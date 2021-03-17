Peabody
Tuesday
An officer was sent to a Sewall Street address, at 12:15 p.m., to check on a student from the Higgins Middle School. The officer said the mother arrived at the same time he did and the student was outside of the house. She took him back to school.
An officer was sent to Harrison Avenue and Truman Road, at 1:24 p.m., after a caller reported a black Honda CRV with a roof rack had been there for some time and was occupied. The officer reported it was a visiting nurse who was finishing some paperwork after meeting with a client.
A woman called police at 5:55 p.m., from Dunkin Donuts, 162 Washington St., to report that on several occasions a vehicle, whose plate number she gave to police, had come to the drive-thru window, and the male and female inside were extremely rude to her and other workers. Recently, she said, the vehicle came to the window and the male asked for some ketchup and, when the staff member handed it to him, he threw it back at them. The Dunkin employee told police she and her co-workers feel threatened by both parties. She said she notified her boss of the issue, and requests that it be documented by police. She was advised to call police if they return and cause an issue. Police believe they have the ID'd the suspects, the log noted.
An Aborn Street caller told police, at 8:15 p.m. that his girlfriend took two of his laptops. The girlfriend returned the laptops several hours later.
Wednesday
A Dunkin Donuts truck accidentally took a telephone wire down at the corner of Washington Street and Swampscott Avenue at 6:50 a.m. The Fire Department handled it.
A Westview Circle resident reported, at 8:20 p.m., that he had let someone borrow his car a week ago, and they had not returned it. The car was entered into the NCIC registry.
A Ledgewood Way resident told police, at 10:40 a.m., that Lahey has been trying to contact his aunt and has been unable to do so. He has been unable to do so either. Police spoke with the aunt and said she was OK.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A man walked into the station at 4:40 p.m., to complain that the park is a mess, that there was trash everywhere, and it should be cleaned up. He was given the number of the Park and Recreation Department and advised to call them.
An Elm Street woman told police, at 4:45 p.m., that she had been contacted by her bank which told her that her credit card was used for a purchase at a New Jersey Walmart. She was told that an officer would call her.
Wednesday
A Bayview Road woman called police, at 1:15 a.m., to report hearing what she thinks is a person in the yard. She could give no further description and was unsure whether it was a person or an animal. Officers checked the area and found nothing, but they will continue to do so.
Beverly
Tuesday
A patrolman was sent to the vicinity of 70 Brimbal Ave., at 4:05 p.m., to check for bike lane parking violations.
Police were sent to Riverhouse, 56 River St., at 5:20 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
An officer was sent to the vicinity of 423 Cabot St., at 5:25 p.m., after a caller reported youths throwing rocks and one of them had chipped his windshield.
Two officers were sent to Stop & Shop, 224 Elliott St., just before 9 p.m., for a shoplifter leaving the building.
Wednesday
Police dispersed a group from Bayview Avenue and Hospital Point, at 12:35 a.m.
An officer was sent to a Charles Street address, at 1 p.m., concerning funds stolen by a family member.
A driver called police, at 1:30 p.m., from 295 Hale St., to complain about a branch in the street that had scratched his vehicle.
Police were called to a Tremont Street address, at 2:40 p.m. for a possible domestic disturbance.
Danvers
Tuesday
Police and medical aid was sent to 42 Putnam Lane, at 4:35 p.m., for what was determined to be an unattended death.
An officer was dispatched to 12 Weeks Road, at 5:45 p.m., after a party reported their medication had been stolen.
Officers were called to the Endicott Grille, 194 Endicott St., at 8:40 p.m., for an unwanted female patron.
Another officer was sent to 98 Newbury at 9 p.m. for an intoxicated male.
Wednesday
An officer was called to Ira Toyota, 99B Andover St., at 8:20 a.m., for a female refusing to leave the property.
Salem
Tuesday
Police responded to 401 Highland Ave., at 3:50 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 191 Federal St., at 5:35 p.m., for a noise complaint.
Just after 9 p.m., police responded to the vicinity of 15 Beckett St., for the sound of gunshots.
At 9:20 p.m., police were sent to the vicinity of Paradise Road and Paradise Avenue, for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
Wednesday
Just before 8 a.m., police responded to the vicinity of Bridge Street and the Salem Bypass for a motor vehicle hit-and-run.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought police to 8 West Ave at 8:40 a.m..
At 9:10 a.m., officers were called to 140 Canal St., for a past assault.
Police were sent to 8 Glover St., at 10:45 a.m., after a party called to report their information had been used to file a fraudulent application for unemployment benefits.
A report of a break and entry in progress brought officers to 35 Congress St., at 12:23 p.m., where they arrested Juarez O. Sanders, 20, of 181 East Main St., Apt. 3, Fall River. Sanders was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering; an aggravated attempt to intimidate a witness, juror, police or court official; and disorderly conduct.
An 11 Barton Square resident called police, at 12:45 p.m., to report that a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits had been filed using their information.
