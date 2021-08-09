Peabody
Sunday
A driver called at 1:35 p.m., from Shaw's Supermarket, 210S Andover St., to report another vehicle followed her into the parking lot and the operator verbally accosted her. The officer noted it was only a verbal argument and sent both operators on their way.
Police responded at 7 p.m., to the vicinity of 266 Washington St., for a single-car accident with airbag deployment. The vehicle had sideswiped a utility pole and Verizon was notified. The operator refused medical assistance and their vehicle was towed.
A female called police, at 8:20 p.m., to report a past disturbance where she was shoved by another resident of Whispering Meadows trailer park, 278 Newbury St., known to her as Melony, had pushed her. The officers were unable to ID "Melony."
An employee of A & L Liquors, 54-56 Foster St., advised police at 9:20 p.m., that a party he believes to be the same person who broke into the store recently just came in and made a purchase.
A caller reported, at 9:30 p.m., that while he was stopped at a traffic light in the vicinity of 137 Lowell St., a young child wearing only underwear and flip-flops ran up to him and asked for help. Before the caller could respond, a male picked up the child and took him inside the residence. The officer spoke with the residents who explained the father and child accidentally got locked out while preparing for bed and were trying to get the attention of the mother to be let back in.
A caller reported, at 10 p.m., that there was loud music somewhere in the area of the abandoned building on Corwin Street. Units looking for the noise found it to be coming from two cars with a large loudspeaker strapped to the roofs. Officers said the group was packing up and leaving.
A woman called at 10:10 p.m., to say that she and her friend took a wheelchair-accessible Uber out to dinner, but there were none available at this hour and they had no way to get back to their hotel in Danvers. An officer gave the pair a ride back to the Best Western on Dayton Street in Danvers.
Monday
A Whitney Drive resident reported, at 1:20 a.m., that she believes a woman she knows is hanging around her house harassing her. Officers could not locate anyone around the house, but they will check the area.
A caller reported from 21 1/2 Bowditch St., at 4:05 a.m., that his mother had been chased out of her home by her roommate. The roommate was armed with a knife at the time. Police arrested Valdir Dias Luciano, 69, of the same address. Luciano was charged with two charges of threatening to commit a crime and with two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.
Marblehead
Thursday
A Front Street caller reported, at 11:10 a.m., that his go-kart had been stolen overnight.
A caller advised police, at 11:15 a.m., that a gray car had hit a building. She could only see the plate at an angle, but got a partial number. An officer looked for the car but was unable to find it, so he went to speak to the caller, who said she would call in with the building owner information. She said there was no significant damage to the building. She also said she thinks the vehicle owner lives in the neighborhood. An officer went to that address and spoke with the daughter of the woman who hit the building, and he was coming back with operator information.
A caller advised police from Tedesco St., at 11:25 a.m., that her 2009 Jeep Wrangler had struck a pothole, breaking the Jeep's axle and nearly forcing her into a utility pole. She declined medical attention. The Jeep was towed and the driver was given a ride to that destination by police.
Friday
A Rockaway Avenue caller told police he gave a caller his checking account number as well as $1,500 worth of gift cards from different stores before he realized it was a scam.
A woman called police, at 5 p.m., from Atlantic Avenue to report that, as she was leaving the bank parking lot, a bicyclist came from behind the animal hospital at a good speed and without paying attention and she wound up hitting him as he rode right into her line of sight without looking. She said he fell off the bike, but did not appear to be injured. He just cursed at her, then got back onto his bike and headed down Atlantic Avenue.
A Clifton Avenue man called police, at 8 p.m., to report that yesterday, his wife was jogging between the high school and the Glover School when some kids in a red pickup truck drove by her and yelled a racial slur. She was unable to get the plate number, but her husband called today, anyway, to report it. He was advised that police would log the call, and if she comes in contact with them again to call police immediately so they can act on it.
Saturday
A Countryside Lane woman called at 7:55 p.m., to report that someone had dumped a lounge chair on the corner with a "FREE" sign attached to it — apparently a common practice at that corner — but a resident who lives on the corner, she said, was angry about it and dragged the chair into the middle of the road. Police were trying to reach the Park Department to see if they had someone who can collect the chair. In the meantime, the officer moved the chair back to the side of the road and spoke with the angry resident who was upset because of the regular illegal dumping on the corner.
A caller reported, at 5:25 p.m., from Washington Street, that there was a woman in the parking area who was talking to her vehicle and to the air, and the caller was concerned for her well-being. The caller was advised police are familiar with the woman and would send an officer to check her well-being and observe her behavior. The officer reported the woman had told him she was watching the birds and declined any sort of assistance.
Sunday
A caller reported from Atlantic Avenue, at 8:45 a.m., that, within the last 20 minutes, a car had driven over his lawn, an island, a bush and a light. He said the house next door is for sale and a lot of people are coming and going, but he was able to get the license plate number of the car. An officer went to check the vehicle with that plate, but the number was incorrect, and that vehicle had not left the driveway in some time. The officer checked the video again and came up with an Independence Way number, which was correct. He went to that address and spoke with the operator, who said she was unaware of the damage and requested he give the homeowner her info so she can pay for it. The officer spoke with the homeowner who was satisfied.
A BOLO — Be On the Lookout — was broadcast, at 5:10 p.m., for a stolen 2011 Blue/white Suzki GSXR60 motorcycle that took off when a Salem Police officer attempted to stop it. It was last seen heading in the direction of Marblehead.
Monday
A man called police, at 12:39 a.m., to report that a drunken male was sitting on the sidewalk on School Street. An officer spoke with the calling party and told him the guy's girlfriend came and picked him up.
Beverly
Sunday
Three units were dispatched to 149 Park St., at 4:45 p.m., on the report for four people fighting.
At 5:05 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Cabot and Conant streets for a male party screaming and rolling on the ground.
At 5:07 p.m., officers were sent to an Essex Street location, for a male party screaming and yelling. They arrested Sean M. Blute, 43, homeless, of Beverly. He was charged with disorderly conduct; resisting arrest; and drinking an alcoholic beverage in public.
Two officers were dispatched to 186 Bridge St., at 9:23 p.m., for an extremely loud house party.
Monday
Two officers were sent to 91 Cabot St., at 4:04 p.m., for suspicious people in a vacant apartment.
An officer was called to the Beverly Hospital Emergency Room at 8:15 a.m., for a party who had punched another in the face.
Police went to 41 Elliott St., at 12:50 p.m., for two females arguing.
An officer was sent to L.P. Henderson Road and the dead end, at 2:22 p.m., to assist Danvers police with serving a no trespass order.
Salem
Sunday
Police were sent to 19 Congress St., at 3:15 p.m., for a well-being check. They arrested Christian Skyler Clemons, 28, of 58 Cabot St., Apt. 1, and charged him with misdemeanor breaking and entering.
A shoplifting complaint brought police to 200 Essex St., at 6:10 p.m.
Police were sent to 11 Harrison Road, at 7:25 p.m. on a juvenile issue.
Police responded to Barton Square, at 8:45 p.m. for a drunk.
Officers were sent to 72 Leavitt St., at 9:55 p.m., for a dispute.
Monday
The report of a larceny brought officers to 296 Highland Ave., at 12:30 a.m. They arrested Joshua James Kalloger, 36, of 14 Fernwood Ave., Lynn, and charged him with larceny under $1,200.
Police were sent to 95 Congress St., at 12:13 a.m., to investigate threats.
At 8:40 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of Osgood Street and East Collins, for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police were called to 116 Lafayette St., at 11:30 a.m., for a past break and entry.
A shoplifting brought police to 426 Essex St., at 2:15 p.m.
