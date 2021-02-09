Peabody
Monday
An Emily Lane woman called police, at 9:45 a.m., to report a case of identity fraud through the IRS.
A woman called at 12:10 p.m., to report her iPhone was stolen from the office of St. Thomas The Apostle Church, 1 Margin St., about 1:40 p.m. Saturday.
The sergeant went to 84 Aborn St., at 1:45 p.m., to speak with the management about their plows pushing snow into the street — and about the couch on the sidewalk.
A woman called police from a homeless encampment on Caller Street to say she was being threatened by a male with a knife. When officers arrived, all was in order. Involved parties said it was a verbal argument.
Callers advised police at 5:35 p.m., that a male dressed all in black was in the middle of Route 1 north at Lowell Street trying to get hit by a car. His brother and girlfriend said he was suicidal, intoxicated, and had been threatening to jump off the I-95 bridge at Lowell Street. State police and EMS responded, and the male was willingly transported to Salem Hospital.
The DPW was notified, at 10:55 p.m., of a construction hole in the vicinity of 3 Perkins St., that, despite having been paved over by National Grid, had sunk about a foot, causing a serious road hazard.
Tuesday
A driver from Tri-City Taxi reported, at 1:45 a.m., that he was following a white male in a gray jacket down Walnut Street toward Howley after the party was seen going through the trunk of a vehicle at the taxi lot. The male, who refused to give his identity, was arrested and taken to the station, where he was identified as Matthew Sprague, 20, of 120 Boston St., Apt. 2, Salem. He was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the nighttime for a felony.
A caller from Boston Moving Service, 67 Foster St., called police, at 11:40 a.m., to report a stolen catalytic converter. An officer will be speaking to Spencer Contractors to obtain video footage.
The Fire Department was called to 10 Tracey St., at 2:20 p.m. for a woman burned by a cooking fire. The fire was extinguished without damaging the kitchen and the woman was transported to Salem Hospital for treatment of what were described as "minor burns."
Marblehead
Monday
An Atlantic Avenue woman advised police, at 11:05 a.m., that she "saw on the ring camera" the same people who were there in a previous incident attempting to shovel her driveway without her OK. She said she did not want to speak with an officer, but wanted it logged.
A Nicholson Street woman called police at 2 p.m., to report she had hired a man as a contractor, and he was supposed to show up last week but never did and has been neither seen nor heard from since last Monday. She requested a well-being check as he has stopped responding to texts and phone calls. Police went to the contractor's address at 2:10 p.m. and he told them he had been sleeping. The contractor told the officer he would contact his employer.
A driver called at 6:45 p.m., from the intersection of Maple and Lafayette streets to report that about 30 minutes earlier he had skidded on a large patch of ice and slid into another vehicle, and he thought the Highway Department should go out and sand. A unit was sent to check and verified it was icy for motorists turning right from Maple onto Lafayette. DPW was notified and will sand the area.
Beverly
Monday
Police were sent to 224 Cabot St., at 5:50 p.m., for an attempted shoplifting. They arrested a 40-year-old, Main Street, Gloucester man on an outstanding warrant.
A cruiser and an ambulance were dispatched to Somerset Avenue, at 6:30 p.m., for a party who needed assistance after falling into a snowbank.
At 11 p.m., officers were sent to Beverly Hospital, 45 Herrick St., for a party confined on a Section 12 — an order for temporary psychological commitment — who was attempting to flee.
Tuesday
Police and ambulance were dispatched, at 2:30 a.m., to a Chipman Road address, for a male party having difficulty breathing.
An officer was sent to 91 Herrick St., at 9:30 a.m., to investigate a fraud via email payments.
Police were called to the vicinity of 181 Elliott St., at 12:36 p.m., for a past hit-and-run with property damage.
Tuesday
Two officers were sent to the vicinity of Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:05 p.m., for a woman causing a disturbance.
Reports of a woman yelling in the street brought officers to the intersection of Cabot and Judson streets at 5:15 p.m.
Swampscott
Monday
A party notified police, at 4:44 p.m., that their credit card was lost or stolen and used at Panera Bread.
Tuesday
Officers responded, at 2 a.m., to Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise Road, when the bank vault alarm went off. The alarm was serviced.
Danvers
Monday
A report of fraud brought police to 1 Riverview Ave., at 6:50 p.m.
An officer was sent to 21 Braman St., at 10:15 p.m., to speak with a disobedient child.
Tuesday
An officer was called to Hunt Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, 90 Lindall St., at 4:40 a.m., for an unwanted male at the front door.
A motor-vehicle accident without personal injury brought police to a Conant Street location, at 9:25 a.m. The operators exchanged papers and went on their way.
At 11 a.m., an officer was sent to 75 High St., to check the well-being of a male party, but he was gone on arrival. Officers were sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, for a party who attempted to steal a Roku TV streaming device.
Salem
Monday
Police were sent to an Osgood Street address, at 3:10 p.m., for a drunken person.
A parking complaint brought an officer to 14 Pearl St., at 5:15 p.m.
At 6:20 p.m. officers were sent to 7 Traders Way for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
Tuesday
The report of a past break-and-entry brought police to 12 Porter St., at 12:55 a.m.
Police were called to 22 Linden St., at 2:30 a.m., for the break-and-entry to a motor vehicle.
Police were called to 12 Prince St., at 7:25 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
Officers were called to 12 Pope St., at 7:40 a.m., on a juvenile issue.
A motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought a cruiser to 59 Boston St., at 11:50 a.m.
At 1:30 p.m., officers responded to First Street and Swampscott Road, for a motor-vehicle accident with airbag deployment. There were no injuries and no citations.
Officers were sent to 50 Winter Island Road, at 2:30 p.m., to make a well-being check.
A report of an undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 11 Dodge St., at 2:55 p.m.
At 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to the intersection of North and Federal streets for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
