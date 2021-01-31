Salem
Friday
Police were sent to 4 Boardman St., at 7:55 a.m., for a motor-vehicle hit-and-run.
At 10:35 a.m. police responded to the intersection of North and Federal Streets, for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A report of a break-and-entry in progress brought police to 10 Hardy St., at 11:30 a.m.
Officers were called to 1 Canal St., at 1 p.m., for a shoplifting. They arrested Christopher James Pelletier, 36, of 181 Main St., Apt. 2., North Andover. He was charged with shoplifting and on an outstanding warrant.
The report of an armed robbery brought officers to 70 Loring Ave., at 11:35 a.m., where, after a brief investigation, they arrested Byron Antonio Lemus Jr., 21, of 107 Centennial Ave., Apt. 2, Revere. Lemus was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; armed robbery; kidnapping; threatening to commit a crime; and the violation of various municipal ordinances and bylaws. He was additionally charged on an outstanding warrant.
Saturday
Police were sent to 1 Heritage Drive, at 12:10 a.m., for a noise complaint.
Officers were called to the intersection of Derby and Congress streets, at 2:45 a.m., for a motor-vehicle accident without injuries.
A fight brought officers to 29 Trader's Way, at 10:30 a.m., for a fight. One party was handed a no-trespass order.
A 100 Washington St. resident notified police, at 4 p.m., of being harassed.
The report of a suspicious person and/or motor vehicle brought officers to 217 Essex St.at 6:55 p.m.
Officers were dispatched, at 9:35 p.m., to 56 Margin St., for an undesirable or unwanted guest.
At 3:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to 256 Jefferson Ave., for a fight. A person was arrested, but the charges were not given.
A report of a fight brought officers to 429 Highland at 10:50 a.m.
Peabody
Friday
EMTs responded to 13 Mt. Pleasant Drive, at 2:55 p.m., after a man took a fall down some 12 stairs. He was transported to Mass General Hospital.
Two kids were reported to be riding bikes on the ice at Brown's Pond, Lynn Street, at 3:05 p.m. An officer checked with Engine 5 which said it would green-light the pond.
A man called police, at 4:40 p.m., to request a wellness check on his brother — a resident of Extended Stay America, 200 Jubilee Drive — who has drug issues, and from whom he had not heard this morning. The man checked out OK and said he would contact his brother. That done, police arrested the 48-year-old Saugus man on 11 outstanding other-department warrants.
A woman called police, at 5 p.m., to express her concern about youths skating on Crystal Lake, as she did not think the ice was thick enough for skating. An officer spoke with the parent supervising and they decided to wrap it up.
A resident of 10 Keys Drive advised police, at 6:20 p.m., that she was victimized in a scam call and that she had sent money to a party alleging to be with the FBI. She was attempting to follow up with UPS to stop the package.
A caller notified police, at 7:20 p.m., from the vicinity of Petes' A Place, 19A Central St., that he had been robbed at knife-point while in his vehicle outside the pizza shop. He said the robber was about 6 feet tall, with a thin build and wearing a black face mask and hoodie. He fled on foot behind the building and through the fence.
Saturday
A third party called, at 9:20 a.m., to complain about a domestic disturbance at 40 County St. The officer responded it was a verbal argument between mother and daughter regarding clothing.
A Dahlia Avenue woman came to the station at 1:30 p.m., to report her ex-boyfriend was harassing her. An officer summoned the 22-year-old Danvers male to court on charges of distributing obscene matter and of criminal harassment.
A caller from Leather City Commons, 77 Lowell St., called police, at 1:40 p.m., to express her concern about a homeless person in a tent. An officer spoke with the party who, he said, seemed to be in fine spirits and was planning to go to St. John for the night.
An Elm St. resident reported, at 1:55 p.m., that he had observed, via surveillance camera, an unknown male pacing his property. Police will summon the 22-year-old Marlborough man to court for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. A licensed operator took possession of the vehicle.
A woman came into the lobby at 3:40 p.m., to report she had gotten a 1099-G tax form saying she had received $576 in unemployment benefits for which she had not filed and never received.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 8 a.m., from the vicinity of 10 Blackstone St. that a vehicle was keyed and spray-painted overnight and the front driver-side tire was flattened.
The Fire Department advised police, at 10:45 a.m., that a pedestrian had been hit by a blue sedan in front of Stop & Shop, 19 Howley St. The victim was evaluated by EMS, but declined further treatment. Stop & Shop reviewed video footage and determined the vehicle was found to be registered to a 74-year-old Beverly man who will be summoned to court for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
Danvers
Friday
Police were sent to 23 Walnut St., at 4:40 p.m., for a junk car violation.
A verbal dispute brought officers to The Hardcover Restaurant, 15A Newbury St., at 4:55 p.m.
Police were called to Motel 6, 65 Newbury St., at 55 p.m., for a non-domestic verbal disagreement.
Police were called to McDonalds, 77 High St., at 6:10 p.m., for a possible intoxicated, homeless male. He was refused service and sent on his way.
An officer went to 9 Dyer Court, at 7:30 p.m., to take a report on a mail theft.
Saturday
Police were sent to Dick's Sporting Goods, 96 Commonwealth Ave., at 1:40 p.m., for a minor accident in which a car door hit another car.
An officer was sent to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 6:10 p.m., for a male sleeping on the bridge.
A cruiser was sent to 134 High St., at 6:55 p.m., on a noise complaint. The noisy party was spoken to.
Police were dispatched, at 7:15 p.m., to Kirkbride Drive for a motor-vehicle rollover. The driver said she was looking at her GPS, distracted after having taken a wrong turn, when her vehicle hit the curb and overturned. She was not hurt, but the vehicle had to be towed.
An officer was called to Walmart, 55 Brooksby Village Drive, at 10:10 p.m., for a female shoplifter.
Sunday
Police went to Residence Inn By Marriott, 51 Newbury St., at 1:25 a.m., for a group of noisy kids disturbing the peace.
Police were notified, at 4:40 a.m., that a missing person had returned to their father.
Beverly
Friday
An officer was sent to the vicinity of Grover Street and Walker Road at 7:45 p.m. after a caller reported a dog had been barking outside for almost three hours in 16-degree temps.
Saturday
An officer went to 2 Cliff St., at 12:10 a.m., after a caller reported their truck had been broken into.
A 45 Enon St. resident called police, at 4:45 a.m., to complain about a truck making an early delivery.
Officers were dispatched, at 8:40 a.m., to 352 Cabot St., to find out what was causing eight hours of "banging."
Police were sent to 8 Roundy St., at 8:55 p.m., for an unwanted guest.
At 11:05 p.m., police and medical were called to a Rantoul Street address for a possible overdose.
Sunday
Police were called to Beverly Hospital, 91 Herrick St., at 2:10 a.m., for a party refusing to leave.
Police were sent to the vicinity of 12 Kernwood Heights, at 10:15 a.m., for a suspicious male in a green jacket walking around the neighborhood.
A motor-vehicle accident with property damage brought police to the intersection of Essex and Hull streets, at 1:15 p.m.
