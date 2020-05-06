Marblehead
Tuesday
A woman called police, at 8 a.m., to report she had gotten into an altercation while out walking on Middle Street. She said the male "just drove past, almost clipping me." She said words were exchanged, the male drove off, turned around, came back and got out of his vehicle to "yell" at her again. She did get his license plate. The vehicle was no longer in the area, but police stayed in the area a while longer.
A caller reported at 8:35 a.m. he stopped to let a teen cross the street and a vehicle came around him "and clipped the teen." The teen was startled but appeared to be OK, but the male did get out of his vehicle to check on the teen and "words were exchanged." The driver then got back into his vehicle and departed. The teen continued on walking toward West Shore Drive and the caller was able to obtain the license of the driver. Police checked but were unable to find the vehicle or the teen.
A man and his wife called police, at 8:50 a.m., to report they were out walking their dog on West Shore Drive when a resident came out of a house they were passing and screamed at them that they weren't staying six feet from his bushes. The caller told police he just said, "OK, buddy," and they kept walking. On the return trip, the caller said, he and his wife were on the opposite side of the street, and they saw the man had driven his vehicle out and parked it to block the sidewalk. Additionally, they said, the man had dragged out barrels and other objects to block the sidewalk. The caller said he and his wife were not overtly threatened, but felt someone needed to have a talk with the man. An officer spoke with the homeowner and he was moving his car and barrels off the walk.
A Gerry Street man came in to the station, at 10:20 a.m., to ask why they were stopped from playing pickle ball. He said they were maintaining social distancing (staying 10 feet apart) and were on private property. He said the officer threatened him with a $1,000 find, and he wanted to see what law they were breaking. He was told only that it stemmed from "20-4897."
Fire and police were dispatched to a Willow Road address, at 12:20 p.m., in response to a 911 call reporting smoke in a building. A child had dropped the battery from a drone into the water, then thrown it under his bed. The battery had short-circuited, was smoldering and scorched the carpet under the bed.
A man came in to the station at 12:20 p.m. to ask for a recommendation for a private investigator. He said a neighbor is coming over at night and cutting his bushes, and he wants evidence of it. Police redacted the complainant's street.
Police were sent to Humphrey Street, at 4:20 p.m., at the direction of the chief who asked that the units be sent to Piper Field to advise everyone there that the field is closed and to have everyone leave. People began to leave after an announcement was made over the PA. Officers noted there were signs saying "No sports" but not saying the field is closed.
A woman Clifton Avenue woman called in at 6:25 p.m. to report she had received the email scam. She was told the letters had gone out to many people and it is a scam. She was told to not to respond to the email, to delete it and to change all her passwords,
A Hawkes Street woman called at 8 p.m. to report she had gotten a call from a man saying he was going to be there tomorrow for a "health inspection." She has no idea who it was and she was not expecting anyone. She told the caller it wasn't the proper time and she rents and does not own, at which point the caller hung up. She was advised that if anyone does show up, to call police immediately, and they will respond and find out who they are.
Wednesday
A caller reported at 7:25 a.m. that there was a hunter with a bow and arrow at the transfer station. She said she confronted the hunter and he told her he was hunting turkeys. Police confirmed that it is open season for wild turkeys, but the question was, "Is it legal in town?" They checked with the Mass. Environmental Police who directed them to its website, which indicated it was approved in Wildlife Management Areas. Police will check with the animal control officer as well.
Peabody
Tuesday
A Walnut Street resident reported, at 4:25 p.m., that four teens, 15 or 16 years old, have broken into her garage. Police checked the garage with the owner. The youths had gone and no property appeared to be missing.
Police were called to 25 Shore Drive, at 5:10 p.m. after a resident said she believed there was a female outside who wanted to fight her. Police said no one was outside, nor did the caller actually see the other female outside.
At 5:30 p.m., the Shore Drive resident called back and said the female was outside. She described her as Brazilian with long brown hair, a blue shirt and black pants. The officer located the female walking in the complex and advised her to stay away from the apartment building.
