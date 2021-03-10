Marblehead
Tuesday
A Cowell Street woman called police at 8:05 a.m., to report she had lost an 18-inch yellow gold necklace. She said it had a loop and toggle with a temple charm, and white sapphires that look like diamonds.
A Shepard Street woman reported at 10:55 a.m., that she had gone to apply for a mortgage and discovered her identity had been stolen. She needed to make a police report.
Police responded to the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Gerald Road, at 1:10 p.m. for an accident involving a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. A woman driving a white Ford Transit van reported she had just struck a bicyclist. She said he was conscious and sitting on the sidewalk. He was still wearing his helmet and reported being dizzy. The cyclist was transported to Beverly Hospital as a precaution and his wife took the bicycle. The wife later reported her husband was missing his glasses. Officers at the scene had not seen them, and the wife was given the phone number for Atlantic Ambulance.
Police were called to an Ocean Avenue location at 2 p.m., for an accident in which a parked car was hit by another vehicle. One operator was cited and one vehicle was towed. The DPW was in route for fluid spill.
Police were sent to Lafayette St., at 2:45 p.m., to speak with a party who reported that someone in Kentucky had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits using their information.
An officer was sent to a Humphrey Streert location, at 4:35 p.m., for a case of vandalism. Someone apparently took a baseball bat to the the caller's window and shattered it, then fled in a blue 2011 Toyota Camry. Police went to the address associated with the vehicle but no one was home. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle.
Salem
Tuesday
The report of a juvenile issue brought police to 246 Essex St., at 3:20 p.m.
Police were sent to 300 Canal St., at 3:40 p.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
Officers were sent to 21 Herbert St., at 3:45 p.m. for the report of a larceny.
Police were called to 292 Canal St., at 4:05 p.m., for a motor vehicle accident with airbag deployment and possible injuries.
At 5:05 p.m., police were sent to 5 Salem St., on a juvenile issue.
A motor vehicle accident without injuries was reported, at 6:10 p.m., in the vicinity of 1 North Washington St.
A cruiser was sent to 18 Gardner St., at 11:45 p.m., to look for a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle.
Wednesday
A parking complaint brought officers to 15 Cliff St., at 8:50 a.m.
Police were called to the vicinity of Bridge and Osgood streets, at 9:15 a.m., for a drunken person.
At 9:25 a.m., police responded to 78 Lafayette St., for someone trespassing.
Officers were sent to 50 Palmer St., to take a report on a missing adult.
A larceny brought police to 60 Linden St.at 1:55 p.m.
A motor vehicle accident involving a police vehicle was reported at 2:40 p.m., in the vicinity of North and Lynde streets.
Danvers
Monday
An officer was sent to CVS, 322 Newbury St., at 4:30 p.m., for a person asking for rides and money.
An officer was sent to a Burley Street address, at 5 p.m. to serve two summonses.
At 7:10 p.m., police returned to the Burley Street address to try again to serve the summonses.
Tuesday
Police were sent to the vicinity of 44 Summer St., at 10 a.m., for a motor vehicle accident without personal injury.
At 11:10 a.m., an officer was sent to New Brothers Restaurant & Deli, 31 Maple St., to check on a person pulling on door handles.
An officer went to Candlewood Suites, 238 Andover St., at 12:45 p.m., to check on kids.
Medical aid was sent to the intersection of Florence and High streets to assist a person who had fallen off a bicycle. The person declined assistance.
At 1:55 p.m., police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., for a party unconscious in a vehicle. He declined assistance.
Police responded, at 2:05 p.m., to the vicinity of 240 Andover St., for a minor two-car accident. The operators exchanged papers and went on their ways.
Swampscott
Tuesday
A caller across the street from 312 Humphrey reported, at 6:40 a.m., that the vehicle at 312 had been vandalized.
A Stop & Shop employee reported, at 1:35 p.m., that an aggressive panhandler near the florist entrance was asked to leave but began giving the employee a hard time.
A man called police, at 1:50 p.m., from 330 Humphrey St., to advise police that his black Mercedes had been damaged by an unknown vehicle.
Firefighters were called to 46 Cherry St., at 6:15 p.m., for an outside grill fire. A firefighter shut off the gas.
Police stopped a car, at 6:45 p.m., in the vicinity of 16 Paradise Road as it was the subject of a well-being check on a Marblehead BOLO. Marblehead responded and spoke to the party who checked out OK.
