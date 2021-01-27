Peabody
Tuesday
A Keys Drive caller left a message with animal control, at 2:10 p.m., that her missing cat Sweety is being fostered by a rescue organization in Worcester, and she says they are not responding to her calls. On callback, the animal control officer advised her that the city office has no affiliation with that group and had nothing to do with the cat's (alleged) removal from Peabody. The cat was not microchipped. She was advised to seek legal counsel if the rescue organization is unwilling to work with her on proving it is her cat.
A clerk at 7-Eleven, 115 Main St., reported a male party tried to start a fight with him. The party was described as in his 20s, wearing baggy clothes, sunglasses, and last seen walking toward McDonald's.
A resident at Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive, reported, at 4:40 p.m., that his pure-bred cat was missing from his room. The officer will document and follow up
DPW was notified, at 6:25 p.m., of multiple roads, including Washington, Lynnfield, Andover and Bartholomew experiencing icy conditions.
Police were called to the intersection of Route 128 and Centennial Drive
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Washington and Main streets at 7:05 p.m., after a caller reported a 4-car accident. There were no injuries, no tows and no citations.
Police responded, at 8:10 p.m., to the intersection of Greenwood Road and Amanda Way, for a vehicle accident with the vehicle on its side. All occupants had exited the vehicle and none were hurt. The vehicle was towed.
Police were called to CVS, 350 Elliott St., just before 10 p.m., for suspicious activity around the dumpster. The officer spoke with a Beverly resident and advised him to stay out of the dumpster.
Wednesday
A caller notified police, at 5:35 a.m., for a dark-colored sedan traveling in the wrong lane of Route 128 North. State police were notified, but the vehicle was not located,
A 19 Spring St. resident reported, at 10 a.m., that his fence and vehicle were struck sometime overnight, but no information was left.
An officer was sent to a Lowell Street apartment, at 10:20 a.m., after a caller reported hearing screaming coming from a first-floor apartment. The officers spoke with the resident, who said his kids were yelling.
An Oak Leaf Way resident reported, at 11:20 a.m., that she was just scammed, but no further information was available.
Marblehead
Tuesday
A Carol Road caller notified police, at 10:20 a.m., that he had received a 1099-G in the mail from the unemployment office indicating he had received unemployment benefits. He said someone had fraudulently applied for benefits under his name, as he had neither filed for nor received jobless benefits.
A Jersey Street resident notified police, at 2:15 p.m., that his snowblower was stolen last week between Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday
An Atlantic Avenue woman woke up this morning to the sound of someone shoveling her driveway, then demanding to be paid for it. She said she had hired him after the last storm, for a one-time gig, but had requested no repeat services. She said she caught the entire exchange on her ring camera and would like to speak with an officer.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a motor-vehicle accident without injuries brought police to 59 Boston St., at 2:55 p.m.
An officer was called to 4 Russell Drive, at 3:15 p.m., for a fraud or a scam.
An undesirable or unwanted guest was responsible for the dispatch of police to 11 Dodge St., at 6:25 p.m. Police arrested Felipe E. Araya, 73 O'Callaghan Way, Lynn, and charged him with disorderly conduct.
Five motor-vehicle accidents within an hour, all without injuries, brought police to: the intersection of Marlborough Road and Scenic Avenue, at 6:46 p.m.; 390 Highland Ave., at 7:01; 95 Margin St., at 7:07, involving a police vehicle; 59 Boston St., at 7:23; and 138 Canal St., at 7:43 p.m., for a minor accident and paperwork exchange.
Police were called to 10 Osborne St., at 10:25 for a report of fireworks.
The request for a well-being check brought police to 73 Harbor St., at 9:55 a.m.
Police were sent to 15 Hancock St., at 10:25 a.m., to look into a case of fraud or a scam.
A larceny brought police to 22 Herbert St., at 1:20 p.m.
At 2:40 p.m.. officers were called to 6 Harrington Court to look into a reported larceny.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police responded, at 5:06 p.m., to the vicinity of 31 Bridge St., for a two-car rear-end crash with possible injuries. Car one and car two were heading west on Bridge Street, when car one slowed for a signal. Car two was unable to stop in time and struck the rear end of car one. Both drivers were checked and declined medical assistance. Car two sustained severe front-end damage and was towed, while car one was driven away. The driver of car two was cited for following too closely and for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
Police and fire were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 5:10 p.m., for several suspicious blazes. The case is under investigation.
Police were sent to Pleasant Street, at 8:30 p.m., to assist National Grid gas workers who were being harassed.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Rantoul Street location, at 10:40 p.m., to assist an intoxicated female who had passed out.
Wednesday
An officer was sent to 47 Cabot St., at 7:30 a.m., to assist a resident who said a neighbor had taken her mail.
A resident of Juniper Valley Court notified police, at 10:30 a.m. of a fraud attempt.
A caller notified police, at 12:20 p.m. of a scheme to fraudulently gain unemployment benefits.
An officer was sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:45 p.m., to speak with a party who claims the hospital stole their belongings.
Swampscott
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of Citizens Bank, 500 Paradise Road, at 11:30 a.m., after a motor vehicle struck a bicyclist. Fire and ambulance were notified.
A Currier Court resident called police at 5:50 p.m., to say her first floor neighbor had just texted her and asked her to call the police. The problem was unknown. Police said one person was transported to North Shore Children's Hospital.
The DPW was notified, at 6:25 p.m. of slippery road conditions.
Police were dispatched to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Humphrey Street, at 6:55 p.m., for reports that a vehicle had just spun off the roadway.
Wednesday
Police were called to Vantage Terrace, at 3:20 a.m. for a light-blue car against the curb with an unconscious person behind the wheel. EMS was dispatched and determined the party had overdosed. He was transported to an area medical facility.
