being check.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to 48 LP Henderson Road for a truck that had hit a pole and a live wire was down.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were sent to the Danvers Dog Park, 57 Forest St., for a dog bite.
At 7:10 p.m., police were called to Sky Zone, 100 Independence Way, for an unwanted guest. They arrested a 21-year-old Salem man on an outstanding warrant.
Officers were sent to Squire Manor, 52 Hobart St. for a suspicious vehicle. Parties were using drugs in the car.
Thursday
Officers were sent to Lahey Health Behavioral Services, 111 Middleton Road, to assist staff with a combative patient. The patient was transported to Beverly Hospital.
A minor motor vehicle accident without personal injury brought officers to the parking lot of Stop & Shop supermarket, at 9:50 a.m. Drivers exchanged papers and went on their way.
Salem
Wednesday
Police were sent to 59 Boston St., at 3:40 p.m., for a drunk.
An officer went to 1000 Loring Ave., at 4:30 p.m., to take a report on a missing adult.
Officers were called to 9 Paradise Road, at 6:30 p.m. for a shoplifting.
A driver called from the vicinity of Skerry Street, at 7:45 p.m., to report a road rage incident.
Thursday
Police answered a call about a dispute at 59 Boston St., at 9:50 a.m.
A report of threats made brought an officer to 7 Harris St., at 11:25 a.m.
Police were sent to 49 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Swampscott
Wednesday
The report of a larceny brought police to 69 Eastman St., at 7:50 a.m.
An officer was called to a Crescent Street address at 8:25 a.m., for a juvenile problem.
Officers were called out for two disturbances in two separate locations in less than five minutes: to 1 Loring Ave., at 12:15 p.m.; and to Atlantic Crossing and Humphrey Street, at 12:18 p.m.
An officer was sent to Mission on the Bay, 141 Humphrey St., at 2:50 p.m., for a past break-and-entry.
A juvenile problem brought an officer to the Middle School, 207 Forest Ave., at 5:45 p.m.
||||
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.