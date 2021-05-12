Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to 21 Parsons St., at 11:30 a.m. to handle a disturbance stemming from a parking complaint.
Police and ambulance were sent to Homewood Suites, 57 Newbury St., at 1:10 p.m., for a possible OD. A female was on the ground breathing but not responding. Atlantic checked her out and she was all set. There was no OD — she was just partying hard last night. She refused medical assistance.
A 6 Sanborn St. caller told police, at 1:40 p.m., that her upstairs neighbors were trying to start a fight with her because she will not give them her medications. Police advised all parties to stay away from each other.
An officer was called to Peabody House, 18 Walnut St., to speak with a caller who was dissatisfied with the service he received and believes he was overcharged. He had already logged a complaint with the cab company and did not appreciate their response.
Police were called to South Memorial School, 24 Maple St., at 3:45 p.m., for a vehicle with Mass. plates driving through the recess yard at a high rate of speed with several children present.
Police were called to Kay Jewelers, 210K Andover St. after the merchant reported a party had returned a piece of jewelry that did not match the jewelry purchased. A 37-year-old Tudor Street, Lynn, man will be summoned to court for larceny over $1,200 by false pretense. He was also trespassed indefinitely from the Northshore Mall and all other Simons properties.
A caller notified police, at 5:05 p.m., of an altercation possibly stemming from a road-rage incident in the area of 9 Northend St. The caller said up to six vehicles were involved and blocking the street but had parted ways. A black pickup was still on scene, believed to be parked in front of its owner’s residence. An officer spoke with the man, who said he had exchanged words with a few young drivers speeding through the area. Those vehicles had cleared the area.
An officer stopped a vehicle at 6:25 p.m., in front of the Petco Pet Superstore, 10 Sylvan St., and advised the Lynn driver they will be summonsed to court for failing to stop or yield and for operating a motor-vehicle without a license.
Wednesday
Someone called police at 2:35 a.m., to request a well-being check. Officers cleared, and the caller was notified of their findings.
Local and state police and an ambulance responded, at 8:25 a.m., to the Centennial Park off-ramp from Route 128 North for a motorcyclist down. He was up, walking and talking. The MSP handled the accident.
An officer was sent to a 484 Lowell St. law office, at 9:45 a.m., for a man who was refusing to leave. He left the area willingly when police got there.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Pleasant Street caller complained to police, at 7:20 a.m., that a couch had been on the sidewalk in front of a neighbor’s house for weeks. The DPW was notified.
A woman reported to police at 11:25 a.m. that she had found an apparent rental scam. She said she saw a Marblehead property listed on line as being available for rental. She said the party “renting it wanted $9,000 wired to an account.” She said she had lost no money.
A person advised police, at 11:35 a.m., of a woman sitting on a wall on Front Street, facing the front door. She was wrapped in a blanket and with her mask covering her entire face. Two officers checked on the woman and reported she was OK sitting on a bench by the landing. They were advised to expect more calls about her. A person who knows the woman told officer Morley they will check on her from time to time. At 2:30 p.m., she was still there. At 5:30, a caller said she was wandering around in a bedsheet, looking confused. Just after 6 p.m., another caller said she was on Gregory Street heading toward Lee. The caller was advised police are familiar with the woman, and she does not want their help.
Police responded at 10:35 p.m., to an Elm Street location in response to multiple calls regarding people were fighting. One of the callers said a group of people had gotten out of a red vehicle and were fighting. One person was taken into custody and a tow was requested for the vehicle. Police arrested Suzanne C. Mikula, 54, of Marblehead. She was charged with 3rd offense drunken driving and with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. An undisclosed bail was set on Mikula and a 12-hour hold was placed on the car. No explanation was made of the relationship between Mikula, the red car, and the alleged fight.
Wednesday
Firefighters were called to an Everett Paine Boulevard home at 5:25 a.m. for smoke in the home. Within 5 minutes firefighters determined the smoke had been caused by a furnace blowback and there was no fire. At 5:37, the ACO was notified by the homeowner that she believed there to be animals in the flue. The house was ventilated to clear high readings of carbon monoxide (CO).The ACO arrived about 6:25 a.m., and removed the animals from the boiler. Twenty minutes later, the resident called to report there was a raccoon running around the basement. The ACO was contacted again and was on her way back to the house.
