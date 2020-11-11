Marblehead
Tuesday
Police were called to a Driftwood Road address, at 11:15 a.m., after a caregiver reported her client said two rings — a gold wedding band with one stone and an engagement ring with three stones — were missing. She said there were men in her home last night and they might taken them. The caregiver said the woman has dementia and may have misplaced the rings. An officer responded to the residence to speak with the caregiver and the woman. About an hour later, the caregiver called to say the rings had been found — in the trash under the kitchen sink.
Police responded to Pleasant and Devereux streets, at 12:35 p.m., for a bicyclist into a car. The cyclist was conscious and had sustained minor injuries. He declined medical transport and was going to be picked up at the fire station by his wife. Police determined, the cyclist had hit the vehicle. There were no charges.
A West Shore Drive party called at 3:10 p.m. to say a family of three just walked by, none were wearing masks, and they touched his trash barrels.
A Waldron Street party called at 3:45 p.m., to say they were going to call the Board of Health to see who is responsible for enforcing mask-wearing in the parks.
An anonymous Lee Street resident called at 4 p.m. to report that someone keeps putting out cones to block parking spaces. She asked for the cones to be removed and for police to speak with the responsible party. A officer went to the scene and confirmed the cones. He spoke with a neighbor, who said the cones were there because an elderly resident needed extra space for her ambulance/chair car. She said she will remove the cones and park her own car there to save the space.
Salem
Tuesday
Officers were sent to the vicinity of Salem and Palmer streets, at 4:33 a.m., for a disturbance.
A report of threats being made brought police to 35 Congress St., at 10:10 a.m.
Officers stopped a vehicle at 3:05 p.m. on a check for a stolen vehicle. After a brief investigation, they arrested the operator and two passengers. Arrested was driver Carlos Amparao, 21, of 184 Eutaw Ave., Apt. 2, Lynn. He was charged with receiving a stolen vehicle; resisting arrest; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and a violation of the city knife ordinance. Also arrested were Joan Castillo, 18, of 32 Salem St., Apt. 1, Salem, and Ali S. Kachmer, 18, of 4 Green St., Apt. 2, Salem. They were each charged with receiving stolen property valued in excess of $1,200.
Police were called to 96 Bridge St., at 4 p.m., for a larceny.
A shoplifting brought police to 59 Boston St., at 6:20 p.m.
A motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries brought police to 3 North Pine St., at 11:55 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 475 Highland Ave., at 11:55 a.m., for a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Hobart and Pickering streets, at 4:20 p.m., for a non-domestic dispute with a dog-walker.
Police responded to 128 north at 6 p.m., to assist state police with a multi-vehicle accident.
Officers were dispatched to Recovery Centers of America, 75 Lindall St., at 6:40 p.m., for malicious damage to a business. They arrested Anthony Tramontozzi, 42, of 26 Cherry St., West Newton, and charged him with malicious destruction of property in excess of $1,200. He smashed a TV set and a wall.
Wednesday
Police went to CVS Pharmacy, 139 Endicott St., at 3:10 p.m., for a person shoplifting baby formula.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A Buena Vista Street resident called police, at 9:45 a.m., to report a welfare scam.
A 10 Blodgett Ave. resident notified police, at 10:15 a.m., of the theft of an Amazon package that had been delivered to their door.
Police were sent to 61 Cherry St., at 6 p.m. to investigate a motor-vehicle accident. A female witness had followed the suspect, whose car had sideswiped two vehicles. The operator stopped, got out and was arguing with the witness when police arrived. The woman told them the operator was impaired.
Wednesday
A caller from the vicinity of 48 Bradley Ave., notified police, at 1:10 a.m., that kids were partying and smoking, but they were gone when the officer arrived.
Beverly
Tuesday
A loud argument between neighbors brought police to 22 Roundy St., at 7:50 p.m.
Officers went to 20 Lovett St., at 8:40 p.m., to see why someone was yelling, "Call the police."
Wednesday
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to the intersection of Rantoul and Lenox streets, at 7 a.m., for a motor vehicle crash. No report was available.
An officer was sent to a Herrick Street address, at 11:10 a.m., to assist a woman whose wheelchair was stuck in the mud.
The report of a past assault brought officers to 261 Cabot St., at 11:20 a.m.
Police responded to a Cherry Hill Drive address for an unattended death, apparently the result of an unknown medical condition.
An officer was sent to 28 Putnam St., at 12:40 p.m. for a stolen tennis bracelet.
Three officers were sent to the woods in the vicinity of Route 128 north and the Wenham Line, for a man and his son lost in the woods.
Police were sent to 61 Brimbal Ave., at 3:20 p.m., to check on a man with a suitcase yelling for help.
Two officers were sent to 191 Cabot St., for a man bothering the customers.
