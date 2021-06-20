Marblehead
Thursday
A woman called police from Pleasant Street to complain that there were 12 people on the pickle ball court. She told police they are not supposed to be there until 2 p.m. on school days, but police interrupted her to explain that school got out two days earlier. The woman said she would call back in September.
A woman reported to police witnessing a hit and run at the intersection of Ocean and Atlantic Avenues. The woman said she saw a black pickup truck get hit by another vehicle. Police investigated and found damage to the mirror and side of the car.
A woman called 911 from Pleasant Street and told police there were five kids on bikes threatening to hit her car. One of the children, the woman said, did hit her car, but there was no damage.
A 911 caller reported seeing a group of kids on Ocean Avenue, on the harbor side, throwing rocks on to the Causeway. The harbormaster was in the area looking around, according to police, and reported seeing four to five children throwing rocks, but they were throwing the rocks towards the water. An officer spoke with the kids after investigating the incident, according to police.
Friday
A 911 caller reported that a man broke into his home on Redstone Lane. He told police his family awoke to the man in the living room. The caller said the man then fled the residence and had also stolen some property.
