Marblehead
Thursday
A person from Kenneth Road reported a larceny, forgery or fraud at 3:25 p.m.
Two people were arrested after someone saw an older woman with gray hair going through a car on Pleasant Street at 7:12 p.m. The woman was being chased on foot by the owners of the car. An officer at a nearby detail stopped the woman, and her alleged accomplice was stopped on Baldwin Road a short time later. Arrested were Kymber Thomas, 53, and Rocky Anthony Nenshati, 29, both of 248 Lafayette St., Apt. 10, Salem, on charges of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and larceny. Police also found items from a pair of earlier breaks that was reported on Lafayette Street in Marblehead at 6:34 p.m., including a credit card and smartphone.
Peabody
Thursday
A store security employee at the Stop & Shop on Howley Street reported at 10:44 a.m. that someone had used counterfeit coupons at the store several times in September.
A man called police at 1:27 p.m. to report that someone had followed him from Burlington to the Northshore Mall. The person following him turned out to be a private investigator.
Two vehicles were towed and a driver was issued a warning for failing to yield after a crash at the intersection of Andover and Cross streets at 6:56 p.m.
