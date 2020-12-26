Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St. at 12:27 a.m. to check on a suspicious person.
At 7:58 a.m., trespassing was reported on High Street.
At 2:43 p.m., trespassing was reported at the 110-unit Salem Housing Authority building on Charter Street.
A theft was reported at 28 Salem St. at 4:53 p.m.
At 5:19 p.m., a past assault was reported at 295 Derby St.
Police were called back to the SHA property on Charter Street at 10:52 p.m. on a report of an unwanted guest. They arrested Jessica Barnes, 38, listed as a homeless Salem resident, on a charge of trespassing. The next morning, a break-in-progress was reported at 6:56 p.m., and a call for an unwanted guest came in at 8:50 a.m. That call was repeated at 10:25 a.m., after which police once again arrested Barnes on another count of trespassing.
Wednesday
A crash in the area of Liberty Hill Avenue knocked out power to approximately 2,700 homes in the north end of the city for two hours, according to information from National Grid and the Salem Public Schools.
-- At 10:29 a.m., a break on a vehicle was reported on Leggs Hill Road.
-- A hit and run crash was reported on Leavitt Street at 12:23 p.m.
-- A larceny was reported on Loring Avenue at 2:21 p.m.
-- A report of motor vehicle plate theft was made at 43 Jefferson Ave. at 3:01 p.m.
-- A hit and run crash was reported at the intersection of Salem Street and Lafayette Place at 3:01 p.m.
--A past breaking and entering was reported on Highland Avenue at 4:46 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Lafayette Place at 5:41 p.m.
-- A hit and run crash was reported on Palmer Street at 6:25 p.m.
-- A larceny was reported on First Street at 7:51 p.m.
Thursday
Police went to a disturbance at the intersection of Brown and Howard streets at 10:51 a.m.
-- A larceny was reported on High Street at 11:06 a.m.
-- A hit and run crash was reported on Hancock Street at 1:49 p.m.
-- A past assault was reported on Highland Avenue at 2:28 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash at the intersection of Mason and Tremont streets at 4:59 p.m.
-- Harassment was reported on Canal Street at 5:46 p.m.
--No injuries were reported in a crash on Swampscott Road at 7:12 p.m.
Friday
A fraud or scam was reported on Traders Way at 12:32 p.m.
Peabody
Wednesday
At 2:49 p.m., police were called out to Emerson Avenue on a report of "four middle school-aged kids out on the ice at Little Springs Pond." The caller was "concerned the ice is too thin." Police talked to the kids in question and sent them on their way.
-- Police responded to a woman making threats on Rockway Road at 3:23 p.m. The woman in question, a 32-year-old Peabody resident, was issued a court summons for assault with a dangerous weapon (a bat) and threatening to commit a crime.
-- Police did a well-being check on a dog that was left alone in a Lincoln parked in a lot on Sylvan Street at 3:33 p.m. Police found the Lincoln running with the heat on, and reported that the dog did not appear to be in any distress.
-- At 3:55 p.m., a theft of a package valued at $77 was reported on Lenox Road.
-- Police were called out to a Shore Drive apartment at 6:09 p.m. to assist with a 9-year-old child "acting out" over wearing a seatbelt. The child was calmed, and order was restored.
-- At 6:25 p.m., parking enforcement was needed at The NexMex Thing on Main Street. A parking ticket was issued to a Massachusetts-plated vehicle for violating curbside pickup rules.
-- A hit-and-run crash was reported by a witness on Washington Street at 8:19 p.m. The suspected driver was said to have hit a parked Jeep and take off down Washington Street, turning left onto Swampscott Avenue. The suspect vehicle was found down the road with the vehicle's owner inside, after which police made one arrest. Geraldine LaQuaglia, 44, of 350 Cabot St., apartment 3, Beverly, was charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, drunken driving (third offense), and possessing an open container of alcohol inside a vehicle.
-- At 9:58 p.m., police and fire crews were sent to a home on Carol Ann Road after a caller inside the home reported finding smoke in the house and alarms going off. While on the phone, the resident noted that an electric stove had been left on and burned a teapot.
-- A theft of a package full of children's toys was reported at an apartment on Warren Street.
Thursday
At 1:10 a.m., police were called to a home on Lynn Street after a caller reported "having trouble moving after smoking." Dispatcher notes indicate the call involved a controlled substance.
-- A person who works on Brooksby Village Drive walked into the police station at 9:32 a.m. to report that her front license plate was stolen while working the night before.
-- At 12:21 p.m., police were called to Foster Road on a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. As part of their response to the call, police reviewed video footage and determined that the caller had actually not been struck by a vehicle. That person declined medical treatment.
Marblehead
Wednesday
Police stopped a vehicle on Ocean Avenue at 9:26 a.m., with a driver who was collecting cans that "were blowing out while driving across the causeway."
-- At 10:06 a.m., police were called out to Heritage Way in the area of Bessom Street on a report that vehicles couldn't drive down the road because of snow and parked cars. As police worked to call vehicle owners out and get the town's highway department to clear the road, the original caller contacted police again to inform them that the road was still "too narrow for emergency vehicles." Police informed the caller that they were still working on it.
Thursday
At 7:29 a.m., a caller on Lighthouse Lane reported that the gates at the lighthouse are locked.
-- A Tedesco Street resident reported that someone had fraudulently opened an account in her name with Verizon at 9:19 a.m.
-- Police and fire assisted a person who had accidentally locked a child in the car on Bessom Street at 3:46 p.m.
-- A cat is believed to have set off a burglar alarm in a home on Bowden Street at 4:24 p.m. while the family was out walking the dog.
--No injuries and minor damage was reported in a collision between two SUVs at the intersection of Pleasant and Smith streets at 4:50 p.m.
Beverly
Thursday
A hit and run crash was reported on Bridge Street at 6:03 p.m.
-- A person was reported injured in a crash on Rantoul Street at 7:15 p.m.
Friday
Police went to the Walgreens on Elliott Street at 10:15 a.m. in response to an unruly person.
-- The off ramp at Route 128 and Brimbal Avenue was reported flooded at 1:24 p.m.
Danvers
Wednesday
Police were called to the AMC Theater in the Liberty Tree Mall at 5:32 p.m. about a man who was refusing to leave.
-- A hit and run crash on Purchase Street was reported at 5:53 p.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a crash on High Street at 7:28 p.m.
Thursday
An accident involving personal injury was reported in the IRA auto body shop on Andover Street at 11:07 a.m.
-- No injuries were reported in a two-car accident at the intersection of Conant and Poplar streets at 1:16 p.m.
-- Injuries were reported in an accident on Independence Way at 2:04 p.m.
-- Threats were reported on Stone Street at 3:35 p.m.
-- Police went to an accident blamed on youths on Central Avenue at 8:10 p.m.
-- Police took a report of malicious damage to a vehicle and a distraught woman at Conifer Hill Drive at 8:20 p.m.
Friday
Gulf Express on Andover Street reported that someone attempted to steal cupcakes at 1:57 a.m.
-- A smashed window at the Danvers Butchery on North Street was reported at 2:57 p.m.