Wednesday
A resident of Northfield Properties, 65 Main St., notified police, at 1:20 a.m., that a resident of another unit was making loud bangs and other noises and disturbing the peace. An officer spoke to the other resident and he agreed to turn down his TV.
Police were sent to Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, at 8:35 a.m., to serve a warrant to a party. The 33-year-old Tewksbury woman was arrested and taken into custody on the warrant. In addition, she was charged with and will be summonsed into court for possession of a class B substance.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 152 Lowell St., at 9:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle accident. The driver was summonsed to court for operating a motor vehicle after license revocation and his vehicle was towed.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two units were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 4 p.m., to disperse a running team.
A report of a missing juvenile brought police to a Whitney Avenue address, at 4:15 p.m.
A report of suspicious activity brought police to the vicinity of 50 Arlington Ave., at 7:15 p.m., for a suspicious pair near the water supply.
An officer, four detectives and a sergeant were sent to 8 Rantoul St., at 9:20 p.m., to execute a search warrant, in conjunction with the arrest yesterday of Robert Lee Horsley.
An officer was sent to 29 Mill St., at 10:15 p.m. to speak with a witness reporting a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Wednesday
Three units were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Balch streets after a third party reported a suspicious male and female in a Jeep at 1:25 a.m.
Two officers and an ambulance responded, at 3:55 a.m., to the vicinity of 396 Cabot St., for a male party screaming for help. He was transported to Beverly Hospital
Police were sent to 112 Elliott St., at 7:10 a.m., for two people passed out in a white sedan.
Police were sent to the vicinity of Lothrop Street at 10 a.m., for someone in a red SUV harassing pedestrians.
Police were sent to 100 Sohier Road, at 10:40 a.m., to check out a person in the bushes.
Police responded to the intersection of Bridge Street and Livingstone Avenue, at 10:40 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Two officers and an ambulance were sent to Phillips St., at 11:10 a.m., for a man yelling.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street address, for a 10-year-old out of control.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were sent to 12 Sylvan St. at 2:45 p.m., for a larceny.
The report of a break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 12 Hanson St., at 5 p.m.
Officers were dispatched to 135 Lafayette St., at 5:20 to investigate a larceny.
Police were called to 16 Roslyn St., at 6:45 p.m., for a parking complaint.
The report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 191 Federal St., at 7:30 p.m.
A noise complaint brought officers to 22 Bridge St., at 9:50 p.m.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 62 Highland Ave., at 8:05 a.m. for a residential sticker complaint.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle was reported at 8:10 a.m., at 408 Essex.
Officers were sent to Family Dollar Store, 138 Canal St., for a shoplifting.
Police were dispatched to 3 Lemon St., at 1:40 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers responded, at 1:40 p.m., to 125 Canal St., for a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Putnamville Reservoir, off 320 Locust St., at 6:15 p.m., to search for a dirt bike in the area. Negative results
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 9 p.m. for a speeding motorcycle. He dispersed a group from the area.
Wednesday
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Wildwood Road address, at 2:20 a.m. for an intoxicated person. They were transported to Beverly Hospital.
An officer was sent to BJ's Wholesale Club, 6 Hutchinson Drive, at 8:30 a.m. to investigate threats having been made.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Target, 240 Independence Way, at 10:15 a.m., to assist a party who was unable to find their car. The vehicle was located.
An officer was sent to Big Lots, 10 Newbury St., at about 10:30 a.m., to assist a party who had been threatened by a male.
The report of a stolen truck brought police to 181 Newbury St., at 12:50 p.m.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were called to 16 Shelton Road, at 8 a.m., for a suspicious person.
The report of a con or a scam brought officers to 165 Phillips Ave. at 1 p.m.
Officers responded, at 2:45 p.m., to the vicinity of Stop & Shop, 450 Paradise Road, for a motor vehicle accident.
The report of a juvenile problem brought police to Humphrey Street and Morton Road, at 11:40 p.m.
||||