Beverly
Tuesday
Police and an ambulance were dispatched to Sunset Drive, at 5:25 p.m., for a 30-year-old male passed out on the floor.
Six officers and a sergeant were dispatched to a Simon Street address, just before 8 p.m., for a 6-year-old missing from home.
Police were sent to a Courtney Drive residence at 8:40 p.m., to assist with an out-of-control 16-year-old.
Police were sent to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at midnight, for a hit-and-run hit on a ambulance.
Wednesday
Police were called to 72 Cabot St., at 2:35 a.m. after a party called to say he believed people were in the laundry room.
Police and an ambulance were sent to a Mill Street address just before 8 a.m., for a possible overdose.
An officer was sent to 10 Fieldstone Lane, at 9:46 p.m., to speak with a party who said an AT&T account had been fraudulently opened in their name.
Two officers were sent to 572 Cabot St., at 11 a.m. for an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Police, fire and ambulance were sent to an Essex Street location at 12:20 p.m. for a man on the ground and not breathing.
A Roderick Avenue resident called police, at 1:15 p.m., to report a computer hack or invasion.
Four cruisers were sent to the intersection of Elliott Street and Country Way, at 1:25 p.m., for a young girl walking alone.
The state police were sent to Route 128 north and Exit 19, for an elderly woman walking on the highway.
A cruiser and an ambulance were dispatched, at 1:30 p.m., to 224 Elliott St., for a man in the parking lot who was struck on his arm by a passing car, which fled the scene. the victim was transported to Beverly Hospital.
Officers were dispatched, at 2:30 p.m., to the vicinity of 669 Cabot St., and the Conant Street Cemetery.
Police, fire and ambulance were dispatched, at 3:53 p.m., to the vicinity of 224 Elliott St., for a motor vehicle accident with property damage.
Two cruisers were sent to Brimbal Avenue just before 5 p.m.
Peabody
Tuesday
Police went to the vicinity of the Tannery Apartments, 50 Warren St., to advise youths concerning their soccer ball that had blown onto the ice. They were cautioned not to attempt to get the ball and advised and that the warm weather is likely to melt the ice enough over the next few days to retrieve it.
A Coolidge Avenue caller reported, at 4:55 p.m. that a group of youths attempted to steal a bicycle from the yard, but fled without it when confronted. Officers located four youths who may have been involved.
Officers responded, at 7:25 p.m., to the intersection of Lowell and Newbury streets, for a two-vehicle accident. One operator complained of leg and head pain and was transported to Salem Hospital. The operator, an 18-year-old Lynn female will be summoned to court for operating under the influence of drugs, and for failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning and backing.
Wednesday
An employee of Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, 15 King St., reported at 10:10 a.m., that between March 1 and 4, an unknown party broke the window on the front door and two side windows.
A caller from North Boston Dog Training, 9 Franklin St., advised police at 10:50 that when a train came by about 30 minutes earlier, the wheels came off the track. Guilford Rail was notified of the problem.
Middleton
Monday, March 1
Police were called to Kevorkian Real Estate, on Stanley Road to look into a real estate scam.
Police were sent to the vicinity of the Double Tree Hotel, Village Road, for a motor vehicle accident without injuries.
Police summoned a party to court for a theft of lottery tickets from Middleton Beer and Wine on South Main Street.
An officer responded to a DeBush Avenue address, at 10:20 p.m., after an alarm was tripped by an employee who was on site late.
Wednesday, March 3
Police were called to a Randall Road address, at 3:55 p.m., after a resident reported a stolen license plate.
An officer went to an East Street location to verify a call regarding a dead deer by the roadside.
Police were sent to Maple Street by the bridge, at 11 p.m., for a suspicious female, but no one was found.
Thursday, March 4
A suspicious party at Thunder Bridge, at 12:55 a.m., was sent on his way.
Medical aid was sent to Bostik, Boston Street, at 4 a.m., for a person who was non-responsive after fainting.
Saturday, March 6
Police checked out a suspicious vehicle on Cabral Drive, at 12:50 a.m. The operator was spoken to and sent on his way.
Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Boston Street and Evon Lane, at 10:24 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident with possible injury.
Sunday, March 7
Officer was sent to Old Forest Street, at 5:10 p.m., to speak with a party after a dog was shot with a pellet gun.
||||