At 7 a.m., a caller from Fort Beach Lane called to request a well-being check on a woman who appeared to be homeless and in need of assistance. The caller said the woman, who was disheveled and appeared to be without a home, was wrapped in a blanket and asking people for an extra jacket. She told people she was willing to be outside because she didn’t like her neighbors. Police drove through the area but were unable to locate the woman.
Beverly
Tuesday
Two units went to a Stone Street apartment at 5:50 p.m. to prevent a breach of peace after furniture was delivered to the wrong address.
Officers responded to the vicinity of 91 Herrick St., at 6:35 p.m., for a two-car accident with property damage.
Two officers were sent to the location of Kernwood and Crescent avenues for people in a vacant house.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 35 Grant St., at 9 a.m., to assist state police in attempting to serve a warrant
Officers were sent to Hillside Avenue at 9:30 a.m., where they served a Salem arrest warrant on, and took into custody, a 46-year-old Beverly woman.
Police went to the intersection of Cabot and Water streets, at 10 p.m. for damage to a vehicle due to its scraping the median.
Fire and ambulance were sent to 24 Union St., at 3:10 p.m., after a woman called to say her daughter had a history of seizures and now she was unable to contact her.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched to the vicinity of East Lothrop and Ray streets at 3:18 p.m. for a female who had been making suicidal statements and was requesting help.
Three officers were dispatched to 91 Herrick St., at 3:21 p.m., to prevent a breach of peace during a patient discharge.
Salem
Tuesday
Police were called to 75 Willson St., at 2:45 p.m., to make a well-being check on a person.
An officer was sent to 12 1/2 Boardman St. at 4:15 p.m. to take a report on a missing adult.
Police went to 59 Boston St., at 4:15 p.m., to check out a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
The report of a pair of shoplifters brought police to Home Depot, 50 Traders Way, at 4:50 p.m. They arrested Lauren Mags, 52, of 79 Clairmount St., Lynn, and Matthew R. Patterson, 49, of the same address. They were each charged with shoplifting merchandise exceeding $250 in value.
A past assault brought officers to 8 Peter Road, at 5:05 p.m.
Officers went to 31 Bridge St., at 6:12 p.m., for a disturbance.
Officers were called to 408 Essex St., at 8:20 p.m. for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
A break and entry to a motor vehicle brought police to 52 Broad St., at 9:10 p.m.
Wednesday
Officers were sent to 45 Congress St., at 1:15 a.m., for a drunken person.
An undesirable or unwanted guest brought police to 10 Congress St., at 1:25 a.m.
An officer was sent to 35 Palmer St., at 8:40 a.m., to look into a parking complaint.
A report of vandalism or graffiti brought police to 95 Margin St., at 10:45 a.m.
The report of a fraud or a scam brought an officer to 87 Proctor St., at 12:40 p.m.
An officer was sent to 1 New Liberty St., at 2:20 p.m., to look into the theft of a motor vehicle or a motor vehicle plate.
Officers were called to 29 Traders Way at 3 p.m., to investigate a larceny.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police went to 13214 Bay Drive, at 5 p.m., to investigate malicious damage to a home patio.
Police were sent to the intersection of High Street and Milton Road, at 5:15 p.m. for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
An officer was called to Kappys Liquors, 158 Andover St., at 5:25 p.m., for a man drinking beer in a motor-vehicle.
Police and medical aid were sent to The Home Depot — Route 1/Newbury St., for an unresponsive male.
Officers responded to 2 Riverside St., at 6:05 p.m., for a past assault by a client.
Officers were sent to Choate Farm, 407 Locust St., for suspicious activity.
An officer called in at 5:15 a.m., to report a deceased animal in the roadway in front of Kane’s Flower World.
Police were sent to 160 Pine St. at 8:32 a.m., for a motor-vehicle pedestrian accident.
Police were sent to Conifer Hill Drive and Maple Street, at 10:55 a.m., for an elderly male in traffic.
A dead raccoon in the road in front of Mexicali Mexican Grill, 29 Andover St., was reported at 12:20 p.m.
Police were sent to East Coast Road, at about 2 p.m., for a red truck with people inside.
