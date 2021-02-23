Danvers
Friday
Police went to the RTN Credit Union on Andover Street at 4:21 p.m. to assist with a "difficult" customer.
No injuries were reported in a crash at 5:19 p.m. at the intersection of Andover Street and Veronica Drive.
No injuries were reported in a crash on Commonwealth Avenue at 5:22 p.m.
A car ran off Elliott Street at 6:02 p.m.
State police responded to a call about a rollover on Route 128 at 6:51 p.m.
Police went to a report of an assault and battery at Rocky Hill Circle at 11:23 p.m.
Saturday
A report of an assault at a Dayton Street address at 1:18 a.m. was characterized as unfounded.
A Peabody woman was placed into protective custody following a call to a Loris Road address at 1:31 a.m.
A call to a gas station on Andover Street at 6:26 a.m., reporting that a clerk threatened a customer, was characterized as unfounded.
Tools were reported stolen from a business on Electronics Avenue at 6:31 a.m.
No injuries were reported when a car ran off of Route 128 into a guardrail at 6:47 a.m.
A larceny was reported at the Knights Inn on Route 1 at 12:40 p.m.
No injuries were reported in a two-car crash on Elliott Street at 1:06 p.m.
Sunday
Police received multiple calls between 2:06 a.m. and 3:22 a.m. about a woman yelling and banging items, causing a disturbance, on Water Street.
Police took a report of identity fraud from the New England Home for the Deaf on Water Street at 9:31 a.m.
Police took a report of a fight at the Candlewood Suites on Andover Street at 10:07 a.m.
Swampscott
Saturday
Police provided assistance when a child locked himself or herself in a vehicle parked outside of Stop & Shop on Paradise Road at 5:05 p.m.
Sunday
A woman called at 11:36 a.m. from Fisherman's Beach East after she said a man had verbally accosted her in a dispute over his dog being aggressive.
Marblehead
Thursday
A police dispatcher at the station received a scam call at 10:04 a.m. requesting Medicare information about another person.
An Atlantic Avenue resident reported at 12:32 p.m. that she had received a suspicious Facebook Messenger text from the account of a friend who had been hacked.
Two Mohawk Road residents complained to a police lieutenant about a homeless man "milling about" in their area at 12:55 p.m. The man was invited to the police station, given lunch, and then connected with the Council on Aging regarding services that may be available to him.
An Elm Street resident reported an ongoing "hacking" problem at 1:05 p.m.
A Blueberry Road resident fell victim to a gift card scam, police noted at 1:46 p.m. The victim's accounts were secured and police are following up.
Richard B. Hill, 71, of 178 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of West Shore Drive and Waterside Road on a charge of drunken driving.
Friday
Marblehead police began receiving numerous phone calls from around the country shortly after 9 a.m., apparently after someone pulling the "grandparent scam" was able to "spoof" the Marblehead police department's phone numbers on their caller ID, making it appear that the scam call was coming from the police department. Police received calls from people in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New York and Virginia. They subsequently learned that similar scams had used phone numbers for police in Wayland, Lexington and in Haverhill, where the police department received some 500 calls.
A person walked into the police station at 10:05 a.m. asking for a ride. "Denied," the log noted.
A caller from Lafayette Street at 10:14 a.m. reported that a man with a large backpack was going door-to-door in the area of Countryside Lane offering to shovel snow, which was described by police at that hour as "non existent."
No injuries were reported in a crash on Pleasant Street at 11:22 a.m.
Two people called at 11:56 a.m. concerning a man at a Pleasant Street business who was refusing to wear a mask and being disrespectful. Police spoke to the man and told him that as long as he wears a mask he can stay.
A Leggs Hill Road resident reported at 12:56 p.m. that they had fallen prey to a scam.
A resident of Corn Point Road reported at 1:36 p.m. that he was being blackmailed. He told police he had spoken to law enforcement in Florida and they advised him to call his hometown police department.
Saturday
A hit and run overnight was reported by a Russell Street resident at 9:30 a.m.
A dog became stuck in a heating vent on Washington Street at 11:47 a.m. Police initially thought they could reach the dog but ended up calling in the animal control officer, who has a pole, because "dog is further into the heating duct than expected." The dog was extricated.
A woman who was setting up in her new apartment on Farrell Court called police at 1:30 p.m. after pulling on the emergency help cord.
Trevon Stone, 23, of 51 Broughton Road, Marblehead, was arrested at 8:23 p.m. on charges of drunken driving, driving after license suspension and failing to stay within marked lanes, after crashing into a wall on Ocean Avenue. The crash forced the shutdown of the Causeway for a period of time.
Sunday
A car crashed into a snowbank on West Shore Drive at 7:23 p.m. The driver was issued a ticket for impeded operation and failing to stay within marked lanes.
Peabody
Sunday
About 20 vehicles on Benevento Circle were egged by people in a black truck at 7:33 p.m.
Police received a similar complaint of eggs being thrown from a black truck at a car on Nickerson Road at 8:34 p.m.
Monday
A child was taken to a hospital after ingesting hand sanitizer at the Salem Country Club on Forest Street at 8:28 a.m.
Police received a voicemail at 8:32 a.m. from an Ipswich woman who had purchased a puppy from a Peabody resident who is now refusing to give it back. Police told the caller it was a civil matter.
Salem
Sunday
A larceny from Heritage Drive was reported at 5 p.m.
Monday
No injuries were reported in an accident on Bridge Street at 7:38 a.m.
Michael Lavoie, 56, of 56 Margin St., Salem was arrested at 2:05 p.m. as a fugitive from justice.