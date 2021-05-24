Peabody
Friday
Police stopped a gray Toyota Camry at the intersection of Interstate 95 south and Route128 south for speeding 100 mph in a 65 mph work zone. The vehicle was previously reported traveling 80 mph down Route 114 and turning into the Bank of America. It was then followed the location where it was stopped and and the driver cited.
A Florence Road woman called police, at 4:20 p.m., to say her husband had walked into the house, but his car was not outside and she did not see him. The officer reported the husband had walked into the house, grabbed his mail and left without talking to the wife.
A caller advised police, at 6:45 p.m., that a couple inside a car in the Barnes & Noble parking lot, 210B Andover St., were acting inappropriately.
A Sewall Street caller reported, at 5:53 p.m., that there was a female in her back yard wearing only a black tank top. The woman was checked by Atlantic Ambulance and refused further medical treatment. The 41-year-old Peabody woman was summoned to court for assault and battery and for disturbing the peace.
A caller reported, just after 6 p.m., that a black Volvo had crashed into the woods in the vicinity of 29 Hourihan St. Officers arrested Alena L. Barros, 38, of 2 Magnolia Way, Apt. 2, Peabody, and charged her with drunken driving, second offense and with negligent operation of a motor-vehicle.
Police and fire were sent to Cedar Pond Village, 1100 Salem St, Apt. 29, after the resident reported water was coming out of the light fixtures. Firefighters forced their way into Apt. 31, but that was not the source of the water. Firefighters determined the water was coming from Apt. 29, and the water was shut off there and a neighbor called maintenance.
A Hardy Street resident called police, at 11:35 p.m., to say they were upset about kids bouncing their balls outside.
Saturday
A person called from the rear parking lot at 27 Walnut St., at 6:50 a.m., to report the catalytic converter had been stolen from his truck between 10 p.m. Friday, and 6 a.m. Saturday. The officer will check for surveillance footage.
A caller reported at 9:45 a.m., from Forward Motion Logistics, 7 Webster St., that two catalytic converters were cut off their vehicles and taken last night. Footage from area security cameras will be checked.
A party from D&D Automotive, 20 Wallis St., reported at noon that someone had cut the catalytic converter from an unregistered Ford F-250 truck overnight and taken it. He told police a skinny, 25-year-old white male with short black hair had visited him yesterday, given him a "Christensen Recycling" business card and asked if he had any catalytic converters for sale. This morning, he said, the converter was missing from his truck. There are no cameras on site.
Police and an ambulance were called to 28 Paleologos St., at 5:30 p.m., after a juvenile bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. He was transported to Salem Children's with unknown injuries.
Sunday
A caller reported, at 6:40 p.m., they saw a female try to jump out of a moving vehicle. A male then got out of the vehicle, dragged her back into it. The vehicle, described as a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with silver rims took off on Lowell Street toward Lynnfield. Multiple witnesses reported details to police. The vehicle was located and police spoke with the female passenger who adamantly refused any assistance or to provide any information.
Monday
A small brush fire was reported at 2 a.m., just off the Route 1 ramp to Interstate 95. Peabody fire responded along with state police.
Marblehead
Friday
A Green Street Court woman called at 8:15 a.m. to say she knocked on her neighbor's door to tell him to stop slamming his door. An officer spoke with the caller about the issue and referred her to the Housing Authority.
A woman called at 8:45 a.m., from Commercial Street to say she was just returning to her car, parked near CVS, when a male exited from a nearby doorway, naked from the waist down. She said she was startled but was more concerned that the male may exhibit this sort of behavior when children are around.
Saturday
A party from Everett Paine Boulevard reported, at 10:25 a.m., that they are renovating their home and were looking for a rental property in town for a short-term rental. They thought they had found a property on Bassett, but it turned out to be a scam. She said they were not out any money, but the scammers have a copy of her and her spouse's drivers license.
A caller reported, at 9:15 p.m., from Ocean Avenue that there was a female stumbling around on the beach who seemed confused. He said she had a shopping bag and a small carriage with her. An officer spoke with the woman on the Causeway and she told him she was looking for sea glass. Her car was parked nearby.
Police, fire and ambulance responded, at 11 p.m., to the vicinity of Pond Street for an accident involving a gray 2006 Honda Accord, and four parked vehicles, a black 2011 Saab SUV, A black 2016 Toyota 4-Runner, a green 1980 MGCVB and a white 2015 Toyota Camry. Two vehicles were towed and the DPW was requested for cleanup. The Honda driver, a 45-year-old Marblehead man, was cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The case is still under investigation, according to Marblehead police Chief Robert Picariello.
Sunday
A woman called police, at 2:55 p.m. to speak with an officer regarding being denied service because of her dog. Management was advised of ADA compliance with service animals. The establishment agreed to serve her, but they said they will issue her a no trespass as they have had other issues with her in the past.
A Page Road resident called, at 3:45 p.m., to complain about ongoing Sunday construction. The company was advised and will be shutting it down.
A woman called at 4:45 p.m. to say she is about to move into a new home on Ocean Avenue, and earlier today her daughter stopped by and saw a suspicious vehicle — a black 2018 Mercedes S560 sedan with Mass. plates — in the driveway. When she approached the vehicle and asked the driver what he was doing in her driveway, he looked startled and said he was just admiring the view. She told him he needed to leave because he did not live there, and he proceeded to do so. The caller said she just wanted to let police know. She was told to call police if it happens again and they would be happy to swing by and see what is happening.
A passerby notified police, at 5:20 p.m., that an elderly male appeared to be stumbling as he walked up Smith Street toward the Post Office. An officer spoke with the man then reported he would be transporting him to an Atlantic Avenue address, but, when they arrived, no one appeared to be at home. The man was taken back to the station where he was placed into protective custody. He was released at 1 a.m. Monday.
Beverly
Sunday
Three cruisers responded to the intersection of Chase and Judson streets, at 5:05 p.m., for two men fighting.
At 5:30 p.m., officers were sent to the vicinity of 203 Manor Road for the report of youths fighting.
Police were called to 55 Cherry Hill Drive, at 6:30 p.m., to speak to youths who were using company picnic tables for skateboarding.
An officer was sent to 91 Cabot St., at 8 p.m., where he spoke with a female party who was complaining about a male.
Police and an ambulance were sent to Manor Road, at 8 p.m. for an adult who was hurt when he fell off a skateboard.
The report of two women fighting brought three cruisers to the intersection of Cabot Street and Harrison Avenue.
Four cruisers were dispatched to 45 Roundy St., at 9:20 p.m. for reports of people fighting on the third floor.
At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to 411 Cabot St. for two men possibly fighting.
Monday
Police were sent to 70 Story Ave., at 7:30 a.m. after neighbors reported hearing glass breaking.
At 9:15 p.m., police were sent to 70 Story Ave. for unwanted guests reported by housing
A Yankee Way resident called police, at 11:32 a.m., to report that a neighbor was acting strangely.
Fire and medical personnel reported to the Park Street rail station at 12 p.m. for a medical issue on an incoming train.
Police were called to Shaws, 71 Dodge St., for a larceny/shoplifting. A party loaded the pilfered goods into their car and drove off.
An officer was sent to 41 Brimbal Ave., at 2:30 p.m., for a stolen blue Nishiki mountain bike.
A 131 Brimbal Ave. caller reported a break and entry into their truck. They found the Coach purse that had been taken.
The Fire Department was called to 22 Federal St., at 3:25 p.m., for people stuck in an elevator.
